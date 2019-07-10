라이프스타일
폭스바겐 비틀이 마지막 차량 생산을 끝내며 단종됐다(화보)

비틀 (1938-2019)

serts via Getty Images

단종을 예고했던 폭스바겐의 ‘비틀’이 10일 멕시코 푸에블라 공장에서 마지막 생산을 마쳤다.

1938년 처음 세상에 등장한 ‘딱정벌레 차’ 비틀은 오랜 시간 현대사의 현장들을 함께하고 전세계에서 팬들을 만들며 시대의 아이콘이 됐다.

폭스바겐은 20세기 후반 비틀의 소형차 시장 점유율이 줄어드는 데 대응하기 위해 2003년 오리지널 모델을 단종하고 ‘뉴 비틀‘과 ‘더 비틀’ 모델을 선보였다. 하지만 2018년 결국 비틀 모델 생산 중단을 결정했다. 폭스바겐은 당시 단종 결정을 알리며 동시에 ‘비틀’이라는 이름이 돌아올 가능성 역시 내비쳤다.

아래에 세계에서 찍은 비틀들의 사진을 모았다.

ASSOCIATED PRESS
1938년 5월 나치 독일의 아돌프 히틀러가 독일 작센에서 열린 폭스바겐 공장 개소식에서 연설을 하고 있다.
Keystone-France via Getty Images
Keystone-France via Getty Images
1940년경 독일에서 찍은 폭스바겐 최초 모델.
ullstein bild Dtl. via Getty Images
1950년대, 독일 시민들이 비틀을 살펴보는 모습.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
'20세기의 아이콘'인 비틀은 역사의 여러 순간들을 함께 했다. 1968년 5월 학생집회가 열린 날 파리 라틴지구의 한 골목에 경찰들이 서있다.
Reuters Photographer / Reuters
'뉴 비틀' (1997~2011)
Dinuka Liyanawatte / Reuters
2011년 스리랑카 콜롬보에서 열린 '폭스바겐의 날' 모인 비틀 차량 여러대가 늘어서있다.
Ina Fassbender / Reuters
2013년 독일 에센 모터쇼에서 보스니아 헤르체고비나에 사는 비틀 팬 모미르 보직이 직접 개조한 '우드 비틀'을 선보였다. 오크 소재의 부품 2만개를 차 내부와 외부 표면에 붙였으며, 실제로 도로 주행도 가능하다. 
Paulo Whitaker / Reuters
2015년 1월 브라질의 비틀 소유주들이 모인 '폭스바겐의 날' 찍힌 사진. 이날 전국에서 약 1천대 가량의 전국에서 모였다.
Anindito Mukherjee / Reuters
2016년 인도에서 선보인 '더 비틀' (2011~2019)
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
미국 네바다주 레노에서는 매해 세계에서 가장 큰 규모로 개조한 빈티지 카들을 전시하는 쇼가 개최된다. 사진은 2017년 오프로드 스타일로 개조한 비틀 참가 차량.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
2017년 4월 이스라엘에서 비틀 차주들의 모임 '비틀 클럽'의 연례 정기 모임에서 찍힌 사진. 비틀 클럽은 2001년 설립됐으며 회원은 약 5백명 가량이다. 매주 금요일 지역 모임을 가지며, 매해 한 번씩 관리 및 개조한 모습 등을 전시하기 위해 전국 모임을 갖는다.
Tiksa Negeri / Reuters
2017년 에티오피아의 한 거리에서.
Tiksa Negeri / Reuters
2017년 9월 에티오피아에서 1977년 모델 차주인 아디스 아바바가 차 옆에서 포즈를 취했다. 아바바는 이 차를 17년 동안 몰았다.
Muhammad Hamed / Reuters
2017년 12월 요르단에서 운영했던 비틀을 개조한 숙소. 당시 '세계에서 가장 작은 호텔'로 알려졌다.

 

