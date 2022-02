coke zero starlight review

☆☆☆☆☆ - 5 stars



- cherry, vanilla and cupcake flavor??

- it tastes better than i thought

- it was worth the money and oml im obsessed !!

- its not too fruity or gross flavor, if u ever tried coke zero vanilla + cherry, its kind of close to that