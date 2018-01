SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - MAY 09: South Korean President-elect Moon Jae-in, of the Democratic Party of Korea, speaks to supporters at Gwanghwamun Square on May 9, 2017 in Seoul, South Korea. Moon Jae-in declared victory in South Korea's presidential election, which was called seven months early after former President Park Geun-hye was impeached for her involvement in a corruption scandal. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images) | Chung Sung-Jun via Getty Images