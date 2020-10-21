LIFE

전 세계 청년들의 방을 찍어보았다 (사진 23장)

80년대~90년대생들이 잠을 자는 공간이다

사진작가 존 테크레이는 여행에서 만난 사람들과 친해졌고, 그들의 사진을 찍었다. 주인공은 80년대~90년대생인 청년들이고, 장소는 그들이 잠 자는 방이다. 거의 모든 대륙을 밟아본 그가 지금까지 방문한 침실만 1천 2백곳. 이 대형 프로젝트의 제목은 My Room Project다.

파리에 사는 친구들의 방에서 이 프로젝트의 첫 사진을 찍었다는 테크레이는 허프포스트US에 ”인도에서는 영적인 경험에, 러시아에서는 낯선 이를 환대하는 모습에, 일본에서는 독특한 라이프스타일에 놀랐다”며 ”모든 사진에는 다른 이야기가 담겨있다”고 설명했다. 테크레이가 찍은 사진 중 23장을 감상해보자.

1
Paris, France
John ThackwrayMy Room Project
Room #24: Joseph 30세 아티스트
2
Novosibirsk, Russia
John ThackwrayMy Room Project
Room #416: Oleg 24세 텔레콤 엔지니어
3
La Paz, Bolivia
John ThackwrayMy Room Project
Room #665: Marcello 18세 고등학생
4
Dallas, U.S.A.
John ThackwrayMy Room Project
Room #561: Ben 22세 영화 전공 대학생
5
Manyatta, Kenya
John ThackwrayMy Room Project
Room #867: Ezekiel 22세 전사
6
Tokyo, Japan
John ThackwrayMy Room Project
Room #256: Ryoko 25세 IT 엔지니어
7
Durban, South Africa
John ThackwrayMy Room Project
Room #1,058: Khetiwe 22세 무직
8
Kathmandu, Nepal
John ThackwrayMy Room Project
Room #385: Pema 22세 불교 전공 대학생
9
Cairo, Egypt
John Thackwray/My Room Project
Room #801: Azza 19세 주부
10
Dali, China
John ThackwrayMy Room Project
Room #290: Yuan 22세 영업사원
11
New York, U.S.A.
John ThackwrayMy Room Project
Room #219: Maleeq 28세 무대공연가
12
Tehran, Iran
John ThackwrayMy Room Project
Room #466: Élahé 29세 화가
13
Saint Catherine, Egypt
John ThackwrayMy Room Project
Room #807: Mohamed 18세 전통의학 전공 대학생
14
Nairobi, Kenya
John ThackwrayMy Room Project
Room #871: Alice 29세 육아 중인 엄마
15
Paris, France
John ThackwrayMy Room Project
Room #54: Derek 30세 영화감독
16
Beirut, Lebanon
John ThackwrayMy Room Project
Room #1,093: Sabrina 27세 유치원 교사
17
Zhambyl, Kazakhstan
John ThackwrayMy Room Project
Room #458: Zhalay 18세 고등학생
18
Berlin, Germany
John ThackwrayMy Room Project
Room #571: Maja 22세 건축 전공 대학생
19
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
John ThackwrayMy Room Project
Room #711: Claudio 24세 기록보관전문가
20
Thiès, Senegal
John ThackwrayMy Room Project
Room #733: Fatou 17세 재봉사
21
Madyah Pradesh, India
John ThackwrayMy Room Project
Room #348: Asha 17세 주부
22
Bucharest, Romania
JOHN THACKWRAYMY ROOM PROJECT
Room #192: Andreea 24세 토목 기사
23
Lesotho, South Africa
JOHN THACKWRAYMY ROOM PROJECT
Room #1,049: Osia 18세 목자(양치기)
