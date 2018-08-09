라이프스타일
2018년 08월 09일 14시 23분 KST

웨딩드레스를 입은 딸 모습이 너무나 감격스러운 부모(사진 33)

딸은 드레스 입은 모습을 부모에게 가장 먼저 보여주고 싶다

어린 소녀로만 여겼던 딸의 결혼식 날이다. 부모는 다양한 감정으로 가득하다. 자부심, 사랑, 그리고 약간의 아쉬움. 

그런데 자녀도 부모에 대한 생각이 많다. 특히 웨딩드레스 입은 모습을 자신을 잘 키워준 엄마, 아빠에게 가장 먼저 보여주고자 하는 바람이 있다. 감격스러울 수밖에 없는 순간이다.

아래는 그 ‘첫 웨딩드레스 순간’에 등장하는 주인공과 부모를 포착한 아름다운 사진 33장이다. 

  • 1
    GSquared Weddings
  • 2
    Hitlin Photography Inc
  • 3
    Cory Ryan Photography
  • 4
    Janelle C Photography
  • 5
    Callaway Gable
  • 6
    Juju Photography
  • 7
    Anna Delores Photography
  • 8
    Argento Photography
  • 9
    Maura Jane Photography
  • 10
    JoPhoto
  • 11
    Anna Delores Photography
  • 12
    Mari Harsan Studios
  • 13
    Jill Tiongco Photography
  • 14
    Kat Ma Photography
  • 15
    Cory Ryan Photography
  • 16
    JONATHAN COSSU PHOTOGRAPHER
  • 17
    Alison Yin Photography
    Wedding of Jennifer Lee and Landon Sturgeon at Piedmont Community Hall in Piedmont, Calif., Sunday, May 27, 2018. Photos by Alison Yin/Alison Yin Photography
  • 18
    The Purple Pebble Photography
  • 19
    Arte De Vie
  • 20
    Brittany JJ Photography
  • 21
    JoPhoto
  • 22
    Lanting Photography
  • 23
    Pellicier Art Photo Design
  • 24
    Lets Frolic Together
  • 25
    Fiona and Bobby Photography
  • 26
    Callaway Gable
  • 27
    Jenn Kavanagh Photography
  • 28
    Mari Harsan Studios
  • 29
    Jenn Kavanagh Photography
  • 30
    Tim Monson Photo and Design
  • 31
    JONATHAN COSSU PHOTOGRAPHER
  • 32
    Render Photography
  • 33
    Jill DeVries Photography

*허프포스트US의 글을 번역, 편집한 것입니다. 

  • Kelsey Borresen, HuffPost US
