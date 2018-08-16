엔터테인먼트
싱글들이 공유한 싱글 라이프를 벗어나지 못하는 매우 솔직한 이유 23

  • Kelsey Borresen, HuffPost US
큐피드가 당신의 근처를 멀리하고 있다? 그런 당신의 마음에 공감하는 트위터 사용자들이 많다.

토크쇼 사회자 지미 팔론은 시청자들에게 부탁했다. 싱글 삶에서 벗어나지 못하는 이유를 #왜내가싱글인가(#WhyImSingle)라는 해시태그와 함께 공유해 달라고.

다양한 이유가 있었다. 범죄 리얼리티쇼 중독증, 칭찬을 받아들이지 못하는 성품, 그 누구와도 음식을 나눠 먹지 못하는 성격 등 다양했다. 아래처럼 말이다.  

  • 1
    최근에 만난 상대와 이런 일이 있었다. 그가 "오늘 밤 정말로 예쁘네요."라고 말했다. 나는 너무나 당황한 나머지 그에게 악수를 청했다.
  • 2
    데이트에 나온 남성이 시빌워를 들먹였다. 난 미국역사 광이다. 그래서 게티즈버그연설 등 남북전쟁에 대한 이것저것에 대해 약 20분쯤 떠들었다. 그런데 그치가 의미한 건 남북전쟁 시빌워가 아니라 '캡틴 아메리카: 시빌 워'였던 것이다. 내가 무슨 소리를 하는지 이해 못하는 게 당연했다.
  • 3
    데이트 상대: '당신에 대한 어떤 흥미로운 점이 있나요?"

    나: "나는 거의 모든 시간을 범죄 리얼리티쇼나 119 긴급 통화와 살인사건, 연쇄살인범에 대한 분석을 담은 팟캐스트에 소비해요. 당신은요?"
  • 4
    물병을 채우고 있었다. 정수기 옆을 지나가던 귀엽게 생긴 여성 동료가 나에게 미소를 던지는 거였다. 간단하게 "하이(Hi)"라고 하면 됐을 걸 나는 "하이드레이션(수화). 중요하죠?"라고 말했다.
  • 5
    누가 밖에서 입었던 차림 그대로 내 침대에 앉거나 건드리는 걸 용납하지 못하기 때문이다.
  • 6
    나를 좋아하는 사람이 있었다. 수줍음이 좀 심한 그에게 나는 문자를 보냈다. 새로 산 내 부츠를 보러 오겠냐고. 그런데 부츠(boots)라느 글자가 자동으로 붑스(boobs)로 고쳐진 것이다. 그는 나를 '친구'에서 삭제했다.
  • 7
    어느 바에서 있었던 일이다. 정말로 잘생긴 남성이 다가왔다. 너무나 당황한 나는 영국 발음으로 이야기하기 시작했다(난 영국인이 아니다). 
  • 8
    소개팅을 통해 아주 괜찮은 남성을 만났다. 약 40분 동안 이야기를 주고받다가 화장실에 다녀왔다. 앉자마자 난 다시 이야기를 시작했다. 그런데 그가 왠지 혼동된 표정으로 날 쳐다보는 것이었다. 그리고 뒤 테이블에서 누가 "당신 지금 남의 테이블에 가 있어요. 나는 여기 있다고요."라고 하는 거였다.
  • 9
    내 고양이 이름이 여왕마마야옹야옹본버킹엄3세님이니까.
  • 10
    여성 동료와 대화 중이었다. 너무나 잘생긴 다른 (남성) 동료가 마음에 든다고 말했다. 그 주인공이 바로 내 뒤에 서 있다는 걸 모르고 떠들었던 거다. 정말로 어색한 순간이었다. 그가 제자리로 돌아갔으리라 생각한 나는 그에 대해 다시 이야기하기 시작했다. 그런데 그는 그 자리에 그대로 있었다. 맙소사. 
  • 11
    어느 마음에 드는 남성에게 펜을 잠깐 빌려달라고 물었다. 펜을 다 사용했을 즈음 그가 손을 내미는 거였다. 순간적으로 '내 손을 잡고 싶은 게지'라고 착각했다. 덥석 잡았다. 물론 펜을 돌려달라는 뜻밖에 없었다.
  • 12
    너무나 매달리는 성격이면서도 내 공간을 고집하는 사람이기 때문에.
  • 13
    모든 개가 내 관심을 송두리째 빼앗아가기 때문에. 인간들은? 그렇지 못하다.
  • 14
    언제 포옹을 하는 게 적절한지 몰라서 그냥 하이파이브만 하니까.
  • 15
    내가 절대로 굽히지 않는 원칙. "내 감자튀김은 나 말고는 그 누구도 건드리면 안 돼."
  • 16
    나는 범죄 드라마를 너무나 많이 보는 것 같다. "당신과 당신 엄마 관계를 어떻게 정의하겠습니까?"는 처음 만난 사람에게 물을 질문이 사실 아니다.
  • 17
    좌·우측을 구분하지 못해 아직도 손가락을 사용한다.
  • 18
    데이트앱을 이용해 대화 중이었다. 상대는 폭포까지 등산했다고 말했다. 그래서 나는 TLC가 폭포 가까이 가지 말라(여성 그룹의 가사 내용)고 해서 폭포에 안 간다고 말했다. 너무나 썰렁했는지 그는 대화를 그 순간에 끝냈다.
  • 19
    온라인에서 만난 남성: "당신 귀엽네요. 안경도 마음에 들어요."

    나: "고마워요. 안경이 있어야 보이니까요."
  • 20
    어느 바비큐 파티에서 귀여운 여성을 만났다. 그녀가 '안녕'이라고 인사했다. 나는 너무나 당황한 나머지 그녀에게 "선장님"이라고 대답했다.
  • 21
    나는 대각선으로 누워 자야 하며 그 누구도 그런 나를 방해해선 안 된다.
  • 22
    내가 의대에 다니는 한 남성에게 한 질문.

    "시체는 얼마나 자주 만지나요?" 
  • 23
    내 경호원. 남성들이 내게 접근하는 걸 싫어한다. 

*허프포스트US의 글을 번역, 편집한 것입니다.  

 
 
 
