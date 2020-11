View this post on Instagram

I am raising women who are not afraid to disagree. Not for disagreements sake, but rather to use their voice when they need to. To not be afraid to speak up and be clear when they have something valuable to add. To participate. To lean in. To be insightful and lead with kindness. To use their gut and ethics to make decisions that sometimes fall outside the lines or buck the system. To be, as @adamgrant says "a disagreeable giver who challenges the status quo in order to improve it." A few weeks ago I bought them RBG dissent collars. (Mainly so I could know when they are feeling particularly disagreeable, they'd put it on in the morning so I'd have a heads up). Now they wear them with pride, like strong females who know when they can add their point of view, with confidence. I'm very proud to be a mother to these two. Thank you @daxshepard for being the magic ingredient to their recipe. I'm forever grateful. Happy mothers day to all the moms out their with disagreeable kids. We are gonna be so grateful for their confidence the day they start to run the world.