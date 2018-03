SNOWBALL FIGHT!!! #Soohorang and #Bandabi are the best of friends but are also great rivals. They just couldn’t resist with all that lovely snow around.



사이 좋은 반다비와 수호랑.. 스릉흔드...^^#PyeongChang2018 #2018평창 #눈싸움 #절친 #수호랑 #반다비 #스릉흔드 pic.twitter.com/VBPeE0SBkb