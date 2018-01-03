남북 직통전화 개설과 중단의 간략한 역사
"분단 사반세기 만에 겨레의 체온이 처음으로 전류를 타고 흐를 남과 북의 대화의 채널이 열린다. 비록 일시적일지 몰라도 '휴전선'이라는 이름의 두꺼운 빙벽 사이로 가느다란 전선 하나가 이어지는 데 26년이란 긴 세월이 걸린 것이다."
박정희 정부 때이던 1971년 9월21일, 당시 동아일보는 판문점 남북 직통전화 개설 소식을 전하며 첫 문단을 이렇게 적었다. 북한을 여전히 '북괴(北傀)'로 표현하던 시절의 일이었다.
국가기록원 자료에 따르면, 이때 남북 직통전화는 2회선이 가설됐다. 판문점 공동경비구역 내 자유의 집(남)과 판문각(북)에 각각 상설 연락사무소도 설치됐다. 흔히 판문점 남북 직통전화(남북연락사무소 직통전화)로 부르는 회선이다.
판문점 남북 직통전화를 개통하자는 제안은 대한적십자 측에서 처음 나왔다. 이산가족 상봉 문제를 논의하기 위한 남북적십자 예비회담에서 회담의 효과적 운영을 위해 남북 간 소통 채널을 구축할 필요성이 제기된 것. 북한도 흔쾌히 동의했다.
남북 간 첫 통화는 바로 다음날 실시됐다. 불과 30m 남짓 떨어져 있는 자유의 집과 판문각이 전화선으로 연결됐다. 1945년 평양에 입성한 소련군에 의해 차단된 이후 26년 만에 처음이었다.
당시 동아일보 기사는 이 "감격의 첫 통화"를 다음과 같이 전했다.
"여보세요. 여보세요. 하나 둘 하나 둘 신호가 잘 가는지 받아보세요."
"신호는 잘 오는데 얘기는 잘 안 들리니 손 좀 보시지요."
분단 26년 만에 남과 북을 잇는 감격의 첫 통화가 22일 오전 11시57분 대한적십자사 회담사무국 직원 최동일씨(39)와 북적 연락사무소장 최봉춘 사이에 감격적으로 이루어졌다." (동아일보 1971년 9월22일)
사진은 1972년 9월2일, 판문점에서 적십자 남측 이범석 수석대표(오른쪽 두번째)가 북측 김태휘 대표와 악수를 나누는 모습. 한국 측 대표단은 남북 적십자 첫 본회담을 위해 4일 일정으로 평양을 방문했다.
이듬해 남북 적십자사 본회담을 앞두고는 서울과 평양 간 직통전화도 개설됐다. "서울에서 판문점까지는 우리 측이, 그리고 판문점에서 평양까지는 북한 측이 공사를 맡아" 완성된 "20회선의 전신전화통신회선"이었다. 보통 남북적십자 연락사무소로 불리는 회선이다.
매일경제 신문은 당시 기사 제목을 "여보세요...평양입니까"로 뽑았다.
이 신문은 "서울~평양 간 직통전화 첫 시험통화는 감격과 흥분에 겨운 서울시외전화국 황영일(45) 기사의 떨리는 목소리로 시작되었다"며 통화 내용을 다음과 같이 소개했다.
남 = 여보세요. 평양입니까?
북 = 평양 기계실입니다.
남 = 여기는 서울. 황영일입니다. 누구십니까.
북 = 네네 김입니다.
남 = 김 선생이세요. 반갑습니다. 안녕하십니까.
북 = 안녕하십니까.
남 = 오래간만에 통화해서 반갑습니다.
북 = 역시 마찬가지입니다.
남 = 역락선 고정시켜놓고 우선 시험순서부터 타협을 합시다.
북 = 네. (매일경제 1972년 8월18일)
이보다 앞선 1972년 4월에는 고위급 접촉을 위한 서울-평양 직통전화가 비밀리에 가설됐다. 그 과정은 꽤 드라마틱했다.
이후 고위층의 평양방문을 위한 쌍방 실무자 간 비밀접촉에서 우리 측의 제의로 1972년 4월 29일 서울-평양 간 남북 직통전화 1회선이 비밀리에 가설되었다. 서울-평양 간 직통전화 개통 이후 평양을 방문한 당시 이후락 중앙정보부장과 김일성 간 접촉에서 남북직통전화 공식화에 합의하여 1972년 ‘7·4 남북공동성명’과 함께 「남북직통전화 가설 및 운용에 관한 합의서」가 공표됨으로써 남북조절위원회 회선이 공식화되었다. (통일부 남북관계 지식사전, 남북 직통전화)
김연철 전 남북연락사무소장의 2008년 증언에 의하면, 남북 간 통화는 특별한 일이 없는 날에도 매일 오전, 오후에 각각 1번씩 이뤄졌다.
그는 "연락관들이 매일 출근해 오전 9시-9시5분에 전화를 하고, 일종의 퇴근 개념으로 오후 4시에 또 전화를 했으며, 그밖에 당국의 지침에 의해 공식 연락내용을 주고받기 위해 통화를 했다"고 말했다.
누가 먼저 전화를 걸 것인지도 예민한 문제였다고 한다. 다만 "홀수 날은 우리가 먼저, 짝수 날은 북쪽이 먼저 전화를 거는 식으로 해결했다"는 게 그의 전언이다.
이후 남북 직통전화는 중단과 재개를 반복하면서도 다양한 목적에 따라 추가됐다. 그 중 일부를 소개하면 다음과 같다.
- 경제회담용 : 1984년 12월20일 1회선 개통.
- 남북연락사무소 : 1992년 5월18일 2회선 개통. 남북 당국 간 업무 연락 용도. 판문점 평화의 집-판문각.
- 항공관제용 : 1997년 11월19일 2회선 개통. 대구-평양. (2001년 9월18일 인천-평양으로 이전)
- 남북 해사 당국 직통전화 : 2005년 8월12일 2회선 개통. 서울-평양.
- 남북경제협력협의사무소 : 2005년 11월1일 3회선 개통. 서울-개성.
- 군사 당국 간 직통전화 : 2005년 8월15일 개통(경의선 6회선), 2003년 12월5일 개통(동해선 3회선)
- 남북 열차운행 직통전화 : 2007년 5월 14일 6회선 설치. 도라산역(남)-판문역(북) 등.
2010년 12월을 기준으로, 판문점을 경유하는 남북 직통전화는 모두 33회선이었으며 판문점을 경유하지 않는 별도의 남북 직통전화는 15회선이었다. 애초 개설 목적이 사라진 일부 회선은 남북적십자 연락사무소 직통팩스(2004년 11월22일 개통) 회선으로 전용됐다.
판문점 남북 직통전화는 북한에 의해 여섯 차례 중단됐다. 그 중 세 번은 2000년대 중반에 발생했다. 이명박·박근혜 정부 시절이었다.
1976년 : 1976년 8월18일 '판문점 도끼만행 사건' 직후인 8월30일, 동해상에서 납북된 '제3신진호' 송환 협의 전통문을 북한이 접수 거부하면서 중단. 1980년 2월6일 남북 총리회담 협의를 위한 제1차 실무대표접촉 합의에 따라 다음날 재개.
1980년 : 남북총리회담 제11차 실무대표접촉 직전인 1980년 9월24일, 북한이 일방적으로 실무대표접촉 중단을 선언한 이후 다음날 중단. 1984년 9월18일 북한 수해 지원 문제 협의를 위한 적십자 실무접촉 합의에 따라 9월29일 재개.
1996년 : 북한 잠수정 강릉 침투 사건 발생 직후 중단. 2000년 7월31일 제1차 남북장관급회담 합의에 따라 8월14일 재개.
2008년 : 11월22일 제63차 유엔총회에서 논의된 대북인권 결의안을 한국이 공동 제안했다는 이유로 북한이 "단절" 선언. 2009년 고 김대중 대통령 특사조의방문단 서울 방문(8월21~23일) 및 남북적십자회담(8월26일~28일)을 계기로 8월25일 재개.
2010년 : 천안함 피격 사건 이후 정부의 대북제재조치(5·24 조치) 발표 이틀 후인 5월26일, 북한이 "모든 남북 간 통신 연계를 단절한다"고 통보. 2010년 10월18일 남북 민항 직통전화(관제통신망) 재개, 2011년 1월12일 남북연락사무소 직통전화 재개.
2013년 : 3차 핵실험(2월12일) 이후 3월8일, 북한이 유엔 안전보장이사회 제재 결의안 채택(3월7일) 및 한미 합동군사훈련을 이유로 중단 선언. 6월6일 당국간 회담 제의하며 다음날(7일) 재개. 이후 5일 만에 다시 중단됐다가 7월3일 재개.
통일부 연락관이 3일 판문점에서 남북직통전화를 통해 북측에서 온 전화를 받고 있다.
2018년 1월3일 오후 3시30분. 판문점 남북 직통전화가 재개됐다. 거의 2년 만이다. 이날 통화에서는 통신회선 상태를 점검하는 대화가 오갔다. 통화는 20분 가량 진행됐다. 북한 측은 저녁 6시7분 전화를 걸어 "오늘 (통화는) 마감하자"고 했다.
4일에도 통화는 이어졌다. 통일부는 오전 9시30분경 북한 측이 먼저 전화를 걸어와 통화가 이뤄졌으며, 회선을 점검했다고 전했다. 남측은 '알려줄 내용이 있느냐'고 물었고, 북측은 '없다. 알려줄 내용이 있으면 통화하겠다'고 답했다.
조명균 통일부 장관은 지난 2일 북한의 평창동계올림픽 참가 문제를 협의하기 위한 '남북 고위급회담'을 9일 개최하자고 제안했다. 따라서 곧 남북 직통전화에서 회담 일정과 형식 등에 대한 논의가 이뤄질 것으로 예상된다.
남북 직통전화가 재개되기 전까지, 정부는 '확성기 방송'이나 '판문점 육성' 전달, 언론 발표 등을 활용해야 했다. 대화가 아니라 통보였다. 남북 직통전화 복원에 대해 윤영찬 청와대 국민소통수석은 "연락망 복원의 의미가 크다. 상시 대화가 가능한 구조로 가는 것으로 평가된다"고 밝혔다.
김영철 대한적십자사 사무총장(2008년~2010년)은 남북 직통전화가 "남북이 서로 연결돼 있다는 안도감의 표현"이라고 말한 적이 있다. 안도감.
"화염과 분노"나 "늙다리", "완전한 파괴" 같은 말의 전쟁을 넘어, 이제 남북 관계는 새로운 국면으로 접어들게 됐다. '운전석'까지는 아직 갈 길이 멀다 하더라도, 일단 첫 발은 뗀 셈이다.
-
North Korea's Ambassador to the United Nations Ja Song Nam listens to remarks delivered during a United Nations Security Council meeting about North Korea's nuclear program at the United Nations headquarters in New York City, U.S. December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
-
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 15: North Korea's ambassador to the United Nations Ja Song-nam looks on during a United Nations Security Council meeting concerning North Korea's nuclear ambitions, December 15, 2017 in New York City. On Thursday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the Security Council resolutions on North Korea's nuclear programs must be fully implemented. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
-
North Korea's ambassador to the UN Ja Song-nam listens as US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks during a UN Security Council Ministerial Briefing on Non-Proliferation and the DPRK, at the United Nations, on December 15, 2017, in New York. / AFP PHOTO / EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ (Photo credit should read EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ/AFP/Getty Images)
-
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 15: North Korea's ambassador to the United Nations Ja Song-nam looks on during a United Nations Security Council meeting concerning North Korea's nuclear ambitions, December 15, 2017 in New York City. On Thursday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the Security Council resolutions on North Korea's nuclear programs must be fully implemented. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
-
North Korea's Ambassador to the United Nations Ja Song Nam listens to remarks during a United Nations Security Council meeting about North Korea's nuclear program at the United Nations headquarters in New York City, U.S. December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
-
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 15: North Korea's ambassador to the United Nations Ja Song-nam looks on during a United Nations Security Council meeting concerning North Korea's nuclear ambitions, December 15, 2017 in New York City. On Thursday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the Security Council resolutions on North Korea's nuclear programs must be fully implemented. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
-
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 15: North Korea's ambassador to the UN Ja Song-nam listens to remarks from U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson during a United Nations Security Council meeting concerning North Korea's nuclear ambitions, December 15, 2017 in New York City. On Thursday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the Security Council resolutions on North Korea's nuclear programs must be fully implemented. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
-
North Korea's Ambassador to the U.N. Ja Song Nam attends the United Nations Security Council meeting on North Korea's nuclear program at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
-
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 15: North Korea's ambassador to the United Nations Ja Song-nam looks on during a United Nations Security Council meeting concerning North Korea's nuclear ambitions, December 15, 2017 in New York City. On Thursday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the Security Council resolutions on North Korea's nuclear programs must be fully implemented. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
-
North Korea's ambassador to the UN Ja Song-nam yawns as he listens Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono during the UN Security Council Ministerial Briefing on Non-Proliferation and the DPRK, at the United Nations, on December 15, 2017, in New York. / AFP PHOTO / EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ (Photo credit should read EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ/AFP/Getty Images)
-
North Korea's Ambassador to the UN Ja Song Nam attends the United Nations Security Council meeting on North Korea's nuclear program at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
-
North Korea's ambassador to the UN Ja Song-nam speaks during the UN Security Council Ministerial Briefing on Non-Proliferation and the DPRK, at the United Nations, on December 15, 2017, in New York. / AFP PHOTO / EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ (Photo credit should read EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ/AFP/Getty Images)
-
North Korea's Ambassador to the UN Ja Song Nam speaks during the United Nations Security Council meeting on North Korea's nuclear program at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
-
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 15: North Korea's ambassador to the United Nations Ja Song-nam looks at his notes during a United Nations Security Council meeting concerning North Korea's nuclear ambitions, December 15, 2017 in New York City. On Thursday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the Security Council resolutions on North Korea's nuclear programs must be fully implemented. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
-
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 15: (Top to bottom) U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson listens as North Korea's ambassador to the United Nations Ja Song-nam speaks during a United Nations Security Council meeting concerning North Korea's nuclear ambitions, December 15, 2017 in New York City. On Thursday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the Security Council resolutions on North Korea's nuclear programs must be fully implemented. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
-
North Korea's ambassador to the UN Ja Song-nam (R-bottom) speaks during the UN Security Council Ministerial Briefing on Non-Proliferation and the DPRK, at the United Nations, on December 15, 2017, in New York. / AFP PHOTO / EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ (Photo credit should read EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ/AFP/Getty Images)
-
North Korea's Ambassador to the UN Ja Song Nam speaks during the United Nations Security Council meeting on North Korea's nuclear program at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
-
The United Nations Security Council meets on North Korea's nuclear program at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
-
North Korea's ambassador to the UN Ja Song-nam (L) exits the room after the UN Security Council Ministerial Briefing on Non-Proliferation and the DPRK, at the United Nations, on December 15, 2017, in New York. / AFP PHOTO / EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ (Photo credit should read EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ/AFP/Getty Images)
-
North Korea's ambassador to the UN Ja Song-nam exits the room after the UN Security Council Ministerial Briefing on Non-Proliferation and the DPRK, at the United Nations, on December 15, 2017, in New York. / AFP PHOTO / EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ (Photo credit should read EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ/AFP/Getty Images)
-
North Korea's Ambassador to the United Nations Ja Song Nam listens to remarks by South Korea's Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun during a United Nations Security Council meeting about North Korea's nuclear program at the United Nations headquarters in New York City, U.S. December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith