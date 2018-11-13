’마블 코믹스의 진정한 슈퍼히어로′ 스탠 리가 지난 12일(현지시각) 세상을 떠났다. 향년 95세.
스탠 리(본명 스탠리 마틴 리버)는 1939년 타임리 코믹스(마블 코믹스 전신)에 입사해 스파이더맨, 엑스맨 등 셀 수 없이 많은 슈퍼히어로들을 창조해냈다.
그는 생전에 ”가장 강력한 슈퍼파워가 무엇이냐”는 질문에 ”운이다. 운이 좋으면 뭐든 해낼 수 있다고 믿는다. 나는 항상 운이 좋았다”라는 답변을 남긴 바 있다.
스탠 리의 별세 소식이 전해지자 마블의 슈퍼히어로를 연기한 배우들과 감독들의 추모글이 이어졌다. 아래는 스탠 리를 그리워하는 이들이 그에게 마지막으로 전하는 한마디.
- 로버트 다우니 주니어 (아이언맨)
- 크리스 에반스 (캡틴 아메리카)
There will never be another Stan Lee. For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives. Excelsior!!— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 12, 2018
- 크리스 헴스워스 (토르)
- 제레미 레너 (호크아이)
- 휴 잭맨 (울버린)
We’ve lost a creative genius. Stan Lee was a pioneering force in the superhero universe. I’m proud to have been a small part of his legacy and .... to have helped bring one of his characters to life. #StanLee#Wolverinepic.twitter.com/iOdefi7iYz— Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) November 12, 2018
- 라이언 레이놀즈 (데드풀)
Damn... RIP Stan. Thanks for everything. pic.twitter.com/TMAaDJSOhh— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 12, 2018
- 마크 러팔로 (헐크)
Sad, sad day. Rest In Power, Uncle Stan. You have made the world a better place through the power of modern mythology and your love of this messy business of being human... pic.twitter.com/x6yZ6ClNSX— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 12, 2018
- 크리스 프랫 (스타로드)
Thanks for everything Stan Lee! What a life, so well lived. I consider myself extraordinarily lucky to have gotten to meet you and to have played in the world you created.— chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) November 12, 2018
🙏♥️ pic.twitter.com/ryUjG7PL8D
- 톰 홀랜드 (스파이더맨)
- 사무엘 L. 잭슨 (닉 퓨리)
Thank you @TheRealStanLee for the escape from this world & great joy inhabiting the ones you created!! You made so many believe in the good, the heroic, the villainous, the exciting, most of all, you were giving & gracious to us all. RIP— Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) November 12, 2018
- 조 샐다나 (가모라)
- 에반젤린 릴리 (와스프)
Stan...more than a master of stories, you always seemed like a master of living. I will look to you for inspiration for the rest of my life. You live on. xoxo Your Wasp— Evangeline Lilly (@EvangelineLilly) November 12, 2018
.
#liveon#StanLeepic.twitter.com/JRA2aRM3bG
- 폴 베타니 (비전)
Now that was a life well lived and lived to its fullest. Excelsior! 1922-2018— Paul Bettany (@Paul_Bettany) November 12, 2018
Thank you Stan Lee, from all your fans.
- 카렌 길런 (네뷸라)
RIP Stan. Thank you for your brilliance. pic.twitter.com/FIZEt2B5vN— Karen Gillan (@karengillan) November 12, 2018
- 할리 베리 (스톰)
RIP #StanLee - thank you for sharing your incredible vision with us. We are eternally grateful to you and would not be the same without it. I am so honored to have played a part in your world, and will forever look back on the opportunity with love. #XMen#Stormpic.twitter.com/pKfxHMUKmP— Halle Berry (@halleberry) November 12, 2018
- 제이미 알렉산더 (시프)
RIP Stan Lee ♥️ Thank you for everything. #excelsiorpic.twitter.com/7EVB0sMz3Z— Jaimie Alexander (@JaimieAlexander) November 12, 2018
- 윈스턴 듀크 (음바쿠)
THANK YOU, @TheRealStanLee. You gave us characters that continue to stand the test of time and evolve with our consciousness. You taught us that there are no limits to our future as long as we have access to our imagination. Rest in power! #EXCELSIOR#StanLee#rippic.twitter.com/hnSmnHIDln— Winston Duke (@Winston_Duke) November 12, 2018
- 레티티아 라이트 (슈리)
Rest in Peace Stan Lee— Letitia Wright (@letitiawright) November 12, 2018
💙
- 안소니 매키(팔콘)
You were a man before your time... now it feels like you are gone before your time. RIP Stan the Man... thanks for the laughs and words of support. It’s a honor to live in your universe! #MarvelKnightpic.twitter.com/1TXdPqUB3x— Anthony Mackie (@AnthonyMackie) November 12, 2018
- 조쉬 브롤린 (타노스)
- 루소 형제
Thank you for filling our childhoods with such joy. You will be dearly, dearly missed... pic.twitter.com/Qt2sZqaNlc— Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) November 12, 2018
- 조스 웨던
Stan Lee created a universe where, if a character was beloved enough, they could never really die.— Joss Whedon (@joss) November 12, 2018
Now THAT’S thinking ahead.
Thanks for so much of my life. You’ll never not be in it.
- 케빈 파이기 (마블 스튜디오 사장)
No one has had more of an impact on my career and everything we do at Marvel Studios than Stan Lee. Stan leaves an extraordinary legacy that will outlive us all. Our thoughts are with his daughter, his family, and his millions of fans. #ThankYouStan#Excelsior!— Kevin Feige (@Kevfeige) November 12, 2018