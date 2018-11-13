엔터테인먼트
2018년 11월 13일 17시 48분 KST

결혼생활의 진상을 잘 설명하는 우스운 트윗 20

거의 모든 부부가 공통적으로 문제 삼는 것들

  • Kelsey Borresen, HuffPost US

거의 모든 부부가 공통적으로 문제 삼는, 즉 서로에게 따지는 일은 다음과 같은 것들이다. 누가 더 피곤한지, 난방 온도는 몇 도에 맞출 건지, 누가 누구 말을 더 잘못 알아듣는지 등.

아래는 결혼생활의 진상을 잘 설명하는 우스운 트윗 20개다.

  • 사람들의 영화 보는 방법

    데이트 시절 : 손을 잡고 본다.
    약혼 후: 포옹 자세로 본다.
    결혼 후: 아내가 음량을 조절하는 동안 나는 목구멍에 걸린 팝콘과 싸운다.
  • 아내: 덜 시끄럽고 사람도 많지 않으며 술값이 싼 그런 바에 갔으면 좋겠어.

    : 그럼 집에서 마실까?

    아내: 좋은 생각이야.
  • 내가 마트에 있는 남편에게 보내는 문자: 탐폰이 뭐가 그렇게 어려워. 맨 위 칸에 있는 분홍색 상자에 들어있다고.

    남편이 홈디포(집/장비/가전 대형마트)에 있는 나에게 보내는 문자: 3/4 헥스 코사인 238 제곱근 소켓 렌치면 돼. 손잡이가 까매.
  • 진정한 사랑이란? 26년 동안 함께 살아온 아내가 나에게 몇 살이냐고 물을 때.
  • 우리 개들은 남편이 내게 애정표현을 하면 질투한다. 나는 녀석들에게 남편은 내게 아무 의미도 없으며 내 진정한 사랑은 녀석들이라고 말해준다.
  • 낮잠에 곯아떨어진 남편을 볼 때 느끼는 당신의 짜증 척도는?
  • [테이블에 함께 앉아서]

    아내: 종이에 번호를 쓰더니 내게 건넨다.

    : 아내가 적은 번호를 지우고 새로운 번호를 제시한다.

    *난방 온도 협상*
  • 결혼이란... 불을 켜고 다닌다는 이유로, 또 불을 껐다는 이유로 아내에게 혼나는 거다.
  • 아이가 없는 어느 부부가 우리에게 오늘 저녁 9:30에 함께 한잔하러 가자고 제안했다.

    농담하는 게 아니었다.
  • 아내가 야단을 칠텐데... 가루형 파르메산 치즈를 사 오라고 했는데 조각난 파르메산 치즈를 산 거다.
  • 빨리 남편이 돌아왔으면 좋겠다. 그래야 누가 더 피곤한지를 비교하는 우리의 수동적 공격 전쟁을 시작할 수 있으니까.
  • 아내: 당신은 너무나 철이 없어. 당신을 떠날 수밖에 없게 만드는군.

    : 잘 해보시라고. 바닥은 용암이거든.
  • 무슨 불만을 토로하든 남편의 답변은 늘 똑같다. "당신이 그 브래지어를 벗으면 둘 다 기분이 더 나아질 거야."
  • 아내: [수상하다는 표정으로] 당신 또 내 샴푸와 컨디셔너 쓴 거야?

    : [플루메리아와 재스민 향으로 가득한 부드러운 내 눈부신 머릿결을 쓰다듬으며] 아니.
  • 결혼한 이유는 음식이 배달됐을 때 문까지 대신 나갈 사람이 필요했기 때문이다.
  • [신혼부부]

    : 사랑해
    남편: 내가 더 사랑해.

    [결혼 10년 차]

    : *방귀*
    남편: *더 길게 방귀*
  • : 커피 좀 달라고!!!

    : 그렇게 말하면 못 줘! 짜증 내는 소녀에게는 커피를 가져다줄 수 없어.

    남편: [옆방에서] 그래? 그 말 진심이야!?
  • 비행기 안에서 잠들 수 있다는 사실 때문에 그렇게 못 하는 아내에게 사과한다.
  • 나는 아침형 인간이 아니다. 그런데 남편이 5:45분에 출근하기 시작한 이후로 매일 5:46분에 일어난다. 난방 온도를 올리기 위해서 말이다.
  • 결혼: 잃어버린 것들에 대한 사연

    남편이 뭘 잃어버렸을 경우 아내는 온 집안을 돌아다니며 찾는다.

    아내가 뭘 잃어버렸을 경우 남편은 소파에 앉은 채로 고개를 한번 빙 돌리고 나선 "여기엔 없어"라고 말한다.

*허프포스트US의 글을 번역, 편집한 것입니다. 

  • Kelsey Borresen, HuffPost US
더 보기:코미디부부 관계 커플 사랑결혼생활

대화