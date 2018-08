We're just a few hours away from launching #ParkerSolarProbe to the Sun! It's going to a region where temperatures reach millions of degrees Fahrenheit. So...why won't it melt? https://t.co/4NiJoymEdX



Launch coverage starts at 3am ET on #SunDay, Aug. 12: https://t.co/U8T7pZaI5r pic.twitter.com/OMbQREj3SD