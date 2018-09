So excited to release a super deluxe edition of my album on October 19th with 3 NEW SONGS!! Think of this as a little gift to wrap up this album cycle! 🎁 Thank you for all the love and support. 💖👼🏻🚀🔥⚡️💋👀🌈💎🔮 pic.twitter.com/0lGq6gd5t8