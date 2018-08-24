하와이 강타 예정인 시속 230km 허리케인을 우주에서 내려다봤다

하와이 본토에 점점 더 가까워지고 있는 시속 230km의 허리케인 레인(Hurricane Lane)을 우주에서 찍은 놀라운 사진들이 공개됐다.
하와이 주지사 데이비드 이게에 의하면 슈퍼 태풍급에 비교할 수 있는 이 4등급 허리케인은 ”엄청난 양의 비와 홍수 그리고 강풍”을 목요일부터 토요일까지 몰고 올 것이다.
미국의 나사와 해양수산청, 그리고 국제우주정거장의 우주인 리키 아놀드가 허리케인 레인 관련한 다양한 이미지와 동영상을 아래처럼 공유했다.
-
#HurricaneLane in the early morning hours near #Hawaii. The crew of the @Space_Station sends much aloha to everyone there. pic.twitter.com/raPh37MZH9— Ricky Arnold (@astro_ricky) August 22, 2018
-
NOAA's WP-3D Orion, #Kermit, encountered a phenomenon known as "stadium effect" inside the eye of #HurricaneLane. Check out these photos taken by the crew.— NOAA Aircraft Operations Center (@NOAA_HurrHunter) August 22, 2018
Continue to check https://t.co/MlZk25kG0d for information regarding tropical systems.
Video: Richard Henning, NOAA pic.twitter.com/qeVHb9a9SU
-
Close-up view of Major #HurricaneLane's eye - impressive even at GOES-15's 1-km resolution. pic.twitter.com/lIpaeSmu9j— NASA SPoRT (@NASA_SPoRT) August 21, 2018
-
Here's a view of #HurricaneLane late yesterday, August 21, 2018, courtesy of the Japanese #Himawari-8 satellite. (The view is rotated: the North is to the left and East is up.) For updates on this Cat. 5 #hurricane: https://t.co/h7Hm7qiq2J pic.twitter.com/Hw2d0sbo1P— NOAA Satellites PA (@NOAASatellitePA) August 22, 2018
-
Category 4 #HurricaneLane continues to maintain an impressive eye with maximum sustained winds around 155 MPH. #hiwx pic.twitter.com/zcxQCgDeVv— NASA SPoRT (@NASA_SPoRT) August 22, 2018
*허프포스트US의 글을 번역, 편집한 것입니다.