North Korea's Ambassador to the United Nations Ja Song Nam listens to remarks delivered during a United Nations Security Council meeting about North Korea's nuclear program at the United Nations headquarters in New York City, U.S. December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

North Korea's ambassador to the UN Ja Song-nam listens as US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks during a UN Security Council Ministerial Briefing on Non-Proliferation and the DPRK, at the United Nations, on December 15, 2017, in New York. / AFP PHOTO / EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ (Photo credit should read EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ/AFP/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 15: North Korea's ambassador to the UN Ja Song-nam listens to remarks from U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson during a United Nations Security Council meeting concerning North Korea's nuclear ambitions, December 15, 2017 in New York City. On Thursday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the Security Council resolutions on North Korea's nuclear programs must be fully implemented. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

North Korea's ambassador to the UN Ja Song-nam yawns as he listens Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono during the UN Security Council Ministerial Briefing on Non-Proliferation and the DPRK, at the United Nations, on December 15, 2017, in New York. / AFP PHOTO / EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ (Photo credit should read EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ/AFP/Getty Images)

North Korea's ambassador to the UN Ja Song-nam speaks during the UN Security Council Ministerial Briefing on Non-Proliferation and the DPRK, at the United Nations, on December 15, 2017, in New York. / AFP PHOTO / EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ (Photo credit should read EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ/AFP/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 15: (Top to bottom) U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson listens as North Korea's ambassador to the United Nations Ja Song-nam speaks during a United Nations Security Council meeting concerning North Korea's nuclear ambitions, December 15, 2017 in New York City. On Thursday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the Security Council resolutions on North Korea's nuclear programs must be fully implemented. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

North Korea's ambassador to the UN Ja Song-nam (R-bottom) speaks during the UN Security Council Ministerial Briefing on Non-Proliferation and the DPRK, at the United Nations, on December 15, 2017, in New York. / AFP PHOTO / EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ (Photo credit should read EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ/AFP/Getty Images)

The United Nations Security Council meets on North Korea's nuclear program at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

North Korea's ambassador to the UN Ja Song-nam (L) exits the room after the UN Security Council Ministerial Briefing on Non-Proliferation and the DPRK, at the United Nations, on December 15, 2017, in New York. / AFP PHOTO / EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ (Photo credit should read EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ/AFP/Getty Images)

North Korea's ambassador to the UN Ja Song-nam exits the room after the UN Security Council Ministerial Briefing on Non-Proliferation and the DPRK, at the United Nations, on December 15, 2017, in New York. / AFP PHOTO / EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ (Photo credit should read EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ/AFP/Getty Images)