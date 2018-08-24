국제
2018년 08월 24일 16시 16분 KST | 업데이트됨 9 분 전

하와이 강타 예정인 시속 230km 허리케인을 우주에서 내려다봤다

슈퍼 태풍급과 유사한 4등급 허리케인

  • Lee Moran, HuffPost US

하와이 본토에 점점 더 가까워지고 있는 시속 230km의 허리케인 레인(Hurricane Lane)을 우주에서 찍은 놀라운 사진들이 공개됐다.

하와이 주지사 데이비드 이게에 의하면 슈퍼 태풍급에 비교할 수 있는 이 4등급 허리케인은 ”엄청난 양의 비와 홍수 그리고 강풍”을 목요일부터 토요일까지 몰고 올 것이다.

미국의 나사와 해양수산청, 그리고 국제우주정거장의 우주인 리키 아놀드가 허리케인 레인 관련한 다양한 이미지와 동영상을 아래처럼 공유했다.

NASA NASA / REUTERS
국제우주정거장의 우주인 리키 아놀드가 포착한 허리케인 레인. 2018.08.22. 

*허프포스트US의 글을 번역, 편집한 것입니다.

