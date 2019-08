미국 회원제 할인마트 코스트코의 중국 1호점이 지난 27일 오전 상하이에 문을 열었다. 코스트코 상하이 매장은 문을 연 지 4시간 만인 이날 오후 1시경 영업을 중단해야 했다. 매장에 너무 많은 인파가 몰려 큰 혼란이 빚어졌기 때문이다.

HECTOR RETAMAL via Getty Images People visit the first Costco outlet in China, on the stores opening day in Shanghai on August 27, 2019. - China has proved a brutal battleground for overseas food retailers in recent years, with many failing to understand consumer habits and tastes as well as local competitors building a stronger presence. (Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL / AFP) (Photo credit should read HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP/Getty Images)

중국 관영 신화통신에 따르면 고객들은 계산대에서 2시간씩 줄을 서는가 하면, 주차를 위해 3시간을 기다렸다고도 밝혔다. 인파가 붐벼 매장이 아수라장으로 변하자 코스트코는 이날 오후 회원들에게 ”매장이 인파로 가득 찼다. 여러분께 더 나은 쇼핑 경험을 제공하기 위해 오후에는 영업을 중단한다”라는 내용의 안내 메시지를 전송하고 매장 문을 닫았다.

VCG via Getty Images SHANGHAI, CHINA - AUGUST 24: People stand in front of a Costco store on August 24, 2019 in Shanghai, China. Costco Wholesale Corp. will open its first store in mainland China on August 27. (Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

HECTOR RETAMAL via Getty Images TOPSHOT - People visit the first Costco outlet in China, on the stores opening day in Shanghai on August 27, 2019. - China has proved a brutal battleground for overseas food retailers in recent years, with many failing to understand consumer habits and tastes as well as local competitors building a stronger presence. (Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL / AFP) (Photo credit should read HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP/Getty Images)

HECTOR RETAMAL via Getty Images TOPSHOT - People try to get a roast chicken at the first Costco outlet in China, on the stores opening day in Shanghai on August 27, 2019. - China has proved a brutal battleground for overseas food retailers in recent years, with many failing to understand consumer habits and tastes as well as local competitors building a stronger presence. (Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL / AFP) (Photo credit should read HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP/Getty Images)

현장에는 교통체증 해소와 질서 회복을 위해 경찰이 배치됐다. 현지 경찰 당국은 공식 웨이보를 통해 ”현재 매장 내 인파가 붐비고 주변 도로가 정체되어 있다. 코스트코 매장 방문을 희망하는 이들은 안전을 위해 혼잡시간대 방문을 피하고 소비에 있어 이성적인 태도를 유지하기를 바란다”라고 안내했다.

Weibo/警民直通车-闵行 현지 경찰 공식 웨이보