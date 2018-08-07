버락 오바마 생일을 축하하는 메시지들은 좀 뭉클하다

지난 토요일(8월 4일)은 전 미국 대통령 버락 오바마의 57번째 생일이었다.
그의 생일을 축하하는 메시지로 소셜미디어가 가득했다. 셀러브리티, 언론인, 정치인, 스포츠 선수, 운동가 등 수많은 이들이 그를 기억했다.
오바마와 임기를 함께 한 전 부대통령 조 바이든도 훈훈한 메시지를 남겼다.
″일주일에 한 번씩 함께 점심을 하는 시간이 내게는 너무나 소중했다. 지난주 @DogTagBakery에 함께 다시 갈 수 있어서 너무나 좋았다. 내 형제, 내 친구인 그의 생일을 축하한다.”
영부인 미셸 오바마도 너무나 뭉클한 축하 메시지를 보냈다.
″버락, 생일 축하해요. 당신과 함께 할 때 모든 게 더 멋지게 느껴져요.”
아래와 같은 축하 메시지들이 온종일 쏟아졌다.
Happy birthday, President @BarackObama! We miss you, and know that we'll continue fighting everyday to preserve your legacy. pic.twitter.com/QTYRMxy0Yp— Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) August 4, 2018
Happy Birthday to my friend, brother, and the 44th President of the United States of America, President @BarackObama. pic.twitter.com/XGAV4meCHm— Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) August 4, 2018
57 never looked so good. Happy Birthday, @BarackObama! pic.twitter.com/VBgyPf7GGA— Rahm Emanuel (@RahmEmanuel) August 4, 2018
Happy Birthday @BarackObama pic.twitter.com/i59Z8MDI1g— David Hogg (@davidhogg111) August 4, 2018
Happy Birthday to President @BarackObama who was born #OTD 57 years ago, Aug. 4, 1961. 🎂— LBJ Library (@LBJLibrary) August 4, 2018
📸 then Library Director @MarkKUpdegrove, @BarackObama, FLOTUS @MichelleObama, @RepJohnLewis at the library during our Civil Rights Summit, April 2014. pic.twitter.com/2ZwQVsYrkA
On @BarackObama's birthday, we're revisiting his 2006 words to Oprah about maintaining hope in dark times. #HappyBirthdayBarackObama pic.twitter.com/fgXHeSCrdx— O The Oprah Magazine (@O_Magazine) August 4, 2018
Happy 57th Birthday to @BarackObama! We all miss you dearly, but look forward to your re-emergence on the 2018 campaign trail this fall. pic.twitter.com/AC6wl6swQ4— Robin Kelly (@RobinLynneKelly) August 4, 2018
Happy Birthday @BarackObama from #Tampa. Thank you for your honesty, dignity and grace 🇺🇸 😊 pic.twitter.com/gLqU0QoHZF— US Rep Kathy Castor (@USRepKCastor) August 4, 2018
Happy birthday to former President Barack Obama, who turns 57 today! #HBD pic.twitter.com/4mDfLpthji— WSB-TV (@wsbtv) August 4, 2018
Happy birthday to former President Barack Obama! https://t.co/8IVaJH76fL pic.twitter.com/EgujRfDhXG— TODAY (@TODAYshow) August 4, 2018
It’s President @BarackObama’s birthday! RT to wish him a Happy Birthday 🎂>> pic.twitter.com/RnXI66lkK8— Senate Democrats (@dscc) August 4, 2018
No translation needed: Happy birthday, @BarackObama.pic.twitter.com/AUiMezlo3p— Comedy Central (@ComedyCentral) August 4, 2018
Happy Birthday @BarackObama! Thank you for your incredible service to our country and for continuing to inspire us to give back, speak out, and work to create a better future for all Americans! pic.twitter.com/GCDHBrIDSg— Ann McLane Kuster (@RepAnnieKuster) August 4, 2018
Happy birthday to Barack Obama, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2009. pic.twitter.com/HWwHIaPWvn— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) August 4, 2018
Happy birthday @BarackObama - truly a man of integrity, who continues to represent America’s highest ideals at home and abroad. pic.twitter.com/aqIWf26EcB— Gregory Meeks (@RepGregoryMeeks) August 4, 2018
Today’s Barack Obama’s Birthday. To get everyone in the mood, here’s some photos of him delivering cakes to people. pic.twitter.com/7yu0fVgofd— Chaz Hutton (@chazhutton) August 4, 2018
*허프포스트US의 글을 번역, 편집한 것입니다.