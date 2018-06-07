EDITION
    • 라이프스타일
    2018년 06월 07일 11시 36분 KST

    승무원 유니폼은 지난 100년 동안 정말로 많이 바뀌었다

    승무원을 스튜어디스라고 불렀던 시절에 찍은 사진도 있다

    • Caroline Bologna, HuffPost US

    지난 100년 동안 여객기 승객의 여행 복장은 물론 승무원이 입는 유니폼에도 상당한 변화가 있었다. 

    브랜드를 강조하는 모자에서 반바지까지 항공사들은 다양한 복장을 시도했다. 예를 들어 사우스웨스트항공의 ‘섹스가 표를 파는데 효과 있다’라는 이전 경영철학은 항공사의 노골적인 승무원 유니폼 디자인에 반영됐다.

    또 발렌시아가, 에밀리오 푸치 같은 유명 패션 디자이너가 직접 디자인한 승무원 유니폼을 적극적으로 도입한 항공사들도 있다. 지난주 델타항공은 잭 포즌이 디자인한 새 유니폼을 소개했다.

    아래는 1930년부터 지금까지 있었던 승무원 유니폼 디자인의 놀라운 변화를 증명하는 사진 47장이다(승무원을 스튜어디스라고 불렀던 시절에 찍은 사진들도 포함돼 있다).

    • 1930년
      ullstein bild Dtl / Getty Images
      역사상 첫 승무원으로 여겨지는 25세 전 간호사 엘렌 처치가 승객을 반기고 있다. 여객기는 보잉항공사의 보잉 80A다.
    • 1940년
      John Swope / Getty Images
      배우 타이론 파워와 함께 있는 두 승무원. TWA항공 스트레토라이너 여객기다.
    • 1940년대
      Hulton Archive / Getty Images
      캐나다 콜로니얼항공의 승무원이 기내식 식사를 준비하고 있다.
    • 1945년쯤
      Archive Photos / Getty Images
      이스턴항공의 남성 승무원들.
    • 1945년쯤
      Hulton Archive / Getty Images
      영국의 쌍둥이 승무원 바버라와 스텔라 고든.
    • 1946년쯤
      Margaret Bourke-White / Getty Images
      인도항공의 승무원.
    • 1947년쯤
      Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images
      아비앙카항공, 팬아메리칸항공, KLM항공 승무원들이 푸에르토리코에 함께 있다.
    • 1952
      Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images
      영국 웨스트인디언항공 승무원이 트리니다드 공항에서 승객 명단을 검토하고 있다.
    • 1955년
      George Rinhart / Getty Images
      유나이티드항공 승무원들이 출항 25주년 기념 차 역대 유니폼들을 입고 있다.
    • 1958년
      Hy Peskin Archive / Getty Images
      내셔널항공 승무원 수 케너. 미국 마이애미.
    • 1958년
      Peter Stackpole / Getty Images
      일본항공 승무원이 승객에게 음식을 나르고 있다.
    • 1958년
      Keystone / Getty Images
      나이지리안항공의 첫 운항을 축하하고 있는 나이지리아 총리 아부바카 타파와 발레와. 승무원의 이름은 크리스티나 트위셀라다.
    • 1960년
      ullstein bild / Getty Images
      남아공항공 승무원.
    • 1963년
      New York Post Archives / Getty Images
      아메리칸항공의 세 승무원이 항공사의 32세 강제 퇴임 규칙을 항의하고 있다.
    • 1965년
      Bettmann / Getty Images
      유나이티드항공 기장 L.L. 트리스가 승무원 캐럴 디파셀레그와 조앤 타르탈과 시카고에 함께 있다.
    • 1965년
      Bettmann / Getty Images
      브래니프항공 승무원이 에밀리오 푸치 디자인의 유니폼을 입고 있다.
    • 1960년대
      Hans Neleman / Getty Images
      음료를 서빙하고 있는 LAN항공 승무원들. 
    • 1967년
      Wesley / Getty Images
      펠리시티 다우너가 영국항공의 새 유니폼을 런던 게트윅공항에서 선보이고 있다.
    • 1967년
      Susan Wood / Getty Images
      아메리칸항공 포스터에 실린 홍보대사 승무원.
    • 1968년
      Dean Conger / Getty Images
      유나이티드항공 승무원이 더글러스 DC-10 여객기를 탄 승객과 대화하고 있다.
    • 1969년
      PA Images / Getty Images
      발렌시아가 디자인의 유니폼을 입고 있는 에어프랑스 승무원.
    • 1969년
      PA Images / Getty Images
      에어프랑스 승무원들이 새로 디자인된 발렌시아가 유니폼을 입고 있다. 영국 히드로공항.
    • 1969년
      Dick Darrell / Getty Images
      에어캐나다 승무원들이 새 유니폼을 입고 있다.
    • 1970년대
      Bettmann / Getty Images
      에밀리오 푸치 디자인의 유니폼을 입고 있는 브래니프항공 승무원.
    • 1970년
      Mirrorpix / Getty Images
      캠브리아항공 승무원의 유니폼.
    • 1971년
      Evening Standard / Getty Images
      승무원들이 승객을 기다리고 있다.
    • 1971년
      Central Press / Getty Images
      승무원 신디아 로버트슨이 인조털로 만든 내셔널항공의 새 유니폼을 선보이고 있다.
    • 1972년
      Alan Band / Keystone / Getty Images
      사우스웨스트의 당시 경영철학은 '섹스가 표를 파는데 효과 있다'였다.
    • 1972년
      Mirrorpix / Getty Images
      팬아메리칸항공 승무원들.
    • 1972년
      Mirrorpix / Getty Images
      하디 에이미가 디자인한 유니폼을 입고 있는 영국항공 승무원들.
    • 1976년
      Mirrorpix / Getty Images
      댄에어항공(Dan-Air) 승무원들.
    • 1986년
      Gianni Ferrari / Getty Images
      마드리드-바르셀로나 구간 여객기 승무원들
    • 1988년
      Independent News and Media / Getty Images
      에어링구스 승무원들. 더블린.
    • 1990년
      ullstein bild / Getty Images
      템펠호프항공 승무원.
    • 1999년
      Toru Yamanaka / Getty Images
      ANA항공 승무원들이 포켓몬 테마 여객기 앞에 서있다.
    • 2000년대 초
      Richard Baker / Getty Images
      댈러스/포스워스 공항에서 포착된 콘티넨탈항공 승무원.
    • 2003년
      Kazuhiro Nogi / Getty Images
      새로 디자인된 유니폼을 입고 있는 일본항공 승무원들.
    • 2006년
      Ben Rose / Getty Images
      델타항공 승무원들이 리처드 타일러가 디자인한 새 유니폼을 입고 있다. 
    • 2008년
      Steve Parsons / PA Images / Getty Images
      싱가포르항공 승무원들.
    • 2010년
      Bloomberg / Getty Images
      새로 합병된 동방항공과 상하이항공의 승무원들.
    • 2015년
      Tiksa Negeri / Reuters
      에티오피아항공 승무원들이 볼레국제공항에서 회의 중이다.
    • 2015년
      Jeff Greenberg / Getty Images
      워싱턴 DC-아부다비 구간 여객기의 에티하드항공 승무원
    • 2015년
      Heinz-Peter Bader / Reuters
      오스트리아항공 승무원들이 새로 디자인된 유니폼을 입고 있다.
    • 2016년
      Toru Hanai / Reuters
      에미레이트항공 승무원들.
    • 2017년
      Foc Kan / Getty Images
      로렌스 쉬(Lawrence Xu) 디자인의 유니폼을 입고 있는 하이난항공 승무원들.
    • 2018년
      Jorge Silva / Reuters
      타이항공 승무원이 승객을 맞이하고 있다.
    • 2018년
      Mikhail Pochuyev / Getty Images
      아에로플로트항공 승무원들

    *허프포스트U의 글을 번역, 편집한 것입니다.  

