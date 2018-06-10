싱가포르 총리와 만난 북한 김정은 위원장의 표정은 밝았다 (화보)

역사적인 북미정상회담을 앞두고 10일 싱가포르에 도착한 김정은 북한 국무위원장이 리셴룽 싱가포르 총리와 회담했다. 첫 공개 일정이다.
김 위원장의 전용차와 수행단이 탄 차량들은 이날 저녁 6시25분경 숙소인 세인트리지스 호텔을 떠났다. 이 차량행렬은 싱가포르 경찰의 호위를 받으며 이스타나 대통령궁에 도착했다.
김 위원장은 ”조미(북미) 상봉이 성과적으로 진행되면 싱가포르 정부의 노력이 역사적으로 영원히 기록될 것”이라며 감사의 뜻을 밝혔다.
김 위원장은 ”싱가포르 정부가 집안일처럼 성심성의껏 제공해주고 편의를 도모해줬다”며 이렇게 말했다.
리 총리는 11일에는 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령과도 회담할 예정이다. 트럼프 대통령은 10일 밤 싱가포르에 도착한다.
주요 기사와 블로그를 매일 이메일로 받으세요. 뉴스레터에는 맞춤형 콘텐츠나 광고가 들어갈 수 있습니다.
더 보기
-
Edgar Su / Reuters
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un shakes hands with Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Istana in Singapore June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su
-
Edgar Su / Reuters
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un shakes hands with Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Istana in Singapore June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su
-
Edgar Su / Reuters
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un shakes hands with Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Istana in Singapore June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su
-
Edgar Su / Reuters
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un shakes hands with Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Istana in Singapore June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su
-
Edgar Su / Reuters
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un shakes hands with Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Istana in Singapore June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su
-
ROSLAN RAHMAN via Getty Images
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (L) is welcomed by Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (R) during his visit to The Istana, the official residence of the prime minister, following Kim's arrival in Singapore on June 10, 2018. - Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump will meet on June 12 for an unprecedented summit in an attempt to address the last festering legacy of the Cold War, with the US president calling it a 'one time shot' at peace. (Photo by ROSLAN RAHMAN / AFP) (Photo credit should read ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP/Getty Images)
-
Edgar Su / Reuters
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un walks with Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Istana in Singapore June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su
-
Edgar Su / Reuters
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un meets with Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Istana in Singapore June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su
-
ROSLAN RAHMAN via Getty Images
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (L) talks to Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (R) during his visit to The Istana, the official residence of the prime minister, following Kim's arrival in Singapore on June 10, 2018. - Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump will meet on June 12 for an unprecedented summit in an attempt to address the last festering legacy of the Cold War, with the US president calling it a 'one time shot' at peace. (Photo by ROSLAN RAHMAN / AFP) (Photo credit should read ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP/Getty Images)
-
Edgar Su / Reuters
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un meets with Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Istana in Singapore June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su
-
ROSLAN RAHMAN via Getty Images
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (L) talks to Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (R) during his visit to The Istana, the official residence of the prime minister, following Kim's arrival in Singapore on June 10, 2018. - Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump will meet on June 12 for an unprecedented summit in an attempt to address the last festering legacy of the Cold War, with the US president calling it a 'one time shot' at peace. (Photo by ROSLAN RAHMAN / AFP) (Photo credit should read ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP/Getty Images)
-
ROSLAN RAHMAN via Getty Images
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (L) talks with Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (R) during his visit to The Istana, the official residence of the prime minister, following Kim's arrival in Singapore on June 10, 2018. - Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump will meet on June 12 for an unprecedented summit in an attempt to address the last festering legacy of the Cold War, with the US president calling it a 'one time shot' at peace. (Photo by ROSLAN RAHMAN / AFP) (Photo credit should read ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP/Getty Images)
-
ROSLAN RAHMAN via Getty Images
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (L) listens to Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (R) during his visit to The Istana, the official residence of the prime minister, following Kim's arrival in Singapore on June 10, 2018. - Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump will meet on June 12 for an unprecedented summit in an attempt to address the last festering legacy of the Cold War, with the US president calling it a 'one time shot' at peace. (Photo by ROSLAN RAHMAN / AFP) (Photo credit should read ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP/Getty Images)
-
Edgar Su / Reuters
Kim Yong Chol, a close aide to North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, walks in the Istana in Singapore June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su
-
Edgar Su / Reuters
Ri Su Yong, a member of the North Korean delegation, walks in the Istana in Singapore June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su
-
Tyrone Siu / Reuters
The vehicle carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong Un makes its way to the Istana in Singapore June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
-
Athit Perawongmetha / Reuters
A motorcade carrying North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un arrives at the Istana in Singapore June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
-
Tyrone Siu / Reuters
The motorcade of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un makes its way to the Istana in Singapore June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
-
Athit Perawongmetha / Reuters
The vehicle carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong Un makes its way to the Istana in Singapore June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
-
Athit Perawongmetha / Reuters
A vehicle carrying North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un arrives at the Istana in Singapore June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
-
Chris McGrath via Getty Images
SINGAPORE - JUNE 10: Police clear Singapore's famous Orchard Road ahead of the motorcade of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un departing the St Regis hotel for a meeting with Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on June 10, 2018 in Singapore. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump arrived in Singapore today ahead of the historic Singapore Summit between the two leaders. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
-
Chris McGrath via Getty Images
SINGAPORE - JUNE 10: The motorcade of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un travels down Singapore's famous Orchard Road en route to a meeting with Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on June 10, 2018 in Singapore. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump arrived in Singapore today ahead of the historic Singapore Summit between the two leaders. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
-
Bloomberg via Getty Images
A motorcade carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong Un travels down Orchard Road in Singapore, on Sunday, June 10, 2018. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will hold their historic Singapore summit at the Capella Hotel on the city-states Sentosa Island on June 12. Photographer: Brent Lewin/Bloomberg via Getty Images
-
Ore Huiying via Getty Images
SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE - JUNE 10: The motorcade of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un drives through Orchard Road on June 10, 2018 in Singapore, Singapore. The historic meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has been scheduled in Singapore for June 12 as the world awaits for the landmark summit in the Southeast Asian city-state. (Photo by Ore Huiying/Getty Images)
-
Ore Huiying via Getty Images
SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE - JUNE 10: The motorcade of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un drives through Orchard Road on June 10, 2018 in Singapore, Singapore. The historic meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has been scheduled in Singapore for June 12 as the world awaits for the landmark summit in the Southeast Asian city-state. (Photo by Ore Huiying/Getty Images)