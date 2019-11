남아공에는 코끼리 똥으로 만든 술이 있다

ASSOCIATED PRESS Elsabe Hanekom takes part in a gin tasting session at the Botlierskop Private Game Reserve, near Mossel Bay, South Africa, Monday, Oct. 23, 2019. After about five sizeable bags of dung are collected for a batch of 3,000 to 4,000 bottles of the gin, the droppings are dried and crumbled, then washed to remove dirt and sand. Eventually only the remains of the fruits, flowers, leaves and bark eaten by the elephants are left behind. (AP Photo/Denis Farrell)