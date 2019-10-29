당신의 숨을 멎게 만들 지난 주에 찍힌 사진 14장

Justin Sullivan via Getty Images 캘리포니아 게이서빌을 태우는 ‘킨케이드 파이어’. 2019년 10월 24일. 강풍의 힘을 입어 킨케이드 파이어는 몇 시간만에 7000에이커 이상을 태웠고 게이서빌 주민들은 대피해야 했다.

10월 19일부터 25일 사이에 나온, 당신이 놓쳤을 수도 있는 사진들을 소개한다.

Ognen Teofilovski / Reuters People play with water from a fountain near the "Warrior on a horse" monument in Skopje, North Macedonia October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

북마케도니아 스코페의 ‘말에 탄 전사’ 기념비 앞 분수에서 놀고 있는 사람들. 2019년 10월 22일.

LUIS ROBAYO via Getty Images TOPSHOT - A river otter (lontra longicaudis) of 6-weeks-old looks in the mirror during a bath in the Animal Welfare Unit of the Zoo in Cali, Colombia, on October 22, 2019. - The baby otter was found abandoned brought to the Cali Zoo for breeding, for its extensive experience in raising these species. According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature the river otter (lontra longicaudis) are in danger of extinction, because of mining, agriculture, pollution of rivers and housing construction in their habitat. (Photo by Luis ROBAYO / AFP) (Photo by LUIS ROBAYO/AFP via Getty Images)

6주 된 수달이 콜롬비아 칼리 동물원의 동물복지부에서 목욕하다 거울을 보고 있다. 버려진 아기 수달이 발견되어 수달을 키운 경험이 많은 칼리 동물원으로 옮겨졌다. 2019년 10월 22일.

Patrick Smith via Getty Images LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 20: Covered in mud, offensive guard Mike Person #68 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on after making a tackle on defensive back Troy Apke #30 of the Washington Redskins (not pictured) during the third quarter at FedExField on October 20, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

샌프란시스코 49ers의 오펜스 가드 마이크 퍼슨이 워싱턴의 디펜시브 백 트로이 앱키에게 태클을 한 다음 진흙이 묻은 얼굴을 하고 있다. 2019년 10월 20일 메릴랜드주 페덱스필드인 랜드오버 경기 세 번째 쿼터.

ASSOCIATED PRESS A man wearing a chef's hat runs for cover as anti-government protesters clash with police in Valparaiso, Chile, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. President Sebastian Pinera made more economic concessions Thursday announcing a freeze on a 9.2% rise in electricity prices until the end of next year, to try to curb a week of deadly protests over price increases and other grievances. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

칠레 발파라이소에서 반정부 시위대와 경찰이 충돌하자 셰프 모자를 쓴 남성이 몸을 숨길 곳을 찾아 뛰고 있다. 2019년 10월 24일. 요금 인상 등에 대한 시위에서 사상자가 발생하자 세바스티안 피네라 대통령은 전기 요금 9.2%를 내년 말까지 동결하기로 발표하는 등 물러섰다.

Navesh Chitrakar / Reuters A woman fills her basket with marigold flowers, used to make garlands and offer prayers, as she plucks them before selling to the market for the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal October 25, 2019. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

네팔 카트만두에서 티하르(디왈리) 축제를 위해 시장에서 팔 마리골드 꽃을 수확하는 여성. 마리골드 꽃은 화관을 만들거나 기도를 드릴 때 사용된다. 2019년 10월 25일.

Win McNamee via Getty Images WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 23: Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives for testimony before the House Financial Services Committee in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill October 23, 2019 in Washington, DC. Zuckerberg testified about Facebook's proposed cryptocurrency Libra, how his company will handle false and misleading information by political leaders during the 2020 campaign and how it handles its users’ data and privacy. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

페이스북의 공동 창업자이자 CEO인 마크 저커버그가 하원 금융서비스 위원회 증언을 위해 워싱턴 D.C.의 레이번 하원 건물에 도착했다. 저커버그는 페이스북이 제안한 암호화화폐 리브라에 대해 증언했고, 페이스북이 2020년 선거 기간 중 정치인들의 거짓 또는 오도하는 정보에 어떻게 대응할 것인지, 유저 데이터와 프라이버시를 어떻게 다루는지 답했다. 2019년 10월 23일.

ASSOCIATED PRESS An opposition protester yells at soldiers of the National Guard blocking the way to the headquarters of the electricity State company in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. Demonstrators mobilized in support of the inhabitants of the western state of Zulia, which suffers daily power outages that sometimes last more than 20 hours. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

베네수엘라 카라카스의 국영전기회사 본사 앞을 막고 있는 국가방위군들에게 소리지르는 야당 지지 시위자. 시위자들은 20시간 이상 지속되기도 하는 정전을 매일같이 겪는 서부 지역 줄리아 주 주민들을 응원하기 위해 모였다. 2019년 10월 24일.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Texas Tech's Ta'Zhawn Henry (26) hurdles over Iowa State's Tayvonn Kyle (10) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Lubbock, Texas. (Brad Tollefson/Lubbock Avalanche-Journal via AP)

텍사스 공대의 테이션 헨리가 텍사스 루복에서 열린 NCAA 대학 경기에서 아이오와 주립 대학의 테이본 카일을 뛰어넘고 있다. 2019년 10월 19일.

Yuri Gripas / Reuters Congressman Mark Meadows (R-NC) looks back at reporters as he enters a secure area as Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper testifies in a closed-door deposition as part of the U.S. House of Representatives impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

마크 미도우스 의원(공화당-노스캐롤라이나)이 보안 구역에 들어가며 기자들을 돌아보고 있다. 로라 쿠퍼 국방부 차관보가 하원의 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령 탄핵 조사의 일환으로 비공개 증언을 할 예정이었다. 2019년 10월 23일.

REUTERS Uluru

오스트레일리아 울루루-카타추타 국립공원의 울루루(아이어스 록)에 올라가는 관광객들. 관광객들이 울루루에 올라갈 수 있는 마지막 날이었다. 이 날 이후로 울루루 등반은 영구 금지되었다. 2019년 10월 25일.

Robert Cianflone via Getty Images PHILLIP ISLAND, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 25: Remy Gardner of Australia and Onexox TKKR Sag Team crashes during free practice for the 2019 MotoGP of Australia at Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit on October 25, 2019 in Phillip Island, Australia. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

오스트레일리아 오넥소스 TKKR 색 팀 레미 가드너가 2019 오스트레일리아 모토GP 연습 중 떨어졌다. 오스트레일리아 필립 섬. 2019년 10월 25일.

Mohamed Azakir / Reuters Demonstrators stand on a bridge decorated with a national flag during an anti-government protest along a highway in Jal el-Dib, Lebanon October 21, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

레바논 잘 엘-딥 고속도로 다리 위에서 반정부 시위자들이 국기를 드리우고 있다. 2019년 10월 21일.

Donald Miralle via Getty Images WILMINGTON, NC - OCTOBER 19: Age Group triathletes bike on course during the IRONMAN 70.3 North Carolina on October 19, 2019 in Wilmington, North Carolina. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)