큐피드가 당신의 근처를 멀리하고 있다? 그런 당신의 마음에 공감하는 트위터 사용자들이 많다.
토크쇼 사회자 지미 팔론은 시청자들에게 부탁했다. 싱글 삶에서 벗어나지 못하는 이유를 #왜내가싱글인가(#WhyImSingle)라는 해시태그와 함께 공유해 달라고.
다양한 이유가 있었다. 범죄 리얼리티쇼 중독증, 칭찬을 받아들이지 못하는 성품, 그 누구와도 음식을 나눠 먹지 못하는 성격 등 다양했다. 아래처럼 말이다.
-
1
Last time I was on a date he said “You look really pretty tonight.” & it made me nervous so I shook his hand.. #WhyImSingle— siv jones (@sivtopia) August 7, 2018
-
2
I was on a date and he brought up the Civil War. I’m a huge US History nerd, so I began a crazed ramble on Gettysburg and lots of obscure facts about it. After 20 minutes, I discover he meant Captain America: Civil War and had no idea what I was talking about... #WhyImSingle— Grace Woodstead (@duck_a_holic99) August 7, 2018
-
3
My Date: "So tell me something interesting about yourself"— Weslee Clyde (@WesleeClyde) August 7, 2018
Me: "I spend most of my spare time watching true crime documentaries or listening to podcasts where they play 911 calls, dissect murder cases and interview serial killers. What about you??" #whyimsingle
-
4
A cute girl at work walked by me while I was filling my water bottle. She smiled at me and rather than saying hi I let out a moan and said "Hydration am I right." #WhyImSingle— Zack Feldman (@ZFelds) August 7, 2018
-
5
Because I don’t let people sit/touch my bed if they’re wearing street clothes #whyimsingle— Darcy ➵ (@ddimo123) August 7, 2018
-
6
I texted my rather shy crush, asking if he wanted to see my new boots. It got autocorrected to “new boobs”. He unfriended me. #WhyImSingle— Tanya (@tanipartner1998) August 7, 2018
-
7
One time a hot guy approached me at the bar and I got so nervous I started speaking with a British accent. #whyimsingle PS, I am not British.— tabitha marie (@_tabbycakes) August 7, 2018
-
8
Went on a blind date & had a GREAT conversation with the guy for 40 minutes. I went to the Ladies’ Room & when I returned, sat down & resumed chatting. He looked a little confused & then I heard a voice behind me say, “You’re at the wrong table. I’m over here.” #WhyImSingle— Brandy B (@tidewoddergirl) August 7, 2018
-
9
I have a cat named Her Majesty Queen Meow Meow von Buckingham III, Esq. #WhyImSingle— Erin (@Erin1237) August 7, 2018
-
10
Hot guy at work was stood right behind me as I was telling another colleague how much I fancied him. She shush’d me too late, he heard everything, it got awkward. Then I thought he walked away and I kept talking about him... he hadn’t walked away. Double whammy 😩#WhyImSingle— Sam (@d0ct0r_sam) August 7, 2018
-
11
I asked a cute guy if I could borrow a pen, when I finished using it, he smiled and held his hand out. I thought he wanted to hold my hand, so I did...he was just waiting for me to return his pen #WhyImSingle— Ariel (@DontLarfAtMeh) August 7, 2018
-
12
#whyimsingle because I'm needy af, but want my own space.— Kelly McCoy (@Kelly2980) August 7, 2018
-
13
#WhyImSingle because every dog has my full undivided attention. People? Not so much.— Hemen Delfiggs (@delfiggs_) August 7, 2018
-
14
I never know when I should go in for a hug so I just give them a high-five. #WhyImSingle— Shawncy G (@ShawncyG) August 7, 2018
-
15
I have an extremely strict, “do not reach for my French fries” policy. #WhyImSingle— AT 黒浪人 (@kal_eltigani) August 7, 2018
-
16
I’ve see too many episodes of Criminal Minds, and apparently “How would you characterize your relationship with your mother?” isn’t great first date material. #WhyImSingle— Michelle (@BelleofBabble) August 7, 2018
-
17
#WhyImSingle i still use the finger L trick to determine my left from my right— curse of men (@izzy_isamachine) August 7, 2018
-
18
One time on a dating app the guy I was talking to mentioned that he hiked to a waterfall to which I said that TLC told me not to go chasing waterfalls so I don’t go near them. The conversation stopped. #whyimsingle— Caitlin Regina (@caitlinregina) August 7, 2018
-
19
Guy online: “you’re a cutie, I like your glasses”— Will (@Wcubed3) August 6, 2018
Me: “thanks, they help me see.”#whyimsingle
-
20
A cute girl once said hi to me at a friend's BBQ. I got so nervous I just nodded my head and said, "Cap'n," back at her. #WhyImSingle— Jason Byrant (@Jason_byrant) August 7, 2018
-
21
I like to sleep diagonally in my bed and can’t have interference. #WhyImSingle— Shea Browning (@SheaBrowning) August 7, 2018
-
22
*me talking to a guy who’s in med school*— Michelle Pelham (@MichellePelham) August 7, 2018
“how often do you touch dead bodies?” #WhyImSingle
-
23
My bodyguard doesn’t like any guy getting near me#WhyImSingle pic.twitter.com/Y7WZGna971— Lisa Lemon (@mseric) August 7, 2018