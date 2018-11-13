엔터테인먼트
'마블 유니버스의 진정한 슈퍼히어로' 스탠 리 타계 소식에 추모 물결이 이어지다

마블 히어로를 연기한 배우들부터 마블스튜디오 사장까지.

’마블 코믹스의 진정한 슈퍼히어로′ 스탠 리가 지난 12일(현지시각) 세상을 떠났다. 향년 95세. 

스탠 리(본명 스탠리 마틴 리버)는 1939년 타임리 코믹스(마블 코믹스 전신)에 입사해 스파이더맨, 엑스맨 등 셀 수 없이 많은 슈퍼히어로들을 창조해냈다.

그는 생전에 ”가장 강력한 슈퍼파워가 무엇이냐”는 질문에 ”운이다. 운이 좋으면 뭐든 해낼 수 있다고 믿는다. 나는 항상 운이 좋았다”라는 답변을 남긴 바 있다. 

스탠 리의 별세 소식이 전해지자 마블의 슈퍼히어로를 연기한 배우들과 감독들의 추모글이 이어졌다. 아래는 스탠 리를 그리워하는 이들이 그에게 마지막으로 전하는 한마디. 

  • 로버트 다우니 주니어 (아이언맨)
    "모든 건 당신 덕분이다. 편히 쉬시라."
  • 크리스 에반스 (캡틴 아메리카)
    "스탠 리를 대체할 사람은 없다. 그는 수십년 동안 모두에게 모험과 일탈, 위안과 자신감, 힘, 우정, 그리고 즐거움을 선사했다. 그는 수많은 사람들에게 지울 수 없는 흔적을 남긴 채 떠났다. 엑셀시오르!"
  • 크리스 헴스워스 (토르)
    "편히 쉬시라. 우리를 멋진 모험으로 이끌어준 것에 감사드린다. 당신의 가족, 친구들에게 사랑과 위로를 보낸다."
  • 제레미 레너 (호크아이)
    "편히 쉬시라! 당신은 전설이었다."
  • 휴 잭맨 (울버린)
    "우리는 창의력 넘치는 천재를 잃었다. 스탠 리는 슈퍼히어로 유니버스에서 선구적인 존재였다. 그가 만든 캐릭터에 생명을 불어 넣어 그의 유산의 일부가 될 수 있어 자랑스럽다." 
  • 라이언 레이놀즈 (데드풀)
    "젠장... 스탠리, 편히 쉬시라. 모든 것에 감사드린다."
  • 마크 러팔로 (헐크)
    "정말 슬픈 날이다. 스탠 삼촌, 편히 쉬시라. 당신은 현대의 신화와 사랑의 힘을 통해 세상을 더 좋은 곳으로 만들었다."
  • 크리스 프랫 (스타로드)
    "모든 것에 감사드린다. 멋진 인생이었다. 당신을 만나고, 당신이 만든 세상에서 연기할 수 있었던 건 행운이었다."
  • 톰 홀랜드 (스파이더맨)
    "수백만 명이 당신에게 은혜를 입었지만, 나만큼 감사한 사람은 없을 것이다. 마블의 아버지인 그는 수많은 사람을 정말이지 행복하게 했다. 정말 멋진 삶이었고, 정말 많은 일을 성취했다. 스탠, 편히 쉬시라."
  • 사무엘 L. 잭슨 (닉 퓨리)
    "이 세상에서 잠시나마 도피하게 해준 스탠 리에게 감사를 전한다. 당신이 만든 캐릭터를 연기하게 되어 정말 기뻤다. 당신은 우리 모두에게 자비로운 존재였다."
  • 조 샐다나 (가모라)
    우리는 오늘 위대한 사람 한 명을 잃었다. 스탠 리 당신은 우리 모두에게 영감을 주는 슈퍼히어로 같은 존재였다. 당신의 헌신에 감사드린다!" 
  • 에반젤린 릴리 (와스프)
    "스탠은 이야기의 달인일 뿐만 아니라 삶의 달인이기도 했다. 당신의 영감을 남은 인생 동안 기억하겠다."
  • 폴 베타니 (비전)
    "열심히 산, 멋진 인생이었다. 엑셀시오르! 1922-2018 스탠 리, 감사드린다. - 당신의 팬"
  • 카렌 길런 (네뷸라)
    "스탠, 편히 쉬시라. 명석한 당신에게 감사의 마음을 전한다." 
  • 할리 베리 (스톰)
    스탠 리, 편히 쉬시라. 훌륭한 비전을 우리에게 선사해준 것에 감사드린다. 당신의 은혜는 영원히 잊지 못할 것이며, 당신이 없었다면 이 세상은 지금과 달랐을 것이다. 당신의 세상에서 연기할 수 있어서 큰 영광이었고, 당신이 준 그 기회를 영원히 간직할 것이다."
  • 제이미 알렉산더 (시프)
    "스탠 리, 편히 쉬시라. 모든 것에 감사드린다. #엑셀시오르"
  • 윈스턴 듀크 (음바쿠)
    "스탠 리에게 감사드린다. 당신이 만든 캐릭터들은 우리가 시간이라는 시험을 견디고 발전할 수 있도록 했다. 당신은 우리가 상상하는 한 미래에 한계는 없다는 걸 가르쳐줬다."
  • 레티티아 라이트 (슈리)
    "스탠 리, 편히 쉬시라."
  • 안소니 매키(팔콘)
    "당신은 시대를 앞서 살아간 남자다. 이제는 시대를 앞서 떠나간 것만 같다. 명복을 빈다. 우리를 웃게 해주고응원해준 것에 대해 감사드린다. 당신의 세상의 일부가 되어 영광이었다." 
  • 조쉬 브롤린 (타노스)
    스탠 리와 닥터 수스, 레이 브래드버리. 이들은 내게 처음이자 끝인 존재들이다. 우리는 당신의 상상력에서 나온 인간미와, 우리의 잠재력을 능가하는 이해력, 그리고 헤아릴 수 없는 상상력의 필요성을 일깨워준 당신에게 감사드린다. 우리는 당신의 은혜를 영원히 간직할 것이다. 스탠, 편히 쉬시라. 당신 덕에 우리는 더 나은 인생을 살게 됐다."
  • 루소 형제
    "우리의 어린 시절을 즐거움으로 가득 채워준 것에 감사드린다. 당신이 정말 그리울 것이다."
  • 조스 웨던
    "스탠 리는 캐릭터가 충분한 사랑을 받는다면 영원히 살아남을 수 있는 세계를 창조해냈다. 그게 바로 시대를 앞서간 생각이다. 정말 감사드린다. 당신은 내 삶에 영원히 존재할 것이다." 
  • 케빈 파이기 (마블 스튜디오 사장)
    "스탠 리만큼 내 커리어와 마블스튜디오에 영향을 미친 사람은 없을 것이다. 스탠은 우리 모두보다 더 오래 남을 유산을 남겼다. 그의 딸과 가족, 수백만 명의 팬들에게 조의를 표한다. #고마워요스탠 #엑셀시오르"

