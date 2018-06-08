폼페이오 "김정은이 '비핵화 의지 있다'고 나에게 개인적으로 말했다"

마이크 폼페이오 미국 국무장관이 7일(현지시각) ”김정은 북한 국무위원장이 ‘비핵화할 의지가 있다’고 나에게 개인적으로 말했다”고 밝혔다.
폼페이오 장관은 이날 백악관에서 기자회견을 열고 ”김 위원장은 현재의 (핵 추구) 모델은 효과가 없다는 것을 이해하고 있더라”라며 ″그가 ‘CVID’(완전하고 검증 가능하며 불가역적인 비핵화)를 위한 결단을 내리기를 기대한다”라고 말했다.
Q: Just having met the man twice now, what can you tell us about what opinions you’ve formed of Kim Jong Un as a person?
SECRETARY POMPEO: Yeah. So I haven’t spent that much time with him. What I have said publicly is he has indicated to me, personally, that he is prepared to denuclearize; that he understands that the current model doesn’t work, that he’s prepared to denuclearize.
(중략)
And I’m hopeful that Chairman Kim Jong Un is prepared to make that decision for his country. A big shift in his strategic understanding of his security.
폼페이오 장관은 ‘북미 간에 비핵화를 둘러싼 인식차가 축소되고 있느냐’는 질문에 ”그렇다(yes)”라고 대답했다. ‘자세히 설명해달라’는 질문엔 ”안된다(no)”라고 짧게 답했다. 다만 양국이 조금씩 진전하고 있다고 덧붙였다.(“we’re making progress, inch by inch.”)
Q: Thank you. What progress have you made in narrowing the gap in your understanding of denuclearization and North Korea’s definition of denuclearization? Has there been progress in bringing that definition closer together?
SECRETARY POMPEO: Yes.
Q: Can you describe that a little bit?
SECRETARY POMPEO: No.
폼페이오 장관은 도널드 트럼프 대통령이 6·12 북미정상회담에 희망적이지만 두 눈을 부릅뜨고 갈 것이라며 트럼프 대통령이 수용할 유일한 결과는 한반도 비핵화라고 말했다.
그는 만약 이 같은 외교적 노력이 올바른 방향으로 가지 않는다면 북한에 대한 제재와 압박이 더 심해질 것이라고 경고했다.
현재 북미는 오는 12일 정상회담에서 미국이 추구하고 있는 CVID를 공동합의문에 명기하는 문제를 놓고 막판 줄다리기를 하고 있는 것으로 알려졌다.