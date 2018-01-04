'사실 도널드 트럼프는 대통령이 되고 싶었던 게 아니다' - 폭발적 주장이 담긴 책이 공개되다
자, 여기에 영화 시나리오 같은 한 편의 이야기가 있다. 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령에 대한 내용이다.
도널드 트럼프 본인은 물론, 거의 모두라고 해도 좋을 그의 측근들은 사실 트럼프가 대통령에 당선될 것이라고 생각하지 않았다. 대통령이 되는 건 그의 관심도, 목표도 아니었다. 트럼프는 대선 출마로 자신이 "세계에서 가장 유명한 인물"이 될 수 있다는 데 만족했다.
선거가 끝나고 난 뒤 트럼프는 더 강력해진 자신의 브랜드를 발판 삼아 엄청난 사업 기회를 모색할 심산이었다. 트럼프에게, 대선 패배는 패배가 아니었다. "나는 패배에 대해 생각하지 않는다. 그건 패배가 아니기 때문이다. 우리는 완전히 승리했다." 트럼프는 선거 일주일 전, 지인에게 이렇게 말했다.
트럼프는 40년 간 이어져 왔던 전통을 깨고 납세내역 공개를 거부했다. 그의 공약은 놀라울 만큼 단순했다. 자신의 돈은 한 푼도 투입하지 않았다. 트럼프의 최측근 마이클 플린은 거리낌 없이 러시아 측의 돈을 받았다. "이건 트럼프가 당선될 때나 문제가 될 일이다." 그는 우려 섞인 조언을 건넨 친구들을 이렇게 안심시켰다. 트럼프와 그의 고위 측근들은 그렇게 "대통령의 거의 될 뻔한" 상황을 통해 충분히 각자 저마다의 이득을 취할 수 있다고 믿었다. 모든 것의 전제는 '대선 패배'였다.
놀랍게도 이건 영화 시나리오가 아니다. 미국 언론인 마이클 울프가 쓴 책 '화염과 분노 : 트럼프 백악관의 내부'(1월9일 출간 예정)에 등장하는 내용이다. 그가 18개월 동안 트럼프 및 고위 관계자와 가진 200차례 넘는 인터뷰 등을 통해 취재한 내용을 바탕으로 썼다는 이 논쟁적인 책에는 트럼프 백악관 내부의 비화들이 적나라하게 담겼다.
그는 책 내용을 요약해 '도널드 트럼프는 대통령이 되고 싶지 않았다'라는 제목의 기사도 3일 뉴욕매거진에 냈다. 이 책의 내용은 같은 날 가디언에도 소개됐다.
이에 따르면, '트럼프 대통령'은 애초 시나리오에 없던 일이다. 마이클 울프는 이렇게 적었다."선거 당일 밤 8시를 넘어서자 트럼프가 진짜로 이길 수도 있다는 예상치 못한 흐름이 확정된 것처럼 보였다. 도널드 트럼프 주니어는 자신의 부친이 마치 유령을 본 것 같은 모습이라고 친구에게 말했다. 멜라니아는 울음을 터뜨렸다. 그건 기쁨의 눈물이 아니었다."
트럼프가 대통령이 되는 데 큰 관심이 없다는 주장은 일찌감치 제기된 바 있다. 아직 공화당 경선이 한창이던 2016년 2월, 허프포스트에는 다음과 같은 글이 실렸다.
만약 그가 토론에서 자신이 TV 쇼에서 정보를 얻는다고 인정하는 것은, 그가 핵심 문제(핵의 3전략이 무엇인지 등)에 대한 무지를 드러내는 것은 그가 멍청하다는 것만을 보여주는 게 아니다. 그는 아예 관심이 없다는 걸 보여주는 것이다. 그는 이런 이슈들에 관심이 없기 때문에 그에 대한 의견도 없다. 그는 대통령직 그 자체에 관심이 없기 때문에 이런 이슈들에 관심이 없다. (허프포스트 2016년 2월23일)
그러나 일단 대통령에 당선되자, 트럼프는 곧바로 자신을 변신시켰다. 자신이 미국 대통령이 될 자격이 충분할 뿐만 아니라 그럴 능력도 완전히 갖췄다고 믿는 인물로 거듭났다는 것. 트럼프는 곧 자신의 역할에 적응하기 시작했던 것으로 보인다.
기사에 따르면, 트럼프는 거의 아무런 준비가 되어있지 않았다. 대통령까지 할 생각은 없었던 탓에 아무런 준비를 하지 않았기 때문이었다. 그를 오랫동안 지켜봤던 사람들이 모두 알고 있는 것처럼, 트럼프는 거의 모든 이슈에 대해 무지했고 집중력도 형편 없었다고 마이클 울프는 적었다.
그렇게 모두가 우왕좌왕 하던 집권 초기, 트럼프 정부의 정책기조를 주도한 건 바로 '오른팔'로 불렸던 스티브 배넌 전 백악관 수석전략가였다. 불과 취임 8일 만에 트럼프가 서명한 반(反)이민 행정명령도 그의 작품이었다. '리버럴'을 충격에 몰아넣는 한편 트럼프 정부의 지향을 선명하게 드러내는 데 그만큼 좋은 소재는 없었다는 것.
배넌은 임기 첫 100일 동안 대통령이 서명할 "200개 넘는 행정명령" 목록을 준비하기도 했다. '내부 전쟁'도 곧 시작됐다. 배넌은 백악관 내 "정적들"을 하나씩 저격하기 시작했다. 트럼프가 "아첨을 떨던" 루퍼트 머독도 그 중 하나였다. 배넌은 트럼프를 통해 자신의 극우 포퓰리스트 구상을 실현하고자 했던 것으로 보인다.
배넌의 독주에 제동을 건 인물은 바로 트럼프의 사위 재러드 쿠슈너 백악관 선임고문과 이방카 트럼프 부부였다. 배넌이 '자방카'라고 부르는 인물들이다. 배넌과 이들의 '내전'은 이미 여러 차례 보도된 바 있다.
트럼프 자신도 배넌에 휘둘리는 걸 원하지 않았던 것으로 보인다. 일례로 그는 민주당 지지층인 철강 노조를 백악관에 초청한 게 배넌의 구상이었다는 쿠슈너의 말을 부인하며 이렇게 말했다고 한다. "배넌? 그건 배넌의 아이디어가 아니었다. 그건 내 아이디어였다. 이건 트럼프의 방식이지, 배넌의 방식이 아니다."
배넌은 백악관에서 축출된 직후 '복수극'을 예고한 바 있다. '누가 당신을 대통령으로 만들어줬는지 잊지 말라'는 의미심장한 충고를 건네기도 했다.
배넌은 저자 울프와의 인터뷰에서 트럼프에게 치명적일 수 있는 말들을 쏟아냈다. 그는 트럼프 대통령의 장남 트럼프 주니어가 '힐러리 클린턴에게 타격을 입힐 정보'를 약속 받고 러시아 측 관계자들을 만난 사건을 끄집어냈다. 이 회동은 러시아의 미국 대선개입 및 트럼프 측 공모 의혹을 수사중인 로버트 뮬러 특검의 수사 목록에 올라있다.
배넌은 이 회동이 "반역적"이자 "비애국적"인 것이었다고 말했다. "FBI에 곧바로 신고했어야 한다"는 것. 또 그는 뮬러 특검이 트럼프 캠프 측 핵심 인사들의 돈세탁 의혹을 따라가고 있다는 사실을 거론하며 수사가 쉽게 끝나지 않을 것이라고 전망했다.
그는 이어 트럼프 대통령도 이 회동을 인지하고 있었을 것이라고 단언했다. 도널드 트럼프 주니어가 회동이 열렸던 트럼프타워 25층 한 층 위에 있는 트럼프 사무실에 이 사실을 알리지 않았을 가능성은 "제로"라는 것.
트럼프는 "그는 해고되면서 직업도 잃고 미쳐버렸다"고 응수했다. "스티브 배넌은 나 또는 나의 대통령직과 아무 관련이 없다."
백악관 대변인 사라 허커비 샌더스는 울프의 이 책이 '싸구려 타블로이드 소설'에 불과하다고 말했다. "백악관에 대한 접근권이나 영향력이 없는 사람들의 거짓 발언, 오도하는 증언들로 가득한 책이다."
