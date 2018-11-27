엔터테인먼트
2018년 11월 27일 10시 36분 KST | 업데이트됨 4 시간 전

방탄소년단을 예로 동물 세포를 설명한 한 미국 팬의 창의력

‘과학자 A.R.M.Y’의 탄생?

  • Kimberly Yam, HuffPost US

생물학을 가장 쉽게 이해하는 방법이 새로 제시됐다. 

다이앤 페티트-프레어는 생물학을 전공하는 학생이자 방탄소년단의 열혈팬이다. 이 케이팝 팬은 방탄소년단 멤버 각각의 특징을 예로 동물 세포의 분자들을 쉽고 적절하게 설명했다.   

캡션: 방탄소년단이 트윗을 올린 지 6일이 지났다. 기다리다 못해 방탄소년단을 동물 세포와 연관 지어봤다. 모두 즐기길! 

페티트-프레어의 설명이 얼마나 적합하고 타당한지 잘 읽어보면 동의할 거다.

그녀 덕분에 ”세포의 미토콘드리아는 에너지를 생산하는 공장 역할을 한다” 같은 아주 기초적인 것 이상의 훌륭한 지식을 얻게 됐다.

  • 캡션: 우선, 대통령 남준(RM). 그는 세포핵이다. 리더로서 그는 세포의 활동을 조정하고 총괄한다.
  • 캡션: 세계적인 미남 진은 소포체다. 밴드의 연장자로서 세포를 신체적, 감정적으로 뒷받침한다. 세포에 영양소와 단백질을 풍부하게 제공한다.
  • 캡션: 슈터 윤기는 세포막이다. 그는 세포의 다른 분자들을 보호한다. 또 터무니없는(반감 세력, 거짓말쟁이, 혐오가 등) 것들의 침입을 막는다. 
  • 캡션: 희망의 호석은 당연히 미토콘드리아다. 그의 역할은 에너지 공장이다. 세포에 힘과 생명을 부여한다. 몇 겹으로 이뤄진 그는 매우 복잡하다. 
  • 캡션: 햇빛 같은 지민은 골지(golgi) 형질내세망이다. 그는 모든 부정적인 생각과 느낌을 사랑과 긍정적인 에너지로 변화시키는 중요한 역할을 한다.
  • 캡션: 황금 같은 태형(뷔)은 리소좀이다. 세포를 강화하는 데 필요한 다양한 요소로 형성돼 있으며 불필요한 것들을 없애는 역할도 한다. 골지와 특별한 관계를 맺고 있다.
  • 캡션: 막내 정국은 리보솜이다. RNA와 단백질로 이루어진 복합체로서 세포질 속에서 단백질을 합성하는 역할을 하며 새로운 것을 창조한다. 

페티트-프레어의 트윗은 방탄소년단 팬들, 소위 말하는 A.R.M.Y(아미) 사이에서 대인기다. 팬들은 그녀의 덕분에 좋은 지식을 얻게 됐다고 감사했다.

페티트-프레어는 ”내 트윗이 생물학을 공부하는 데 많은 도움이 됐다는 댓글을 보고 너무 좋았다.”라며 ”상상하지 못한 일이지만 긍정적인 영향을 미쳤다니 기쁠 뿐이다.”라고 버즈피드에 설명했다.

그녀는 어쩌면 새로운 군단, 즉 ‘과학자 A.R.M.Y’의 탄생을 가능케 했을 수도 있다.

아래 같은 리트윗이 그 증거라면 말이다.

*허프포스트US의 글을 번역, 편집한 것입니다. 

  • Kimberly Yam, HuffPost US
더 보기:방탄소년단트위터 음악BTS밴드 아미 생물학

대화