트럼프 대통령이 역사적인 북미회담을 위해 싱가포르에 도착했다

Kim Kyung Hoon / Reuters The plane carrying U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at Paya Lebar Air Base in Singapore, before his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Win McNamee via Getty Images SINGAPORE - JUNE 10: Air Force One, carrying U.S. President Donald Trump, arrives at Paya Lebar Air Base June 10, 2018 in Singapore. Trump is scheduled to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on June 12. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

SAUL LOEB via Getty Images US President Donald Trump (R) is welcomed by Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan (2nd L) upon his arrival at Paya Lebar Air Base in Singapore on June 10, 2018, ahead of a planned meeting with North Korea's leader. - Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump will meet on June 12 for an unprecedented summit in an attempt to address the last festering legacy of the Cold War, with the US president calling it a 'one time shot' at peace. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

Jonathan Ernst / Reuters U.S. President Donald Trump greets Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan after arriving in Singapore June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

