2018년 07월 20일 13시 41분 KST

트위터 이용자들이 18살 때 인생에 대해 믿었던 멍청한 생각들을 공유하고 있다

나이가 들수록 더 현명해진다는 말이 있지만...

  • Brittany Wong, HuffPost US

나이가 들수록 더 현명해진다는 말이 있는데, 18세는 넘어야 할 것 같다.

지난 목요일 트위터 이용자들은 자신들이 고등학교 때 믿었던 멍청한 생각들을 해시태그 #WhatIThoughtWhenIWas18와 함께 공유했다. 아래는 그 중의 가장 재미있는 생각 25개다.

  • 1
    자유다! 이젠 모든 걸 내 마음대로 할 수 있다.

    *부모님 집에 살 때 떠오른 생각
  • 2
    배에 문신을 새긴 걸 잘한 짓이라고 생각했다.
  • 3
    '로우 앤 오더(Law & Order)'를 여름 방학 내내 시청하면 저절로 변호사가 되리라 믿었다.
  • 4
    "삶이 이보다 더 힘들 수는 없어."
  • 5
    "어린아이 부모들은 왜 콧물을 닦아주지 않는 거야? 뭐가 그렇게 어렵다고."

    매우 어렵다는 사실을 나중에 깨달았다.
  • 6
    다양한 노래를 담은 내 녹음 카세트가 좋은 사업 아이디어라고 믿었다. 또 자동 회전 기능이 있는 내 카세트 플레이어를 최고의 발명품으로 여겼다. 
  • 7
    대학교에서 작문 숙제할 때 워드프로세서(전자 타자기의 일종)가 큰 도움이 될 거라는 생각에 좋아했다. 두세 줄 정도는 미리 볼 수 있으니까 말이다.
  • 8
    "선블록은 나이 먹은 사람들이나 바르는 거야."
  • 9
    "핫메일은 최고야. 그리고 내 AOL 별명은 정말로 날카로워." 
  • 10
    하얀 립스틱이 내 얼굴에 잘 어울린다고 믿었다.
  • 11
    LSD(환각제)가 비타민인 줄 알았다.
  • 12
    뭘 먹어도 살이 찌지 않을 거라고 믿었다.
  • 13
    "언제쯤 경제적으로 안정될까? 23살 때 쯤?" 
  • 14
    "그래. 이제 어른이라고! 신나게 즐겨야지!!!"
    .
    .
    .
    .
    14년 후 내 모습(동영상).
  • 15
    "휘발윳값이 갤런당 $1.23이라고? 더럽게 비싸네." 

    (당시 리터당 약 4,550원 하는 걸 비싸게 여겼다는 소리)
  • 16
    지금 정도면 학자금 대출을 모두 갚은 후일 거라고 믿었다.
  • 17
    복권이 탁월한 선택이라고 믿었다.
  • 18
    내 꽁지머리가 이전 울프컷보다도 더 멋지다고 믿었다.
  • 19
    "31살 먹은 우리 수학 선생은 완전 노인네야."
  • 20
    모든 남성이 모두 포경수술을 받는 줄 알았다.
  • 21
    "지금부터 내가 대장이야."
  • 22
    "와인은 사커 맘(soccer mom - 방과 후 아이의 축구연습을 지켜볼 정도로 교육에 열성적인 엄마)들이나 마시는 거야."
  • 23
    어른이 되면 삶이 더 재미있을 거라고 믿었다.
  • 24
    22살이 되면 억만원 대 연봉을 받으리라 믿었다.
  • 25
    친구 핸드폰으로 '뱀'이라는 게임하는 걸 첨단으로 여겼다. 

*허프포스트US의 글을 번역, 편집한 것입니다. 

  
