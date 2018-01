Look at these beautiful babies! This set of twins was born in Delano last night. Big brother was born in 2017. Little sister was born in 2018! Congrats to the parents! 👶🏻👶🏻



Aitana de Jesus Ontiveros - 12:16 am. Joaquin - 11:58 pm. pic.twitter.com/de1otp0iqv

— Jessica Harrington (@Jessica23ABC) January 1, 2018