폭스바겐 비틀이 마지막 차량 생산을 끝내며 단종됐다(화보)

단종을 예고했던 폭스바겐의 ‘비틀’이 10일 멕시코 푸에블라 공장에서 마지막 생산을 마쳤다.
1938년 처음 세상에 등장한 ‘딱정벌레 차’ 비틀은 오랜 시간 현대사의 현장들을 함께하고 전세계에서 팬들을 만들며 시대의 아이콘이 됐다.
폭스바겐은 20세기 후반 비틀의 소형차 시장 점유율이 줄어드는 데 대응하기 위해 2003년 오리지널 모델을 단종하고 ‘뉴 비틀‘과 ‘더 비틀’ 모델을 선보였다. 하지만 2018년 결국 비틀 모델 생산 중단을 결정했다. 폭스바겐은 당시 단종 결정을 알리며 동시에 ‘비틀’이라는 이름이 돌아올 가능성 역시 내비쳤다.
아래에 세계에서 찍은 비틀들의 사진을 모았다.
-
ullstein bild Dtl. via Getty Images(Eingeschrï¿½kte Rechte fï¿½r bestimmte redaktionelle Kunden in Deutschland. Limited rights for specific editorial clients in Germany.) Heimkehrer bestaunen in Eschwege einen VW - Kï¿½er- 1950er Jahre (Photo by ullstein bild/ullstein bild via Getty Images)
-
Bettmann via Getty Images(Original Caption) Profile view of Volkswagen Bug/Beetle automobile. Undated photograph.
-
ullstein bild via Getty Images(GERMANY OUT) Germany, car industry. Economical miracle. Production of the Volkswagen Beetle at the VW plant in Wolfsburg - 1952 Picture: Wolff & Tritschler (Photo by Wolff & Tritschler/ullstein bild via Getty Images)
-
Heritage Images via Getty Images1953 Volkswagen Beetle Export. Artist Unknown. (Photo by National Motor Museum/Heritage Images/Getty Images)
-
Heritage Images via Getty Images1953 Volkswagen Beetle Export. Artist Unknown. (Photo by National Motor Museum/Heritage Images/Getty Images)
-
Heritage Images via Getty Images1953 Volkswagen Beetle Export. Artist Unknown. (Photo by National Motor Museum/Heritage Images/Getty Images)
-
Heritage Images via Getty Images1953 Volkswagen Beetle Export. Artist Unknown. (Photo by National Motor Museum/Heritage Images/Getty Images)
-
Heritage Images via Getty Images1953 Volkswagen Beetle Export. Artist Unknown. (Photo by National Motor Museum/Heritage Images/Getty Images)
-
Hulton Deutsch via Getty ImagesRows of completed Volkswagen Beetles sit outside the Volkswagon factory in Wolfsburg. (Photo by ï¿½ Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)
-
Mirrorpix via Getty ImagesGeneral views of the production line at the volkswagen factory producing Beetle cars in Germany. December 1952 C6101-002 (Photo by WATFORD/Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix via Getty Images)
-
Historical via Getty ImagesSeveral customers look at a new Volkswagen Beetle convertible in a showroom. (Photo by ï¿½ CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)
-
Keystone-France via Getty ImagesWOLFSBURG, GERMANY - MARCH 06: Workers of the Volkswagen factory winning the one hundred-thousandth Volkswagen Beetle produced by the German automaker Volkswagen, in the presence of the chief executive officer Heinz Nordhoff, in Wolfsburg, Germany, on March 06, 1950. (Photo by Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images)
-
ullstein bild Dtl. via Getty Images(Eingeschrï¿½kte Rechte fï¿½r bestimmte redaktionelle Kunden in Deutschland. Limited rights for specific editorial clients in Germany.) Federal Republic of Germany Economy VW Plant in Wolfsburg celebrating the production of the millionth VW Beetle - photograph: Volkswagen Company - (Photo by VW/AUDI/ullstein bild via Getty Images)
-
Hugo Jaeger via Getty ImagesHitler (3r) with Volkswagen Beetles in front of podium during ceremony celebrating cornerstone laying for Fallersleben Volkswagen works near Wolfsburg. (Photo by Hugo Jaeger/Timepix/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images)
-
Reuters Photographer / ReutersVolkswagen cars of the 1960s take part at a car rally in Dhaka on January 27, 2001. The rally was organised by Volkswagen Club of Bangladesh, a club of Beetle owners established to preserve these classic cars for years. Some sixty cars participated at the rally. NA
-
Gregg Newton / ReutersPresident Itamar Franco checks out the interior of Volkswagen Beetle "000 001" at the production plant in Sao Paulo August 23. The Beetle was relaunched as the first of a new series of popularly priced cars made to combat chronic inflation. Production of the car had stopped in 1987
-
ullstein bild Dtl. via Getty Images(Eingeschrï¿½kte Rechte fï¿½r bestimmte redaktionelle Kunden in Deutschland. Limited rights for specific editorial clients in Germany.) VW Kï¿½er- 1968Foto: Volkswagen AG (Photo by VW/AUDI/ullstein bild via Getty Images)
-
Andrew Winning / ReutersA worker at VW's Puebla plant polishes one of the final edition of the Beetle July 11, 2003. The VW Beetle is going out of production before the end of this month after a lifetime of almost 70 years. VW is making 3000 of the final limited edition which will be sold only in Mexico.
-
Andrew Winning / ReutersThe final edition of the VW Beetle is unveiled at a presentation at the Volkswagen plant where it is built in Puebla 100km east of Mexico City July 10, 2003. VW will make only 3000 of the final edition which brings together aspects of the car's 70 year history.
-
Reuters Photographer / ReutersFILE PICTURE MARCH 1998 - A file picture of 25 March 1998 shows Ferdinand Piech, chief executive of German car manufacturer Volkswagen, posing in front of Volkswagen's "new beetle" in Wollfsburg. Vickers Plc said on Thursday it had reached an agreement with Volkswagen AG to sell its Rolls-Royce Motor Car unit to the German carmaker. WR/FMS
-
Reuters Photographer / ReutersVolkswagen's New Beetle convertible debuts at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit on January 6, 2003. The New Beetle ragtop is now available for sale. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook TCB/GAC
-
Heritage Images via Getty Images1978 Volkswagen Beetle driving along road, 2000. (Photo by National Motor Museum/Heritage Images/Getty Images)
-
Reuters Photographer / ReutersRECENT FILE PHOTO - Volkswagen AG's New Beetle, lauded in crash tests and prized by consumers, was tarnished May 15 by a recall for an electrical problem. Volkswagen of America Inc. said it was recalling all of the 10,100 New Beetles sold in the United States and Canada because certain wires could be damaged from rubbing against the battery tray in the front of the car near the engine. WM/CLH/
-
Heriberto Rodriguez / ReutersA worker finishes the last touch on a new Beetle March 17 in Mexico's Volkswagen plant in the eastern state of Puebla. Volkswagen is setting its sights on Asia as the next market for its new Beetle, the updated make of its classic "Bug" that has been a hot seller since its launch last year in North America and Europe. Mexico's Volkswagen plant has produced 133,000 new Beetles.
-
STR New / ReutersThe interior of Volkswagen's New Beetle, making its world premiere January 5 during the press preview days of the 1998 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, features front driver and passenger air bags, side air bags, an energy-absorbing steering wheel, a collapsible steering wheel column and a flower vase.
-
Franziska Krug via Getty ImagesLUEBECK, GERMANY - AUGUST 20: A Beetle during the 12th Beetle Sunshine Tour To Travemuende the 12th Beetle Sunshine Tour on August 20, 2016 in Luebeck, Germany. (Photo by Franziska Krug/Getty Images for Beetle Sunshine Tour)
-
Tobias Schwarz / ReutersA 2012 Volkswagen Beetle car (L) is pictured during a media presentation in Berlin, July 11, 2011. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz (GERMANY - Tags: TRANSPORT BUSINESS)
-
Anindito Mukherjee / ReutersA Volkswagen Beetle car is pictured at the Indian Auto Expo in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
-
Tobias Schwarz / ReutersCEO of Volkswagen Group Martin Winterkorn addresses the media during the 2012 Volkswagen Beetle car presentation in Berlin, July 11, 2011. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz (GERMANY - Tags: TRANSPORT BUSINESS)
-
Mike Segar / ReutersJonathan Browning, President and CEO of Volkswagen Group of America, speaks next to the 2012 Volkswagen Beetle at the U.S. Reveal of the redesigned model in New York, April 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar (UNITED STATES - Tags: TRANSPORT BUSINESS)
-
SIPHIWE SIBEKO1 / ReutersA worker cleans a 2012 Volkswagen 21st Century Beetle during the Johannesburg International Motor Show at Nasrec in Johannesburg October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko (SOUTH AFRICA - Tags: BUSINESS TRANSPORT)
-
Reuters Photographer / ReutersA visitor admires vintage VW Beetles replica of "Herbie" before the unveiling of the final edition of the VW Beetle at the Volkswagen plant where it is built in Puebla 100km east of Mexico City July 10, 2003. VW will make only 3000 of the final edition which brings together aspects of the car's 70 year history. REUTERS/Andrew Winning AW
-
ADAM BERRY via Getty ImagesA 1952 Volkswagen 'Pretzel Beetle' is seen on display prior to the opening of the 'Der Britische Blick: Deutschland - Erinnerungen einer Nation' (The British View: German - Memories of a Nation) exhibition at the Martin Gropius Bau museum in Berlin on October 7, 2016. The exhibition running from October 8, 2016 to January 9, 2017 presents approximately 200 objects that originated during the last 600 years in Germany, and which are formative for culture, business and politics past and present. The show traces German identity from a British perspective. / AFP / Adam BERRY (Photo credit should read ADAM BERRY/AFP/Getty Images)
-
Mario Tama via Getty ImagesRIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 15: A Volkswagen Fusca, or Beetle, is parked in the Port District on November 15, 2014 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Today is Republic Day in Brazil, marking the day in 1889 when Emperor Dom Pedro II was removed from power in a military coup and Brazil was declared a Republic. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
-
Akhtar Soomro / ReutersClassic Volkswagen Beetle cars are displayed during the 3rd annual "Classic Volkswagen Show" in Karachi February 1, 2015. Around 100 cars and jeeps were displayed at the classic Volkswagen car show organized by the Motorheads Pakistan and Volkswagen Club of Pakistan (Karachi Chapter). REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro (PAKISTAN - Tags: TRANSPORT BUSINESS SOCIETY)
-
Franziska Krug via Getty ImagesLUEBECK, GERMANY - AUGUST 20: A VW Kaefer during the 12th Beetle Sunshine Tour To Travemuende the 12th Beetle Sunshine Tour on August 20, 2016 in Luebeck, Germany. (Photo by Franziska Krug/Getty Images for Beetle Sunshine Tour)
-
Tobias Schwarz / ReutersPeople look at vintage Volkswagen cars during the 29th annual "MaiKaeferTreffen" (May Beetle meeting) meeting in Hanover May 1, 2012. Around 3500 air-cooled Volkswagen vehicles took part in this event hosted by the Maikaeferteam Hannover car association. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz (GERMANY - Tags: TRANSPORT SOCIETY)
-
Paulo Whitaker / ReutersVisitora attend a Volkswagen Beetle owners' meeting in Sao Bernardo do Campo January 25, 2015. Around 1000 Volkswagen Beetle cars took part in this event as part of celebrations marking Brazil's annual National Volkswagen Beetle day, which falls on January 20. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker (BRAZIL - Tags: SOCIETY TRANSPORT ANNIVERSARY)
-
Paulo Whitaker / ReutersMiniature models of Volkswagen beetle are displayed during a Volkswagen Beetle owners' meeting in Sao Bernardo do Campo January 25, 2015. Around 1000 Volkswagen Beetle cars took part in this event as part of celebrations marking Brazil's annual National Volkswagen Beetle day, which falls on January 20. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker (BRAZIL - Tags: SOCIETY TRANSPORT ANNIVERSARY)
-
Ina Fassbender / ReutersA visitor takes a picture at a modified Volkswagen VW Beetle during a press presentation prior to the Essen Motor Show in Essen November 30, 2012. About 600 exhibitors will present their latest developments at the Essen trade fair from December 1 until December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender (GERMANY - Tags: TRANSPORT SOCIETY)
-
Reuters Photographer / ReutersVisitors look at the new Volkswagen Beetle during a motor show in Bangkok April 3. The 1900cc Volkswagen is priced at about 2.5 million bath ($67,567). The 21st Bangkok International Motor Show is being held from April 1 to April 9, with organizers expecting it to draw over a million visitors. PS/TAN
-
STRINGER Mexico / ReutersPeople look at a 1990s Volkswagen Beetle named "Vochol" during an exhibition on Huichol culture at the Museum of Puebla, near Mexico City August 10, 2011. The name "Vochol", was conceived from a combination of "Vocho"a popular term for Volkswagen Beetles in Mexico and "Huichol", a Mexican indigenous group. The car was decorated by indigenous craftmen from the Huichol community living in the states of Nayarit and Jalisco, using traditional beads and fabric. According to local media, the work will be auctioned after its exhibition in Paris and Berlin next year, with proceeds going to the Huichols. Picture taken August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Imelda Mediana (MEXICO - Tags: SOCIETY TRANSPORT IMAGES OF THE DAY)
-
Hindustan Times via Getty ImagesBENGALURU, INDIA - JUNE 24: A man drives a Beetle car, on June 24, 2018 in Bengaluru, India. Members of the Bangalore Classic Beetle Club (BCBC) gathered at Kanteerava Stadium to commemorate the World Beetle Day, celebrated every year on June 22. Also called as Bug, Superbug or Super Beetle, the people?s car was launched in 1938 by Volkswagen with its concept and objective formulated by the Nazi Germany leader Adolf Hitler to meet the demands of its economic class and the country?s new road network. (Photo by Arijit Sen/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)
-
JORGE UZON via Getty Images'Beetle' Volkswagen taxis circulate 28 July 2003 along an avenue in Mexico City. The last car of this model will leave 31 July the Volkswagen factory in Puebla, 110 km west of the Mexican capital. The car number 3000 of this particular series of the model will not be put on sale, but will remain on exhibition in the German city of Wolfburg instead, near the main Volkswagen plant of Autostaadt, where the 'beetle' was produced for the first time last century, in the 30's. / AFP / JORGE UZON (Photo credit should read JORGE UZON/AFP/Getty Images)
-
MANJUNATH KIRAN via Getty ImagesVintage Volkswagen Beetle cars drive out of the parking lot during a rally held as part of the 23rd anniversary of 'World Wide VW Beetle Day', in Bangalore on June 24, 2018. - 'World Wide VW Beetle Day' or 'Drive your VW to work day' is celebrated every year on June 22 by enthusiasts of the Volkswagen Beetle all over the world to commemorate the German car model. (Photo by MANJUNATH KIRAN / AFP) (Photo credit should read MANJUNATH KIRAN/AFP/Getty Images)
-
Andrew Winning / ReutersA line of final edition VW Beetles waits for collection by a supplier as another is driven away at VW's Puebla plant July 11, 2003. The VW Beetle is going out of production before the end of this month after a lifetime of almost 70 years. VW is making 3000 of the final limited edition which will be sold only in Mexico.
-
Bloomberg via Getty ImagesA vintage Volkswagen AG Beetle compact vehicle sits on the sales lot of the Bachman Volkswagen dealership in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S., on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2016. Ward's Automotive Group is scheduled to release U.S. monthly total and domestic auto sales on September 1. Photographer: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images