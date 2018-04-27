[화보] 남북 정상회담 오전에 나온 '베스트 컷'을 모아봤다

Handout . / Reuters South Korean President Moon Jae-in meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea, April 27, 2018. Korea Summit Press Pool/Pool via Reuters

KOREA SUMMIT PRESS POOL via Getty Images North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (L) shakes hands with South Korea's President Moon Jae-in (R) at the Military Demarcation Line that divides their countries ahead of their summit at the truce village of Panmunjom on April 27, 2018. - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the South's President Moon Jae-in sat down to a historic summit on April 27 after shaking hands over the Military Demarcation Line that divides their countries in a gesture laden with symbolism. (Photo by Korea Summit Press Pool / Korea Summit Press Pool / AFP) (Photo credit should read KOREA SUMMIT PRESS POOL/AFP/Getty Images)

KOREA SUMMIT PRESS POOL via Getty Images North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (L) steps with South Korea's President Moon Jae-in (R) across the Military Demarcation Line that divides their countries into the North side ahead of their meeting at the official summit Peace House building at Panmunjom on April 27, 2018. - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the South's President Moon Jae-in sat down to a historic summit on April 27 after shaking hands over the Military Demarcation Line that divides their countries in a gesture laden with symbolism. (Photo by Korea Summit Press Pool / Korea Summit Press Pool / AFP) (Photo credit should read KOREA SUMMIT PRESS POOL/AFP/Getty Images)

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - APRIL 27: South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) are seen during a meeting at the southern side of the truce village of Panmunjom, South Korea on April 27, 2018. Kim Jong-un is the first North Korean leader to enter South Korea since the end of the Korean War in 1953. (Photo by Inter-Korean Summit Press Corps / Pool/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Pool via Getty Images PANMUNJOM, SOUTH KOREA - APRIL 27: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (L) and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) walk after the official welcome ceremony for the Inter-Korean Summit on April 27, 2018 in Panmunjom, South Korea. Kim and Moon meet at the border today for the third-ever Inter-Korean summit talks after the 1945 division of the peninsula, and first since 2007 between then President Roh Moo-hyun of South Korea and Leader Kim Jong-il of North Korea. (Photo by Korea Summit Press Pool/Getty Images)

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - APRIL 27: South Korean President Moon Jae-in (3rd R) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (3rd L) are seen during a welcoming ceremony within their meeting at the southern side of the truce village of Panmunjom, South Korea on April 27, 2018. Kim Jong-un is the first North Korean leader to enter South Korea since the end of the Korean War in 1953. (Photo by Inter-Korean Summit Press Corps / Pool/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

한국공동사진기자단

Bloomberg via Getty Images South Korean President Moon Jae-in, second from left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, walk down a red carpet as North Korean representatives stand in a row in the truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in Paju, South Korea, on Friday, April 27, 2018. Kimï¿½on Friday became the first North Korean leader to enter South Korea since the peninsula was divided almost seven decades ago as talks begin over dismantling his nuclear weapons program. Source: Inter-Korean Summit Press Corps/Pool via Bloomberg

Handout . / Reuters South Korean President Moon Jae-in watches as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un prepares to write in a guestbook with his sister Kim Yo Jong during their meeting at the Peace House at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea, April 27, 2018. Korea Summit Press Pool/Pool via Reuters

Pool via Getty Images PANMUNJOM, SOUTH KOREA - APRIL 27: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) signs the guest book as South Korean President Moon Jae-in (L) looks on in the Peace House for the Inter-Korean Summit on April 27, 2018 in Panmunjom, South Korea. Kim and Moon meet at the border today for the third-ever Inter-Korean summit talks after the 1945 division of the peninsula, and first since 2007 between then President Roh Moo-hyun of South Korea and Leader Kim Jong-il of North Korea. (Photo by Korea Summit Press Pool/Getty Images)

Handout . / Reuters North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's entry in a guestbook is seen at the Peace House at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea, April 27, 2018. The writing reads "A new history starts now. An age of peace, from the starting point of history." Korea Summit Press Pool/Pool via Reuters

KOREA SUMMIT PRESS POOL via Getty Images This photo shows a message written in a guest book by North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un during the Inter-Korean summit at the Peace House building on the southern side of the truce village of Panmunjom on April 27, 2018. - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the South's President Moon Jae-in sat down to a historic summit on April 27 after shaking hands over the Military Demarcation Line that divides their countries in a gesture laden with symbolism. (Photo by Korea Summit Press Pool / Korea Summit Press Pool / AFP) (Photo credit should read KOREA SUMMIT PRESS POOL/AFP/Getty Images)

Pool via Getty Images PANMUNJOM, SOUTH KOREA - APRIL 27: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (L) and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) talk in front of Bukhansan Peace House for the Inter-Korean Summit on April 27, 2018 in Panmunjom, South Korea. Kim and Moon meet at the border today for the third-ever Inter-Korean summit talks after the 1945 division of the peninsula, and first since 2007 between then President Roh Moo-hyun of South Korea and Leader Kim Jong-il of North Korea. (Photo by Korea Summit Press Pool/Getty Images)

Pool via Getty Images PANMUNJOM, SOUTH KOREA - APRIL 27: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (L) and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) walk away after posing for photos in front of Bukhansan Peace House for the Inter-Korean Summit on April 27, 2018 in Panmunjom, South Korea. Kim and Moon meet at the border today for the third-ever Inter-Korean summit talks after the 1945 division of the peninsula, and first since 2007 between then President Roh Moo-hyun of South Korea and Leader Kim Jong-il of North Korea. (Photo by Korea Summit Press Pool/Getty Images)

Handout . / Reuters North Korean leader Kim Jong Un smiles during a meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the Peace House at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea, April 27, 2018. Korea Summit Press Pool/Pool via Reuters

Pool via Getty Images PANMUNJOM, SOUTH KOREA - APRIL 27: South Korea delegation including President Moon Jae-in (L) and North Koraen delegation including Leader Kim Jong Un (R) sit down for the Inter-Korean Summit at the Peace House on April 27, 2018 in Panmunjom, South Korea. Kim and Moon meet at the border today for the third-ever inter-Korean summit talks after the 1945 division of the peninsula, and first since 2007 between then President Roh Moo-hyun of South Korea and Leader Kim Jong-il of North Korea. (Photo by Korea Summit Press Pool/Getty Images)

Handout . / Reuters South Korean President Moon Jae-in talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during their meeting at the Peace House at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea, April 27, 2018. Also at the meeting are South Korea's National Intelligence Service chief Suh Hoon (L), Blue House Chief of Staff Im Jong-seok (3rd L), North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister Kim Yo Jong (R), and North Korean official Kim Yong Chol. Korea Summit Press Pool/Pool via Reuters

