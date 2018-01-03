트럼프 "나도 핵 버튼 있다"

트럼프가 '지켜본 뒤'에 드디어 말을 꺼냈다.

김정은 북 노동당위원장이 신년사로 "핵 단추가 내 사무실 책상 위에 항상 놓여 있다"고 알린데 대해 미 트럼프 대통령은 자신의 트위터에 의견을 표했다.

트럼프는 "나는 그것보다 더 강하고 큰 핵버튼이 있다고 김정은에게 전해달라"며 "언제든 가동할 준비가 되어있다"고 설명했다.

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!

