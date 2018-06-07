승무원 유니폼은 지난 100년 동안 정말로 많이 바뀌었다

지난 100년 동안 여객기 승객의 여행 복장은 물론 승무원이 입는 유니폼에도 상당한 변화가 있었다.
브랜드를 강조하는 모자에서 반바지까지 항공사들은 다양한 복장을 시도했다. 예를 들어 사우스웨스트항공의 ‘섹스가 표를 파는데 효과 있다’라는 이전 경영철학은 항공사의 노골적인 승무원 유니폼 디자인에 반영됐다.
또 발렌시아가, 에밀리오 푸치 같은 유명 패션 디자이너가 직접 디자인한 승무원 유니폼을 적극적으로 도입한 항공사들도 있다. 지난주 델타항공은 잭 포즌이 디자인한 새 유니폼을 소개했다.
아래는 1930년부터 지금까지 있었던 승무원 유니폼 디자인의 놀라운 변화를 증명하는 사진 47장이다(승무원을 스튜어디스라고 불렀던 시절에 찍은 사진들도 포함돼 있다).
1930년ullstein bild Dtl / Getty Images
1940년John Swope / Getty Images
1940년대Hulton Archive / Getty Images
1945년쯤Archive Photos / Getty Images
1945년쯤Hulton Archive / Getty Images
1946년쯤Margaret Bourke-White / Getty Images
1947년쯤Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images
1952Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images
1955년George Rinhart / Getty Images
1958년Hy Peskin Archive / Getty Images
1958년Peter Stackpole / Getty Images
1958년Keystone / Getty Images
1960년ullstein bild / Getty Images
1963년New York Post Archives / Getty Images
1965년Bettmann / Getty Images
1965년Bettmann / Getty Images
1960년대Hans Neleman / Getty Images
1967년Wesley / Getty Images
1967년Susan Wood / Getty Images
1968년Dean Conger / Getty Images
1969년PA Images / Getty Images
1969년PA Images / Getty Images
1969년Dick Darrell / Getty Images
1970년대Bettmann / Getty Images
1970년Mirrorpix / Getty Images
1971년Evening Standard / Getty Images
1971년Central Press / Getty Images
1972년Alan Band / Keystone / Getty Images
1972년Mirrorpix / Getty Images
1972년Mirrorpix / Getty Images
1976년Mirrorpix / Getty Images
1986년Gianni Ferrari / Getty Images
1988년Independent News and Media / Getty Images
1990년ullstein bild / Getty Images
1999년Toru Yamanaka / Getty Images
2000년대 초Richard Baker / Getty Images
2003년Kazuhiro Nogi / Getty Images
2006년Ben Rose / Getty Images
2008년Steve Parsons / PA Images / Getty Images
2010년Bloomberg / Getty Images
2015년Tiksa Negeri / Reuters
2015년Jeff Greenberg / Getty Images
2015년Heinz-Peter Bader / Reuters
2016년Toru Hanai / Reuters
2017년Foc Kan / Getty Images
2018년Jorge Silva / Reuters
2018년Mikhail Pochuyev / Getty Images
*허프포스트U의 글을 번역, 편집한 것입니다.