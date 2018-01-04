플로리다에 눈이 오자 사람들이 기뻐하고 있다
미국 동부를 강타할 것으로 예보된 "겨울 허리케인"에 앞서 플로리다에 대설이 내렸다. 남부 맨 아래에 위치한 '선샤인 주(Sunshine State)'에선 정말로 드문 일이다.
믿기 어렵겠지만, 위는 플로리다의 한 동네다. 플로리다 북부에 있는 주도 탤러해시 근교에 사는 주민들이 이 희귀한 상황을 트위터에 공유했다.
기뻐서 어쩔 줄 모르는 플로리다인들을 아래서 보자.
Just a boy, his dog and his backyard...and some snow. #Tallahassee #TLHWinterStorm pic.twitter.com/G3JeqfVLFT
— Nick Dombek (@ndombek13) January 3, 2018
캡션: 아이와 개와 뒷마당과... 눈.
Waking up to snow in Florida today has been the highlight of my year so far! Yay snow! ❄️☃️#snowinFL pic.twitter.com/a5mBWwp9g3
— Jessica Katz (@jessflnative) January 3, 2018
캡션: 아침에 일어나 밖을 보니 눈이 내리고 있다. 올해의 최고 순간이다. 눈, 너무 좋아!
#Snow in Jefferson County #Florida from this morning's #WinterStorm @NWSTallahassee pic.twitter.com/PcH6Z5ahh6
— MYounger (@MYounger) January 3, 2018
캡션: 제퍼슨카운티에 눈이 내리고 있음. 플로리다의 아침 풍경.
#Snow in Jefferson County #Florida from this morning's #WinterStorm @NWSTallahassee pic.twitter.com/PcH6Z5ahh6
— MYounger (@MYounger) January 3, 2018
캡션: 선샤인 주에 눈이라? 정말이다. 남부가 얼음으로 변하면서 탤러해시에 눈이 내린다.
oh hey yanno it’s just ya girl taking photos in the snow. in florida. #tallahassee #SnowInFlorida #snowday #FloridaSnow #florida #what pic.twitter.com/mQYCUQ5N0Z
— L (@ladylululara) January 3, 2018
캡션: 눈 오는 날 사진 찍는 멋쟁이.
Sleet/Snow in Northern Florida today! #Tallahassee pic.twitter.com/PBdqW5BqbU
— Jennifer Barrass (@JenBarrass) January 3, 2018
캡션: 북플로리다에 눈/진눈깨비가 내렸다.
Us Florida folks don't see snow much. #SnowInFlorida #Tallahassee pic.twitter.com/yPVhLvathJ
— Victoria Pearson PhD (@VirusExplorer) January 3, 2018
캡션: 플로리다인들은 눈을 자주 접하지 못하기 때문에...
My friend in the background has never experienced snow. 😂 #Tallahassee #Florida @NWSTallahassee ❄️ pic.twitter.com/lqKfsJv8iK
— Iris Elijah (@IrisElijah) January 3, 2018
캡션: 옆에 있는 친구에겐 난생 처음 보는 눈이다.
Snow in Florida ❄️ #SnowInFlorida pic.twitter.com/3QZUrEeKOF
— NBC2 (@NBC2) January 3, 2018
캡션: 플로리다에 눈이 내린다.
Video of Florida SNOW Wednesday morning from my friend at FSU. #flwx #Tallahassee #FSU pic.twitter.com/7CHUPrkQwK
— Amy Sweezey (@amysweezey) January 3, 2018
캡션: FSU에 다니는 친구가 보내온 눈 영상.
#Snow in Florida!! ❄️❄️❄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/flRZi24Drm
— LyLy (@lyannethegreat) January 3, 2018
캡션: 플로리다에 눈이라니!
Yay! Snow in Tallahassee Florida! #TLHWinterStorm pic.twitter.com/em7Tp8g3mm
— Vivian (@viviankoonz) January 3, 2018
캡션: 너무 좋아! 플로리다 탤러해시에 눈이 내리고 있다!
So a #SnowDay in #Florida. We know hurricanes. Snow? Not sure what to do here. How do you luge? pic.twitter.com/7f9DME2BL7
— The J Alex Kelly (@thejalexkelly) January 3, 2018
캡션: 플로리다에 눈이 내린다. 허리케인엔 적응이 됐는데, 눈이라고? 어떻게 해야 할지 모르겠다. 루지라도 타야 하나?
*허프포스트US의 글을 번역, 편집한 것입니다.