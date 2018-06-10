트럼프 대통령이 역사적인 북미회담을 위해 싱가포르에 도착했다

도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령이 김정은 북한 국무위원장과의 역사적인 회담을 위해 10일 밤 싱가포르에 도착했다.
트럼프 대통령은 전용기 에어포스원 편으로 이날 밤 8시23분경(현지시각) 파야 레바르 싱가포르 공군기지에 도착했다.
혼자 트랩을 걸어내려 온 트럼프 대통령은 비비안 발라크리쉬난 싱가포르 외무부장관 등의 영접을 받았다. 이어 간단히 악수를 나눈 뒤 별다른 입장 표명 없이 곧바로 미리 준비된 전용차에 올라탔다.
트럼프 대통령은 숙소인 샹그릴라 호텔로 이동해 휴식을 취할 것으로 보인다. 11일에는 싱가포르 리셴룽 총리와의 회담이 예정되어 있다.
한편 김정은 위원장은 이날 오후 2시30분경 싱가포르 창이국제공항에 도착했다. 김 위원장은 전용기로 알려진 ‘참매 1호’ 대신 중국 국적기인 중국국제항공(에어차이나) 여객기 편으로 싱가포르에 도착했다.
Kim Kyung Hoon / Reuters
The plane carrying U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at Paya Lebar Air Base in Singapore, before his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Win McNamee via Getty Images
SINGAPORE - JUNE 10: Air Force One, carrying U.S. President Donald Trump, arrives at Paya Lebar Air Base June 10, 2018 in Singapore. Trump is scheduled to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on June 12. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump (R) is welcomed by Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan (2nd L) upon his arrival at Paya Lebar Air Base in Singapore on June 10, 2018, ahead of a planned meeting with North Korea's leader. - Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump will meet on June 12 for an unprecedented summit in an attempt to address the last festering legacy of the Cold War, with the US president calling it a 'one time shot' at peace. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
