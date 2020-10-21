전 세계 청년들의 방을 찍어보았다 (사진 23장)

사진작가 존 테크레이는 여행에서 만난 사람들과 친해졌고, 그들의 사진을 찍었다. 주인공은 80년대~90년대생인 청년들이고, 장소는 그들이 잠 자는 방이다. 거의 모든 대륙을 밟아본 그가 지금까지 방문한 침실만 1천 2백곳. 이 대형 프로젝트의 제목은 My Room Project다.
파리에 사는 친구들의 방에서 이 프로젝트의 첫 사진을 찍었다는 테크레이는 허프포스트US에 ”인도에서는 영적인 경험에, 러시아에서는 낯선 이를 환대하는 모습에, 일본에서는 독특한 라이프스타일에 놀랐다”며 ”모든 사진에는 다른 이야기가 담겨있다”고 설명했다. 테크레이가 찍은 사진 중 23장을 감상해보자.
1
Paris, France
John ThackwrayMy Room Project
2
Novosibirsk, Russia
John ThackwrayMy Room Project
3
La Paz, Bolivia
John ThackwrayMy Room Project
4
Dallas, U.S.A.
John ThackwrayMy Room Project
5
Manyatta, Kenya
John ThackwrayMy Room Project
6
Tokyo, Japan
John ThackwrayMy Room Project
7
Durban, South Africa
John ThackwrayMy Room Project
8
Kathmandu, Nepal
John ThackwrayMy Room Project
9
Cairo, Egypt
John Thackwray/My Room Project
10
Dali, China
John ThackwrayMy Room Project
11
New York, U.S.A.
John ThackwrayMy Room Project
12
Tehran, Iran
John ThackwrayMy Room Project
13
Saint Catherine, Egypt
John ThackwrayMy Room Project
14
Nairobi, Kenya
John ThackwrayMy Room Project
15
Paris, France
John ThackwrayMy Room Project
16
Beirut, Lebanon
John ThackwrayMy Room Project
17
Zhambyl, Kazakhstan
John ThackwrayMy Room Project
18
Berlin, Germany
John ThackwrayMy Room Project
19
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
John ThackwrayMy Room Project
20
Thiès, Senegal
John ThackwrayMy Room Project
21
Madyah Pradesh, India
John ThackwrayMy Room Project
22
Bucharest, Romania
JOHN THACKWRAYMY ROOM PROJECT
23
Lesotho, South Africa
JOHN THACKWRAYMY ROOM PROJECT