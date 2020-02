봉준호 감독을 비롯한 영화 ‘기생충’의 주역들이 마침내 아카데미 시상식 레드카펫을 밟았다.

9일 오후(현지시각) 미국 캘리포니아주 로스앤젤레스 할리우드 돌비극장에서는 제92회 아카데미 시상식이 개최된다. 시상식에 앞서 진행된 레드카펫 행사에는 봉준호 감독과 송강호, 이정은, 박소담, 최우식 등 출연진은 물론, 제작자 곽신애 바른손이앤에이 대표, 한진원 작가 등이 모습을 비췄다.

영화 ‘기생충’은 올해 시상식에서 국제장편영화상, 작품상, 감독상, 각본상, 편집상, 미술상까지 총 6개 부문의 후보로 오른 상태다. 한국 영화가 아카데미 시상식 후보로 지명된 건 이번이 처음이다. 아래는 레드카펫에 등장한 ‘기생충’ 팀의 모습.

VALERIE MACON via Getty Images Actors of the Korean movie Parasite Yeo-jeong Jo (L), So Dam Park (C) and Woo-Sik Choi arrive for the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on February 9, 2020. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Director Bong Joon-ho (C) with cast and crew of "Parasite" attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Steve Granitz via Getty Images HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Parasite cast and crew attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

VALERIE MACON via Getty Images Korean actors Choi Woo Sik and Kong-Ho Song from "Parasite" arrive for the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on February 9, 2020. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

