2018년 08월 07일 10시 20분 KST

버락 오바마 생일을 축하하는 메시지들은 좀 뭉클하다

축하 메시지들이 온종일 쏟아졌다

  • Lee Moran, HuffPost US

지난 토요일(8월 4일)은 전 미국 대통령 버락 오바마의 57번째 생일이었다. 

그의 생일을 축하하는 메시지로 소셜미디어가 가득했다. 셀러브리티, 언론인, 정치인, 스포츠 선수, 운동가 등 수많은 이들이 그를 기억했다.

오바마와 임기를 함께 한 전 부대통령 조 바이든도 훈훈한 메시지를 남겼다.  

″일주일에 한 번씩 함께 점심을 하는 시간이 내게는 너무나 소중했다. 지난주 @DogTagBakery에 함께 다시 갈 수 있어서 너무나 좋았다. 내 형제, 내 친구인 그의 생일을 축하한다.” 

영부인 미셸 오바마도 너무나 뭉클한 축하 메시지를 보냈다.

″버락, 생일 축하해요. 당신과 함께 할 때 모든 게 더 멋지게 느껴져요.”

아래와 같은 축하 메시지들이 온종일 쏟아졌다.

*허프포스트US의 글을 번역, 편집한 것입니다. 

