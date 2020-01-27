엔터테인먼트
코비 브라이언트 사망 소식에 전 세계에서 추모 물결이 일고 있다

그래미 어워즈에 참석한 아티스트들도 애도의 뜻을 표했다.

‘블랙맘바’ 코비 브라이언트의 사망 소식에 전 세계 팬들의 추모 물결이 이어지고 있다. 

코비 브라이언트

코비 브라이언트는 26일(현지시각) 미국 캘리포니아주 칼라바사스 인근에서 탑승하고 있던 전용 헬리콥터가 추락해 41세의 나이로 사망했다. 당시 헬기에는 브라이언트와 그의 13살 된 딸 지아나를 비롯해 총 9명이 탑승하고 있었으며 이들 모두 이번 사고로 숨졌다. 

브라이언트의 사망 소식이 전해지자 그가 미국프로농구(NBA)는 물론 동료 선수들, 전·현직 대통령들은 트위터 등을 통해 애도의 뜻을 전했다. 

먼저 애덤 실버 NBA 커미셔너는 공식 성명을 통해 ”(브라이언트는) 20년간 훌륭한 실력과 우승에 대한 전념을 합치면 무엇이 가능한지 보여주었다. 그는 농구 역사상 가장 훌륭한 선수 중 하나다”라며 브라이언트를 추모했다.

LA 레이커스 선수 출신으로 구단 사장직까지 역임했던 매직 존슨은 ”나의 친구이자 전설, 남편, 아버지이자 아들, 형제, 오스카 수상자이자 LA 레이커스 역사상 가장 위대한 선수가 세상을 떠났다. 받아들이기 어렵다”라며 ”코비 브라이언트 없는 LA 레이커스와 농구계, 로스앤젤레스는 결코 예전 같지 않을 것”이라고 애도했다. 

전 농구선수 샤킬 오닐도 추모에 나섰다. 오닐은 이날 트위터를 통해 ”내가 지금 겪고 있는 고통은 이루 말할 수 없다”라며 ”브라이언트의 가족과 사고 헬기에 동승했던 이들의 가족에게 조의를 표한다”라고 밝혔다.

마이클 조던은 성명을 내고 ”코비와 지아나의 사망 소식을 듣고 충격에 빠졌다. 나는 코비를 사랑했다. 그는 내게 친동생 같았다”라며 브라이언트와 나눈 추억을 회상했다. 

이날 경기에 나선 NBA 팀들은 팁오프 후 첫 24초(*브라이언트의 현역 시절 등번호)를 브라이언트를 추모하는 시간으로 보냈다. 또 일부 선수들은 운동화에 브라이언트의 이름을 적어넣고 그를 기리기도 했다. 

제62회 그래미어워즈에 참석한 가수들 또한 브라이언트를 추모했다. 이날 그래미어워즈는 LA 레이커스의 홈구장인 스테이플스 센터에서 열렸다. 

시상식 시작을 알린 가수 리조와 진행을 맡은 앨리샤 키스는 각각 코비 브라이언트를 언급하며 그를 기렸다. 이어 그룹 보이즈투맨은 무대에 올라 키스와 함께 ‘It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday’를 불렀다. 

버락 오바마 미국 전 대통령과 도널드 트럼프 대통령 역시 추모 글을 게시했다. 오바마 미국 전 대통령은 이날 트위터를 통해 ”코비 브라이언트는 코트 위의 전설이었고 인생의 ‘2막’에 갓 접어들었다”라며 ”상상조차 할 수 없는 이런 날에 브라이언트 가족에게 사랑과 기도를 보낸다”라고 전했다. 

도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령은 ”위대한 농구선수 중 하나였던 코비 브라이언트는 이제 막 인생을 시작하고 있었다”라며 ”멜라니아와 나는 바네사(브라이언트 부인)를 비롯한 브라이언트 가족에게 애도를 보낸다”라고 적었다. 

브라이언트의 비보에 따라 로스앤젤레스 공항과 시청, 뉴욕 매디슨 스퀘어 가든 등은 LA 레이커스 상징색인 보라색과 금색 조명으로 건물 외벽을 물들였다. 

코비 브라이언트는 1996년 샬럿 호니츠의 지명을 받아 미국 프로농구(NBA)에 진출했다. 그 직후에는 LA 레이커스로 트레이드돼 2016년 은퇴 전까지 팀을 지켰다. 그는 그간 NBA 우승 5회, 올스타 MVP 4회 수상, 2008년 정규리그 MVP 등의 기록을 남긴 바 있다.

 

