스마트폰 매장을 또 털러 온 권총 강도가 주인에게 잡히다

The only thing more fragile than the teenage male ego is the teenage male ability to pick up after itself.

When it comes to Sara X's pulsating pecs, the question isn't "why" so much as "why did it take so long for someone to think of this?"

When your dad warns you not to microwave a glow stick, it's not just because he doesn't want you to ruin your awesome shirt.

One great thing about being an animal is that you'll never feel embarrassed about ripping farts.

We are still not sure what started this, but at least we are certain how it ended.

Teaching kindergarten didn't work out for this Florida woman, so she turned to twerking.

For every successful hornets' nest extraction, there are a litany of abject failures. Do not try this at home.

This video is proof that your room mates are the worst, and we don't mean the guy who got caught dancing.

Of course Japan has an island where rabbits run the show.