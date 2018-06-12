트럼프 통역 맡은 이연향씨가 밝힌 '한국에서 딸 키우지 않은 이유'

12일 북미정상회담에서, 트럼프 미국 대통령의 통역을 맡은 인사는 한국에서 나고 자란 이연향씨다.
연합뉴스에 따르면, 미국 국무부 소속인 이연향 통역국장은 한국외대 통역대학원을 나와 통역사의 길을 걷게 되었으며 2000년대 초반부터 미 국무부에서 한국어 통역관으로 활동했다.
이 국장은 지난달 워싱턴DC에서 열린 문재인 대통령과 트럼프 대통령의 정상회담 자리에도 모습을 드러냈으며, 2010년 이명박 당시 대통령이 힐러리 클린턴 국무장관을 만났을 때나 2014년 버락 오바마 대통령이 한국을 방문했을 당시에도 통역을 맡았다.
그리고, 지금으로부터 8년 전인 2010년 12월 11일 조선일보의 인터뷰 기사를 보면 이연향씨가 왜 미국에서 통역사로 활동하게 되었는지 자세한 사정을 알 수 있다.
조선일보의 당시 인터뷰에 따르면, 이연향씨가 한국에서 대학교를 졸업할 때만 해도 꿈은 ‘방송사 PD’였다고 한다.
하지만 당시 동양방송에 원서를 받으러 갔으나, ”여자는 PD 못한다”는 말을 들었다. 대신 ‘아나운서 원서’를 받았으나, 아나운서에 대한 뜻은 없었던 상태.
결국 이씨는 전업주부가 되었고, 아이 둘이 생겼던 1989년(당시 나이 33세) 한국외대 통번역대학원에 입학하게 된다.
그런데, 졸업 후에도 이씨는 성차별적인 말을 많이 들었다고 한다.
‘왜 애 엄마가 이렇게 일을 하느냐?’ 등등의 말들 말이다.
그리고, 그 후 이씨가 미국에 정착하게 된 결정적인 일이 벌어진다.
약 2년간 미국 몬트레이대학에서 교수로 일하다 1998년 한국으로 다시 귀국하려 했을 때의 일이다.
이씨가 당시 상황에 대해 전한 발언은 아래와 같다.
″중3 딸을 고등학교에 특례입학시키려 했는데, 교육청에서 ‘아빠 따라가 외국에서 공부한 아이들은 대상이지만 엄마 따라간 아이는 자격이 없다’고 하더라고요. 여성 차별이 이렇게 심한 나라에서 딸을 키울 순 없다는 생각이 들었어요.” (조선일보 2010년 12월 11일)
이 일을 겪은 후, 이씨는 미국에 남아 자녀들이 미국에서 학교를 마치게 할 수 있도록 한 것으로 전해진다.
이씨가 8년 전 한 인터뷰 전문은 여기서 볼 수 있다.
-
Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un walk to shake hands at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
-
Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un prepare to shake hands at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
-
SAUL LOEB via Getty Images
US President Donald Trump (R) and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (L) reach out to shake hands at the start of their historic US-North Korea summit, at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore on June 12, 2018. - Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un have become on June 12 the first sitting US and North Korean leaders to meet, shake hands and negotiate to end a decades-old nuclear stand-off. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
-
SAUL LOEB via Getty Images
US President Donald Trump (R) and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (L) reach out to shake hands at the start of their historic US-North Korea summit, at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore on June 12, 2018. - Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un have become on June 12 the first sitting US and North Korean leaders to meet, shake hands and negotiate to end a decades-old nuclear stand-off. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
-
Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
-
Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
-
Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
-
Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
-
SAUL LOEB via Getty Images
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (L) shakes hands with US President Donald Trump (R) at the start of their historic US-North Korea summit, at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore on June 12, 2018. - Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un have become on June 12 the first sitting US and North Korean leaders to meet, shake hands and negotiate to end a decades-old nuclear stand-off. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
-
Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
-
Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
-
Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
-
Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
-
SAUL LOEB via Getty Images
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (L) shakes hands with US President Donald Trump (R) at the start of their historic US-North Korea summit, at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore on June 12, 2018. - Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un have become on June 12 the first sitting US and North Korean leaders to meet, shake hands and negotiate to end a decades-old nuclear stand-off. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
-
SAUL LOEB via Getty Images
US President Donald Trump (R) gestures as he meets with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (L) at the start of their historic US-North Korea summit, at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore on June 12, 2018. - Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un have become on June 12 the first sitting US and North Korean leaders to meet, shake hands and negotiate to end a decades-old nuclear stand-off. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
-
SAUL LOEB via Getty Images
US President Donald Trump (R) gestures as he meets with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (L) at the start of their historic US-North Korea summit, at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore on June 12, 2018. - Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un have become on June 12 the first sitting US and North Korean leaders to meet, shake hands and negotiate to end a decades-old nuclear stand-off. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
-
SAUL LOEB via Getty Images
US President Donald Trump (R) poses with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (L) at the start of their historic US-North Korea summit, at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore on June 12, 2018. - Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un have become on June 12 the first sitting US and North Korean leaders to meet, shake hands and negotiate to end a decades-old nuclear stand-off. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
-
SAUL LOEB via Getty Images
US President Donald Trump (R) and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (L) pose together at the start of their historic US-North Korea summit, at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore on June 12, 2018. - Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un have become on June 12 the first sitting US and North Korean leaders to meet, shake hands and negotiate to end a decades-old nuclear stand-off. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
-
SAUL LOEB via Getty Images
US President Donald Trump (R) meets with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (L) at the start of their historic US-North Korea summit, at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore on June 12, 2018. - Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un have become on June 12 the first sitting US and North Korean leaders to meet, shake hands and negotiate to end a decades-old nuclear stand-off. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
-
SAUL LOEB via Getty Images
US President Donald Trump (R) gestures as he meets with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (L) at the start of their historic US-North Korea summit, at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore on June 12, 2018. - Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un have become on June 12 the first sitting US and North Korean leaders to meet, shake hands and negotiate to end a decades-old nuclear stand-off. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
-
SAUL LOEB via Getty Images
US President Donald Trump (R) gestures as he meets with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (L) at the start of their historic US-North Korea summit, at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore on June 12, 2018. - Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un have become on June 12 the first sitting US and North Korean leaders to meet, shake hands and negotiate to end a decades-old nuclear stand-off. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
-
SAUL LOEB via Getty Images
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (L) walks with US President Donald Trump (R) at the start of their historic US-North Korea summit, at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore on June 12, 2018. - Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un have become on June 12 the first sitting US and North Korean leaders to meet, shake hands and negotiate to end a decades-old nuclear stand-off. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
-
SAUL LOEB via Getty Images
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (L) shakes hands with US President Donald Trump (R) at the start of their historic US-North Korea summit, at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore on June 12, 2018. - Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un have become on June 12 the first sitting US and North Korean leaders to meet, shake hands and negotiate to end a decades-old nuclear stand-off. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
-
SAUL LOEB via Getty Images
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (C) gestures as he meets with US President Donald Trump (R) at the start of their historic US-North Korea summit, at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore on June 12, 2018. - Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un have become on June 12 the first sitting US and North Korean leaders to meet, shake hands and negotiate to end a decades-old nuclear stand-off. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
-
SAUL LOEB via Getty Images
US President Donald Trump (R) gestures as he meets with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (L) at the start of their historic US-North Korea summit, at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore on June 12, 2018. - Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un have become on June 12 the first sitting US and North Korean leaders to meet, shake hands and negotiate to end a decades-old nuclear stand-off. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
-
SAUL LOEB via Getty Images
US President Donald Trump (R) and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (L) sit down for their historic US-North Korea summit, at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore on June 12, 2018. - Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un have become on June 12 the first sitting US and North Korean leaders to meet, shake hands and negotiate to end a decades-old nuclear stand-off. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
-
Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
U.S. President Donald Trump sits next to North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un before their bilateral meeting at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
-
SAUL LOEB via Getty Images
US President Donald Trump (R) shakes hands with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (L) as they sit down for their historic US-North Korea summit, at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore on June 12, 2018. - Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un have become on June 12 the first sitting US and North Korean leaders to meet, shake hands and negotiate to end a decades-old nuclear stand-off. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)