플로리다에 눈이 오자 사람들이 기뻐하고 있다

This streamlined, modern take on mukluk boots is made from taupe-coloured leather and has a durable, rubberized block sole. $159. Available at Zara.com.

Canadian brand, Cougar has been making warm winter boots for more than 60 years. The company's 39068 Original is a fashion favourite. It has a temperature rating of -30 C, and is guaranteed waterproof. $230. Available at cougarboots.com and gravitypope.com.

Navigating mountain-like snow drifts will be a cinch with these knee-high boots from Aldo. $140. Available at aldo.com.

Sorel's footwear is synonymous with high-quality, warm and functional winter wear. This Canadian brand's Classic Caribou boot is a cold weather classic, perfect for heavy snow falls thanks to its waterproof construction and felt constructed inner boot. $200. Available at sorelfootwear.ca.

Sleek and sophisticated, Timberland's Woodhaven boot not only looks good, but it's guaranteed to keep your feet high and dry. The leather exterior is treated to be waterproof, and also has an internal waterproof and breathable membrane. $200. Available at timberland.com.

DAV's Plus Calgary Pebble boot features faux leather boot, which can be worn up or folded down. Its waterproof rubber exterior gives it a rain boot-like appearance, and the faux fur lining keeps your feet warm. $115. Available at thebay.com.

There's a reason UGGs have never gone away — those Aussies sure know how to make a warm boot! The Amie boot is designed to repel stains and water, and has a warm and comfortable sheepskin sock liner. $270. Available at theseptember.com.

Hiking in the snow isn't easy, but these TOMS boots will make winter trekking a breeze. Made from rawhide suede and grey wool, it's designed to be waterproof, and has a rubber, lug sole with deep treads for secure winter walking. $170. Available at toms.ca and retailers across Canada.

Lovers of the athleisure trend will want to snap up Nike's Lupinek Flyknit sneaker boot. Made with water-resistant leather, it looks like a fly sneaker but has all the features of a winter boot: outdoor traction, cushioning and warmth. $330. Available at Nike.com.

There are not many boots that can boast heat-reflecting footbeds embedded in their soles — but Keen can. Plush and waterproof, these boots will definitely keep your toes warm and toasty this winter. $200. Available at keenfootwear.com.

Comfortable and waterproof with a mid-height shaft, the Merrell Sylva boot makes a great all-around winter shoe. $260. Available at mec.ca.

Warm and waterproof with a stylish knit-like upper, North Face's Brighton boot makes for a great casual weekend wear. $229.99. Available at thenorthface.com.

La Canadienne's Ariel boot is shearling-lined, and designed in a sleek and sophisticated style. $495. Available at lacanadienneshoes.com.

Sorel's Cozy Carnival boot conjures up images of snowy nights on a winter cabin retreat, thanks to its fleece lining and waterproof composition. $159.99. Available at sportchek.ca.

Made from waterproof leather and equipped with thinsulate insulation, Kodiak's Surrey II boot has an irresistible rugged, yet refined look. $210. Available at kodiakboots.com.

The knee-high, lace-up design of Pajar's Grip Zip boot is bold and beautiful. Waterproof leather and nylon securely encases the foot and leg, while its construction guarantees a temperature rating of -30 C. $240. Available at shoeme.ca.

High-fashion lovers will instantly fall under the spell of Burberry's Windmere boot. Its luxe, water-resistant leather, coupled with the British brand's signature stripes, make for an irresistible winter boot combination. $836.47. Available at nordstrom.com.

Baffin's Iceland boot is appropriately named and designed with its waterproof exterior, thick rubber sole and temperature rating of -40 C. $189.99. Available at baffin.com.

Mukluks have a long tradition among Canada's Indigenous people, protecting them from the harshest of conditions. This pair, by Manitoba Mukluk, is handcrafted by Indigenous artists, treated to be waterproof and has a temperature rating of -32 C. $300. Available at gravitypope.com.