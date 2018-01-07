Korea
평창올림픽 피겨스케이팅 여자 싱글 출전자 2인이 결정됐다

2018 평창올림픽 여자 싱글 출전자가 정해졌다. 최다빈(18·수리고)과 김하늘(16·평촌중)이다.

korea figure skating

최다빈.

7일 서울 양천구 목동 실내빙상장에서는 'KB금융 코리아 피겨스케이팅 챔피언십 2018' 경기가 열렸다. 이날 최다빈은 쇼트에서 얻은 64.11점에 프리스케이팅에서 얻은 126.9점을 더해, 총 192.12점으로 2위에 올랐다. 한국은 여자 싱글 부문에 총 2명의 선수를 내보낼 수 있다. 3위 김하늘은 총 176.92점으로 출전을 확정지었다.

korea figure skating

유영.

한편 이날 우승은 204.68점의 유영(14·과천중)이 차지했다. 우승을 거뒀지만, 유영은 나이 제한으로 평창에 출전할 수 없다. 유영의 이번 기록은 지난해 12월 열린 '2017 KB금융 피겨스케이팅 코리아 챌린지' 2차대회에서 얻은 개인 최고점을 한 달만에 경신한 것이다. 한국 여자 싱글에서 200점을 넘긴 선수는 김연아 이후 처음이다.

대화