Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gets his hands taped at Gleason's Boxing Gym in the Brooklyn borough of New York, U.S., April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks into the ring at Gleason's Boxing Gym in the Brooklyn borough of New York, U.S., April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spars in the ring at Gleason's Boxing Gym in the Brooklyn borough of New York, U.S., April 21, 2016 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spars in the ring at Gleason's Boxing Gym in the Brooklyn borough of New York, U.S., April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dodges a punch as he spars in the ring at Gleason's Boxing Gym in the Brooklyn borough of New York, U.S., April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (R) spars with professional boxer Yuri Foreman in the ring at Gleason's Boxing Gym in the Brooklyn borough of New York, U.S., April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spars in the ring at Gleason's Boxing Gym in the Brooklyn borough of New York, U.S., April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (R) spars with a youth in the in the ring at Gleason's Boxing Gym in the Brooklyn borough of New York, U.S., April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spars in the ring at Gleason's Boxing Gym in the Brooklyn borough of New York, U.S., April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau trains at Gleason's Boxing Gym in Brooklyn, New York, U.S., April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau trains at Gleason's Boxing Gym in Brooklyn, New York, U.S., April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau trains at Gleason's Boxing Gym in Brooklyn, New York, U.S., April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri