폼페이오 "김정은이 '비핵화 의지 있다'고 나에게 개인적으로 말했다"

마이크 폼페이오 미국 국무장관이 7일(현지시각) ”김정은 북한 국무위원장이 ‘비핵화할 의지가 있다’고 나에게 개인적으로 말했다”고 밝혔다.

폼페이오 장관은 이날 백악관에서 기자회견을 열고 ”김 위원장은 현재의 (핵 추구) 모델은 효과가 없다는 것을 이해하고 있더라”라며 ″그가 ‘CVID’(완전하고 검증 가능하며 불가역적인 비핵화)를 위한 결단을 내리기를 기대한다”라고 말했다.

Q: Just having met the man twice now, what can you tell us about what opinions you’ve formed of Kim Jong Un as a person?

SECRETARY POMPEO: Yeah. So I haven’t spent that much time with him. What I have said publicly is he has indicated to me, personally, that he is prepared to denuclearize; that he understands that the current model doesn’t work, that he’s prepared to denuclearize.

(중략)

And I’m hopeful that Chairman Kim Jong Un is prepared to make that decision for his country. A big shift in his strategic understanding of his security.