LA 레이커스 선수 출신으로 구단 사장직까지 역임했던 매직 존슨은 ”나의 친구이자 전설, 남편, 아버지이자 아들, 형제, 오스카 수상자이자 LA 레이커스 역사상 가장 위대한 선수가 세상을 떠났다. 받아들이기 어렵다”라며 ”코비 브라이언트 없는 LA 레이커스와 농구계, 로스앤젤레스는 결코 예전 같지 않을 것”이라고 애도했다.
Laker Nation, the game of basketball & our city, will never be the same without Kobe. Cookie & I are praying for Vanessa, his beautiful daughters Natalia, Bianka & Capri, as well as his parents Joe & Pam & his sisters. We will always be here for the Bryant family. pic.twitter.com/WWxmtEAJqZ
전 농구선수 샤킬 오닐도 추모에 나섰다. 오닐은 이날 트위터를 통해 ”내가 지금 겪고 있는 고통은 이루 말할 수 없다”라며 ”브라이언트의 가족과 사고 헬기에 동승했던 이들의 가족에게 조의를 표한다”라고 밝혔다.
Kobe was so much more than an athlete, he was a family man. That was what we had most in common. I would hug his children like they were my own and he would embrace my kids like they were his. His baby girl Gigi was born on the same day as my youngest daughter Me’Arah. pic.twitter.com/BHBPN5Wq8V
버락 오바마 미국 전 대통령과 도널드 트럼프 대통령 역시 추모 글을 게시했다. 오바마 미국 전 대통령은 이날 트위터를 통해 ”코비 브라이언트는 코트 위의 전설이었고 인생의 ‘2막’에 갓 접어들었다”라며 ”상상조차 할 수 없는 이런 날에 브라이언트 가족에게 사랑과 기도를 보낸다”라고 전했다.
Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day.
도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령은 ”위대한 농구선수 중 하나였던 코비 브라이언트는 이제 막 인생을 시작하고 있었다”라며 ”멜라니아와 나는 바네사(브라이언트 부인)를 비롯한 브라이언트 가족에게 애도를 보낸다”라고 적었다.
Kobe Bryant, despite being one of the truly great basketball players of all time, was just getting started in life. He loved his family so much, and had such strong passion for the future. The loss of his beautiful daughter, Gianna, makes this moment even more devastating....
Tonight, LAX’s pylons will be lit in purple and gold in memory of Kobe Bryant, his daughter and all those who were with them in today’s unthinkable accident. Kobe was in many ways a symbol of Los Angeles and we join his family, fans and city in mourning all who were lost today. pic.twitter.com/HGX5AaSDBG