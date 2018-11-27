방탄소년단을 예로 동물 세포를 설명한 한 미국 팬의 창의력

생물학을 가장 쉽게 이해하는 방법이 새로 제시됐다.
다이앤 페티트-프레어는 생물학을 전공하는 학생이자 방탄소년단의 열혈팬이다. 이 케이팝 팬은 방탄소년단 멤버 각각의 특징을 예로 동물 세포의 분자들을 쉽고 적절하게 설명했다.
캡션: 방탄소년단이 트윗을 올린 지 6일이 지났다. 기다리다 못해 방탄소년단을 동물 세포와 연관 지어봤다. 모두 즐기길!
페티트-프레어의 설명이 얼마나 적합하고 타당한지 잘 읽어보면 동의할 거다.
그녀 덕분에 ”세포의 미토콘드리아는 에너지를 생산하는 공장 역할을 한다” 같은 아주 기초적인 것 이상의 훌륭한 지식을 얻게 됐다.
First up we have President Namjoon as the nucleus. As the leader, he’s the control center of the cell and basically directs all of the cell activity pic.twitter.com/Y5lCbBfx7T— Army-Yoncé (@khaleesidiane) November 20, 2018
Next we have Worldwide Handsome Jin as the endoplasmic recticulum. As the eldest he provides the whole cell with physical and emotional support and keeps them fed with nutrients and proteins pic.twitter.com/l0KAeJGGDN— Army-Yoncé (@khaleesidiane) November 20, 2018
Shooter Yoongi is the cell membrane. He protects the other members in the cell and keeps the bullshit (antis, fakes, haters, etc.) away. pic.twitter.com/UdFWc3JZkr— Army-Yoncé (@khaleesidiane) November 20, 2018
Obviously our hope Hoseok is the mitochondria. As the powerhouse he keeps the cell energized and alive. Also has many layers that makes him one of the most complex parts of the cell. pic.twitter.com/QsDqC6moAT— Army-Yoncé (@khaleesidiane) November 20, 2018
Sunshine Jimin is the Golgi body. He processes all the negative feelings and vibes and sends out love and positive energy that helps the cell function. pic.twitter.com/8gxTazfFaB— Army-Yoncé (@khaleesidiane) November 20, 2018
Golden boy Taehyung is the lysosome. He is made up of many complex parts that strengthen the dynamics of the cell and also help get rid of the bs. Has a special attachment to the Golgi body. pic.twitter.com/RixW5J0HbC— Army-Yoncé (@khaleesidiane) November 20, 2018
Maknae Jungkook is the ribosome. Made up of the RNA of the other parts of the cell he completes the cell by binding parts together and catalyzing new creations pic.twitter.com/c8XdIvuSpn— Army-Yoncé (@khaleesidiane) November 20, 2018
페티트-프레어의 트윗은 방탄소년단 팬들, 소위 말하는 A.R.M.Y(아미) 사이에서 대인기다. 팬들은 그녀의 덕분에 좋은 지식을 얻게 됐다고 감사했다.
페티트-프레어는 ”내 트윗이 생물학을 공부하는 데 많은 도움이 됐다는 댓글을 보고 너무 좋았다.”라며 ”상상하지 못한 일이지만 긍정적인 영향을 미쳤다니 기쁠 뿐이다.”라고 버즈피드에 설명했다.
그녀는 어쩌면 새로운 군단, 즉 ‘과학자 A.R.M.Y’의 탄생을 가능케 했을 수도 있다.
아래 같은 리트윗이 그 증거라면 말이다.
*허프포스트US의 글을 번역, 편집한 것입니다.