이지연씨가 애틀랜타시 100대 요리사에 뽑혔다

‘바람아 멈추어다오’ 등으로 인기를 끌다 돌연 미국으로 가 요리사로 변신한 이지연씨가 조지아주 애틀랜타시를 대표하는 셰프 중 한명으로 뽑혔다. 이씨는 지난달 남북정상회담이 열린 날 CNN에 출연해 직접 평양냉면을 만들어 보이기도 했다.

현지 요리 전문 웹사이트 ‘컬리너리 로컬‘은 최근 ‘미국 애틀랜타 100대 셰프’(TOP 100 Chefs in Atlanta) 명단을 발표했다. 애틀랜타 북서쪽 컴벌랜드에서 ‘에어룸 마켓 바비큐’ 식당을 운영하는 이씨 부부는 이 명단에 각각 이름을 올렸다.

사이트는 ”이씨는 한국에서 여러 장의 음반을 내는 등 음악으로 센세이션을 일으켰던 인물이며, 새로운 인생 방향을 결심한 이후로 예술적인 열정을 요리 기술로 쏟아내고 있다”며 ”그는 최고의 호텔과 레스토랑에서 일했고, 그러한 음식 사랑과 끝없는 도전이 오늘의 그를 있게 했다”고 선정 이유를 밝혔다.

