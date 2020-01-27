‘블랙맘바’ 코비 브라이언트의 사망 소식에 전 세계 팬들의 추모 물결이 이어지고 있다.

David McNew via Getty Images 코비 브라이언트

코비 브라이언트는 26일(현지시각) 미국 캘리포니아주 칼라바사스 인근에서 탑승하고 있던 전용 헬리콥터가 추락해 41세의 나이로 사망했다. 당시 헬기에는 브라이언트와 그의 13살 된 딸 지아나를 비롯해 총 9명이 탑승하고 있었으며 이들 모두 이번 사고로 숨졌다. 브라이언트의 사망 소식이 전해지자 그가 미국프로농구(NBA)는 물론 동료 선수들, 전·현직 대통령들은 트위터 등을 통해 애도의 뜻을 전했다. 먼저 애덤 실버 NBA 커미셔너는 공식 성명을 통해 ”(브라이언트는) 20년간 훌륭한 실력과 우승에 대한 전념을 합치면 무엇이 가능한지 보여주었다. 그는 농구 역사상 가장 훌륭한 선수 중 하나다”라며 브라이언트를 추모했다.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued the following statement today regarding the passing of Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/P88GwIwmYV — NBA (@NBA) January 26, 2020

LA 레이커스 선수 출신으로 구단 사장직까지 역임했던 매직 존슨은 ”나의 친구이자 전설, 남편, 아버지이자 아들, 형제, 오스카 수상자이자 LA 레이커스 역사상 가장 위대한 선수가 세상을 떠났다. 받아들이기 어렵다”라며 ”코비 브라이언트 없는 LA 레이커스와 농구계, 로스앤젤레스는 결코 예전 같지 않을 것”이라고 애도했다.

Laker Nation, the game of basketball & our city, will never be the same without Kobe. Cookie & I are praying for Vanessa, his beautiful daughters Natalia, Bianka & Capri, as well as his parents Joe & Pam & his sisters. We will always be here for the Bryant family. pic.twitter.com/WWxmtEAJqZ — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 26, 2020

전 농구선수 샤킬 오닐도 추모에 나섰다. 오닐은 이날 트위터를 통해 ”내가 지금 겪고 있는 고통은 이루 말할 수 없다”라며 ”브라이언트의 가족과 사고 헬기에 동승했던 이들의 가족에게 조의를 표한다”라고 밝혔다.

Kobe was so much more than an athlete, he was a family man. That was what we had most in common. I would hug his children like they were my own and he would embrace my kids like they were his. His baby girl Gigi was born on the same day as my youngest daughter Me’Arah. pic.twitter.com/BHBPN5Wq8V — SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 26, 2020

마이클 조던은 성명을 내고 ”코비와 지아나의 사망 소식을 듣고 충격에 빠졌다. 나는 코비를 사랑했다. 그는 내게 친동생 같았다”라며 브라이언트와 나눈 추억을 회상했다.

Statement from Michael Jordan: pic.twitter.com/oI7w6e7HLI — Estee Portnoy (@esteep) January 26, 2020

이날 경기에 나선 NBA 팀들은 팁오프 후 첫 24초(*브라이언트의 현역 시절 등번호)를 브라이언트를 추모하는 시간으로 보냈다. 또 일부 선수들은 운동화에 브라이언트의 이름을 적어넣고 그를 기리기도 했다.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 26: Nike shoe worn by Jaxson Hayes #10 of the New Orleans Pelicans memorializing former NBA player Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, who were killed in a helicopter crash, are pictured during a game against the Boston Celtics at the Smoothie King Center on January 26, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

DENVER, CO - JANUARY 26: Austin Rivers #25 of the Houston Rockets commemorates the passing of Kobe Bryant during a game against the Denver Nuggets at Pepsi Center on January 26, 2020 in Denver, Colorado.

DENVER, CO - JANUARY 26: P.J. Tucker #17 of the Houston Rockets commemorates the passing of Kobe Bryant at Pepsi Center on January 26, 2020 in Denver, Colorado.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 26: A view of the shoes worn by Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks with Kobe Bryant's name written on them in his memory prior to facing the Washington Wizards at State Farm Arena on January 26, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.

제62회 그래미어워즈에 참석한 가수들 또한 브라이언트를 추모했다. 이날 그래미어워즈는 LA 레이커스의 홈구장인 스테이플스 센터에서 열렸다. 시상식 시작을 알린 가수 리조와 진행을 맡은 앨리샤 키스는 각각 코비 브라이언트를 언급하며 그를 기렸다. 이어 그룹 보이즈투맨은 무대에 올라 키스와 함께 ‘It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday’를 불렀다.

"We're literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built." At the Staples Center, @aliciakeys opens the #GRAMMYs with a touching tribute. pic.twitter.com/wPY8VkReOb — CBS (@CBS) January 27, 2020

버락 오바마 미국 전 대통령과 도널드 트럼프 대통령 역시 추모 글을 게시했다. 오바마 미국 전 대통령은 이날 트위터를 통해 ”코비 브라이언트는 코트 위의 전설이었고 인생의 ‘2막’에 갓 접어들었다”라며 ”상상조차 할 수 없는 이런 날에 브라이언트 가족에게 사랑과 기도를 보낸다”라고 전했다.

Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020

도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령은 ”위대한 농구선수 중 하나였던 코비 브라이언트는 이제 막 인생을 시작하고 있었다”라며 ”멜라니아와 나는 바네사(브라이언트 부인)를 비롯한 브라이언트 가족에게 애도를 보낸다”라고 적었다.

Kobe Bryant, despite being one of the truly great basketball players of all time, was just getting started in life. He loved his family so much, and had such strong passion for the future. The loss of his beautiful daughter, Gianna, makes this moment even more devastating.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

브라이언트의 비보에 따라 로스앤젤레스 공항과 시청, 뉴욕 매디슨 스퀘어 가든 등은 LA 레이커스 상징색인 보라색과 금색 조명으로 건물 외벽을 물들였다.

Mamba Forever 🖤 Rest In Peace, Kobe. pic.twitter.com/bgNR2SrUk9 — MSG (@TheGarden) January 27, 2020

Tonight, LAX’s pylons will be lit in purple and gold in memory of Kobe Bryant, his daughter and all those who were with them in today’s unthinkable accident. Kobe was in many ways a symbol of Los Angeles and we join his family, fans and city in mourning all who were lost today. pic.twitter.com/HGX5AaSDBG — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) January 27, 2020