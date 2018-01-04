선생님이 학생 오답을 차마 고칠 수 없었던 이유
아이들은 놀랍다. 문제는 화장실에서 장난하거나 소파 뒤에 음식을 숨기는, 그런 짓으로 어른들을 주로 놀라게 한다는 것이다.
그렇지만 아이들이 감동적인 행동을 할 때도 가끔은 있다. 선생님 브렛 터너를 매우 놀라게 한 초등학교 1학년 학생 이야기다.
선생님은 '이번 주의 퍼즐'이라는 제목으로 학생들에게 문제를 냈다. 상당히 고민해야 할 어려운 수수께끼였다. 하지만 한 학생이 주저 없이 곧바로 답을 말했다.
선생님은 당시 상황을 트위터에 설명했다.
초등학교 1학년생 중의 하나가 '죽음'이라고 대답했다. 그러자 놀란 학생들 사이에 갑자기 묵직하고 진지한 침묵이 내려앉았다. 난 정답이 'e'라는 소리를 차마 할 수 없었다. 그 순간에 어울리지 않는 너무나 평범한 답이라서 말이다.
The first guess from one of my 1st graders was “death” and such an awed, somber, reflective hush fell over the class that I didn’t want to tell them that actually the answer is the letter e, which just seemed so banal in the moment pic.twitter.com/7sYFxHNcZk
— Bret Turner (@bretjturner) January 2, 2018
이 학생은 명절 동안 '나의 정체는 뭐지?'의 진짜 정답이 죽음이 아니라 'e'라는 사실을 깨달았을까? (단어 everything과 eternity의 시작이자 everywhere와 time과 space의 끝이니까)
네티즌들은 어린아이의 뇌에서 나온 대답치곤 대단하다고 평가했다.
Give that kid the “A” I expect a great screenplay from him/her some day.
— Harrison Smith (@HarrisonSmith85) January 3, 2018
캡션: 그 학생에게 A를. 언젠가 훌륭한 영화 시나리오를 쓸 인재다.
Yeah deaths a better answer
— GlovesWasHere (@gloves78) January 3, 2018
캡션: 옳다. '죽음'이 더 훌륭한 답이다.
Existentialism grade 101
— Nestor (@NestorRedux) January 3, 2018
캡션: 기초 실존주의 강의.
— Kaleid (@IamKaleid) January 3, 2018
캡션: 얘들아. 좀 덜 진지할 수 없니?
터너는 3살짜리 딸과 6살짜리 아들을 둔 아빠다. 그는 학교에서 겪는 재미있는 사례를 소셜미디어에 때때로 공유한다.
1학년 아이들에게 '천왕성은 가스로 가득한 혹성'이라고 했다가 웃음바다가 돼 수업을 잠깐 중단해야 한 적이 있다(Uranus is a gas giant - 여기서 Uranus를 Your anus 즉, '너의 항문'이라고 장난으로 많이 읽는다). 하지만 더 부끄러운 일은 천왕성이 가스로 가득한 혹성이 아니라 얼음으로 형성된 혹성이라는 놀라운 사실을 제대로 가르치지 못했다는 것이다.
I think the worst part of telling my first graders “Uranus is a gas giant” wasn’t that they cracked up so hard I had to stop the lesson, but actually that I was wrong, it’s an ice giant, which is way cooler.
— Bret Turner (@bretjturner) December 3, 2017
아래 슬라이드는 옆으로 밀면 된다.
-
In this handout from NASA, the giant asteroid Vesta is seen in an image taken from the NASA Dawn spacecraft about 3,200 miles above the surface July 24, 2011 in Space. (Photo by NASA/JPL-Caltec via Getty Images)
-
This Feb. 14, 2000 photo provided by NASA shows the north pole of the asteroid Eros. The crater seen on the surface of Eros measures 4 miles across. (AP Photo/NASA)
-
This handout image provided by the European Space Agency, transmitted by the space craft Rosetta, shows the asteroid Lutetia at closest approach July 10, 2010 between Mars and Jupiter in outer space. (Photo by ESA 2010 MPS for OSIRIS Team via Getty Images)
-
This undated artist concept released by NASA and the Jet Propulsion Laboratory shows the Dawn spacecraft with Ceres and Vesta seen in the background. The spacecraft was captured into orbit around the massive asteroid Vesta after a 1.7 billion-mile journey and is preparing to begin a study of a surface that may date to the earliest era of the solar system, the space agency said Monday, July 18, 2011, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/William K. Hartmann/UCLA/NASA, JET PROPULSION LABORATORY)
-
This handout photo illustration provided by the European Space Agency, transmitted by the space craft Rosetta, shows the final sequence of images before the closest approach of the asteroid Lutetia July 10, 2010 between Mars and Jupiter in outer space. (Photo by ESA 2010 MPS for OSIRIS Team via Getty Images)
-
This handout image provided by the European Space Agency, transmitted by the space craft Rosetta, shows a close-up view of a possible landslide and boulders at the highest resolution on the asteroid Lutetia July 10, 2010 between Mars and Jupiter in outer space. (Photo by ESA 2010 MPS for OSIRIS Team via Getty Images)
-
This artist's concept provided by NASA illustrates the first known Earth Trojan asteroid, discovered by NEOWISE, the asteroid-hunting portion of NASA's WISE mission. The asteroid is shown in gray and its extreme orbit is shown in green. Earth's orbit around the sun is indicated by blue dots. The objects are not drawn to scale. The asteroid's orbit is well defined and for at least the next 100 years, it will not come closer to Earth than 15 million miles (24 million kilometers). (AP Photo/NASA - Paul Wiegert)
-
Computer modeling shows that the parent object of asteroid (298) Baptistina, which was approximately 170-kilometers in diameter with characteristics similar to carbonaceous chondrite meteorites, was disrupted 160 million years ago when it was hit by another asteroid estimated to be 60-kilometres in diameter.The extinction of the dinosaurs 65 million years ago can be traced to a collision between two monster rocks in the asteroid belt nearly 100 million years earlier, scientists reported on September 5, 2007. The two pictures on the right show remnants of the collision impacting the Earth and Moon. (DON DAVIS/AFP/Getty Images)
-
This image of the Asteroid Vesta, released by NASA/Jet Propulsion Laboratory on Monday, August 1, 2011, was captured by the Dawn spacecraft on July 24, 2011 at a distance of 3,200 miles (5,200 kilometers). (AP Photo/NASA, Jet Propulsion Laboratory)
-
This July 23, 2011 image of the Asteroid Vesta, released by NASA/JPL, was captured by the Dawn spacecraft at a distance of 3,200 miles (5,200 kilometers). (AP Photo/ NASA/JPL)
-
This undated artist rendition released by NASA/JPL shows the Dawn spacecraft orbiting the asteroid Vesta. (AP Photo/NASA/JPL)
-
This image released by NASA/JPL on Thursday July 28, 2011 shows an image of the dark side of Vesta asteroid captured by NASA'S Dawn spacecraft on July 23, 2011, and taken from a distance of about 3,200 miles (5,200 kilometers) away from the giant asteroid. (AP Photo/NASA/JPL)
-
This image of the Asteroid Vesta, released by the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, July 18, 2011, was captured by the Dawn spacecraft on July 17, 2011. The image was taken from a distance of about 9,500 miles (15,000 kilometers) away from the proto planet Vesta. (AP Photo/ NASA/JPL)
-
This image of the Asteroid Vesta, released by the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, July 18, 2011, was captured by the Dawn spacecraft on July 1, 2011. The image was taken from a distance of about 62,000 miles (100,000 kilometers) away from the protoplanet Vesta. Each pixel in the image corresponds to roughly 5.8 miles. (AP Photo/ NASA)
-
*허프포스트US의 글을 번역, 편집한 것입니다.