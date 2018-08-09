웨딩드레스를 입은 딸 모습이 너무나 감격스러운 부모(사진 33)

어린 소녀로만 여겼던 딸의 결혼식 날이다. 부모는 다양한 감정으로 가득하다. 자부심, 사랑, 그리고 약간의 아쉬움.
그런데 자녀도 부모에 대한 생각이 많다. 특히 웨딩드레스 입은 모습을 자신을 잘 키워준 엄마, 아빠에게 가장 먼저 보여주고자 하는 바람이 있다. 감격스러울 수밖에 없는 순간이다.
아래는 그 ‘첫 웨딩드레스 순간’에 등장하는 주인공과 부모를 포착한 아름다운 사진 33장이다.
*허프포스트US의 글을 번역, 편집한 것입니다.