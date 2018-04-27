[화보] 남북 정상회담 오전에 나온 '베스트 컷'을 모아봤다

남북 정상의 역사적인 만남이 이뤄진 27일 오전, 예상했던 것 이상으로 많은 일이 있었다.
문재인 대통령과 김정은 북한 국무위원장은 판문점 군사분계선에서 마주서서 반갑게 악수를 나눴고, 김 위원장의 ‘깜짝 제안’으로 함께 손을 잡고 잠시 북측 땅을 밟기도 했다.
이어 문 대통령과 김 위원장은 국군 의장대 사열을 받고, 양측 수행단과 예정에 없던 기념촬영을 했다.
오전 회담을 앞두고 진행된 환담에서는 ‘평양냉면‘과 문 대통령의 ‘새벽 기상’이 화제로 떠올랐다.
물론, 더 중요한 건 따로 있었다.
김 위원장은 ”남북 사이에 상처가 치유되는 계기가 되었으면 좋겠다”고 언급하는 한편, ”이제 마음 단단히 굳게 먹고 다시 원점으로 오는 일이 없어야겠다”고 말했다. ”대결의 역사에 종지부를 찍자고 왔다”고도 했다.
문 대통령은 ”과거의 실패를 거울삼아 잘 할 것”이라며 ”제 임기 내에 김 위원장의 신년사에서 오늘에 이르기까지 달려온 속도를 계속 유지했으면 좋겠다”고 말했다.
오전 회담 모두발언에서는 김 위원장이 먼저 발언 기회를 잡고 ”우리가 잃어버린 11년 세월이 아깝지 않을 정도로” 이번 회담에서 성과를 만들어 내자고 말했다.
문 대통령도 ”오늘 우리 대화도 통 크게 대화를 나누고 합의에 이르러서 우리 온 민족과 평화를 바라는 세계의 모든 사람들에게 큰 선물을 만들어 줬으면 좋겠다”고 화답했다.
100여분 가량 진행된 오전 회담을 마친 문 대통령과 김 위원장은 각각 점심 식사를 한 뒤 오후에 다시 만나 기념식수와 산책, 오후 회담에 이어 만찬을 이어갈 예정이다.
다음은 허프포스트가 모아 본 정상회담 오전 일정의 ‘베스트 컷’이다.
Handout . / Reuters
South Korean President Moon Jae-in meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea, April 27, 2018. Korea Summit Press Pool/Pool via Reuters
Handout . / Reuters
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meet in the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea, April 27, 2018. Korea Summit Press Pool/Pool via Reuters
KOREA SUMMIT PRESS POOL via Getty Images
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (L) shakes hands with South Korea's President Moon Jae-in (R) at the Military Demarcation Line that divides their countries ahead of their summit at the truce village of Panmunjom on April 27, 2018. - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the South's President Moon Jae-in sat down to a historic summit on April 27 after shaking hands over the Military Demarcation Line that divides their countries in a gesture laden with symbolism. (Photo by Korea Summit Press Pool / Korea Summit Press Pool / AFP) (Photo credit should read KOREA SUMMIT PRESS POOL/AFP/Getty Images)
KOREA SUMMIT PRESS POOL via Getty Images
KOREA SUMMIT PRESS POOL via Getty Images
Handout . / Reuters
KOREA SUMMIT PRESS POOL via Getty Images
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (L) steps with South Korea's President Moon Jae-in (R) across the Military Demarcation Line that divides their countries into the North side ahead of their meeting at the official summit Peace House building at Panmunjom on April 27, 2018. - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the South's President Moon Jae-in sat down to a historic summit on April 27 after shaking hands over the Military Demarcation Line that divides their countries in a gesture laden with symbolism. (Photo by Korea Summit Press Pool / Korea Summit Press Pool / AFP) (Photo credit should read KOREA SUMMIT PRESS POOL/AFP/Getty Images)
Handout . / Reuters
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - APRIL 27: South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) are seen during a meeting at the southern side of the truce village of Panmunjom, South Korea on April 27, 2018. Kim Jong-un is the first North Korean leader to enter South Korea since the end of the Korean War in 1953. (Photo by Inter-Korean Summit Press Corps / Pool/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - APRIL 27: South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) are seen during their meeting at the southern side of the truce village of Panmunjom, South Korea on April 27, 2018. Kim Jong-un is the first North Korean leader to enter South Korea since the end of the Korean War in 1953. (Photo by Inter-Korean Summit Press Corps / Pool/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
Handout . / Reuters
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Pool via Getty Images
PANMUNJOM, SOUTH KOREA - APRIL 27: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (L) and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) walk after the official welcome ceremony for the Inter-Korean Summit on April 27, 2018 in Panmunjom, South Korea. Kim and Moon meet at the border today for the third-ever Inter-Korean summit talks after the 1945 division of the peninsula, and first since 2007 between then President Roh Moo-hyun of South Korea and Leader Kim Jong-il of North Korea. (Photo by Korea Summit Press Pool/Getty Images)
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
한국공동사진기자단
Bloomberg via Getty Images
South Korean President Moon Jae-in, second from left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, walk down a red carpet as North Korean representatives stand in a row in the truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in Paju, South Korea, on Friday, April 27, 2018. Kimï¿½on Friday became the first North Korean leader to enter South Korea since the peninsula was divided almost seven decades ago as talks begin over dismantling his nuclear weapons program. Source: Inter-Korean Summit Press Corps/Pool via Bloomberg
한국공동사진기자단
한국공동사진기자단
Handout . / Reuters
Pool via Getty Images
Handout . / Reuters
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's entry in a guestbook is seen at the Peace House at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea, April 27, 2018. The writing reads "A new history starts now. An age of peace, from the starting point of history." Korea Summit Press Pool/Pool via Reuters
KOREA SUMMIT PRESS POOL via Getty Images
This photo shows a message written in a guest book by North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un during the Inter-Korean summit at the Peace House building on the southern side of the truce village of Panmunjom on April 27, 2018. - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the South's President Moon Jae-in sat down to a historic summit on April 27 after shaking hands over the Military Demarcation Line that divides their countries in a gesture laden with symbolism. (Photo by Korea Summit Press Pool / Korea Summit Press Pool / AFP) (Photo credit should read KOREA SUMMIT PRESS POOL/AFP/Getty Images)
Handout . / Reuters
Pool via Getty Images
Pool via Getty Images
한국공동사진기자단
한국공동사진기자단
한국공동사진기자단
한국공동사진기자단
Handout . / Reuters
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un smiles during a meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the Peace House at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea, April 27, 2018. Korea Summit Press Pool/Pool via Reuters
Handout . / Reuters
한국공동사진기자단
한국공동사진기자단
Pool via Getty Images
PANMUNJOM, SOUTH KOREA - APRIL 27: South Korea delegation including President Moon Jae-in (L) and North Koraen delegation including Leader Kim Jong Un (R) sit down for the Inter-Korean Summit at the Peace House on April 27, 2018 in Panmunjom, South Korea. Kim and Moon meet at the border today for the third-ever inter-Korean summit talks after the 1945 division of the peninsula, and first since 2007 between then President Roh Moo-hyun of South Korea and Leader Kim Jong-il of North Korea. (Photo by Korea Summit Press Pool/Getty Images)
Handout . / Reuters
한국공동사진기자단
한국공동사진기자단
한국공동사진기자단
한국공동사진기자단
한국공동사진기자단