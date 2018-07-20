트위터 이용자들이 18살 때 인생에 대해 믿었던 멍청한 생각들을 공유하고 있다

나이가 들수록 더 현명해진다는 말이 있는데, 18세는 넘어야 할 것 같다.
지난 목요일 트위터 이용자들은 자신들이 고등학교 때 믿었던 멍청한 생각들을 해시태그 #WhatIThoughtWhenIWas18와 함께 공유했다. 아래는 그 중의 가장 재미있는 생각 25개다.
Finally I’m free and can do what I want.*— Jeff Dwoskin - Hashtag Roundup (@bigmacher) July 19, 2018
*Thought from bedroom at my parent’s house
#WhatIThoughtWhenIWas18 it’s a good idea to get a stomach tattoo— Just Heather (@dishs_up) July 19, 2018
#WhatIThoughtWhenIWas18 That i could be a lawyer after watching tons of Law & Order that summer— Robert Omega Doom Goes To Work Feeling Defeated (@XRobsPunchinBag) July 19, 2018
#WhatIThoughtWhenIWas18 "It can't get worse."광고
#WhatIThoughtWhenIWas18 why don’t parents just wipe their kids’ noses? How hard can it be? UPDATE- IT’S REALLY HARD— me (@gingleberries) July 19, 2018
#WhatIThoughtWhenIWas18 my mixtape was the business and my auto reverse cassette player was superfly— Quizi King Of Cheese Pumps 🧀 (@Quizical123) July 19, 2018
Having this word processor will make doing term papers so easy in college. I can see a couple of lines before printing them. YAY! #WhatIThoughtWhenIWas18 pic.twitter.com/9NN48G12Nd— Commisurbator (@commisurbator) July 19, 2018
#WhatIThoughtWhenIWas18— Rugged zmv (@ZMV9253) July 19, 2018
sunscreen is for old folks pic.twitter.com/8R0Z0ssjph
Hotmail is awesome and my AIM handle is so edgy. #WhatIThoughtWhenIWas18— Abby Baur (@AlphaBaur) July 19, 2018
That I looked good in white lipstick. #WhatIThoughtWhenIWas18— TypsyGypsyDance (@TypsyGypsyDance) July 19, 2018
That LSD was a vitamin #WhatIThoughtWhenIWas18— Ms. Winston Smith (@judenmarysmomma) July 19, 2018
I could eat whatever I wanted and never gain weight #WhatIThoughtWhenIWas18 pic.twitter.com/IFtOePj4AQ— Mister Race Bannon (@MrRaceBannon) July 19, 2018
Man, I wonder when financial stability is gonna fall into my lap. Maybe when I'm 23? #WhatIThoughtWhenIWas18— Corey Miller (@StopEatingBees) July 19, 2018
#WhatIThoughtWhenIWas18— A Pungi (@Pun_N_James) July 19, 2018
Hell yeah, I'm finally an adult! Time to live it up!!!
[French voice]
14 years later: pic.twitter.com/edtDxOlCxc
$1.23 a gallon for gas? Holy f*ck this is expensive #WhatIThoughtWhenIWas18— 🌊👑 King In The North, Stevie SlowJams 👑🌊 (@ANGRYref) July 19, 2018
#WhatIThoughtWhenIWas18— A is for Ava (@a4ava) July 19, 2018
That I'd have my student loans paid off by now pic.twitter.com/r85xMKQHb0
#WhatIThoughtWhenIWas18— 💋SG🃏Slushy Grape (@sko12) July 19, 2018
Buying Lottery Tickets is cool
That my rat tail was way cooler than the mullet I had before. #WhatIThoughtWhenIWas18— chris ilconich (@MrIlconich) July 19, 2018
“My 31 year old math teacher is old as fuck” #WhatIThoughtWhenIWas18— _Gazellionaire (@gazellionaire) July 19, 2018
#WhatIThoughtWhenIWas18 All men were circumcised. pic.twitter.com/6br8A0TNe0— Just Philly! 😊😊😊 (@phillymoreno) July 19, 2018
#WhatIThoughtWhenIWas18— Liz. Laugh. Love. (@JustMyTweet) July 19, 2018
I’m the boss now. pic.twitter.com/I6KtkrLHmf
Wine is for soccer moms. #WhatIThoughtWhenIWas18— Jacqui 🍷Is it wine o’clock?🍷 (@heyjacqui_) July 19, 2018
Being an adult would be fun. #WhatIThoughtWhenIWas18— RiotGrl✨ (@ErinLea7) July 19, 2018
#WhatIThoughtWhenIWas18— Zarrar #NA227 #PS67 🇵🇰 (@ZarrarSalahPTI) July 19, 2018
That I'd have a six figure salary by the time I'm 22.
Playing Snake on my friend’s cell phone was the pinnacle of technology #WhatIThoughtWhenIWas18 pic.twitter.com/WsR2708ekh— _Gazellionaire (@gazellionaire) July 19, 2018
*허프포스트US의 글을 번역, 편집한 것입니다.