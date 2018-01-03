Korea
트럼프 "나도 핵 버튼 있다"

트럼프가 '지켜본 뒤'에 드디어 말을 꺼냈다.

김정은 북 노동당위원장이 신년사로 "핵 단추가 내 사무실 책상 위에 항상 놓여 있다"고 알린데 대해 미 트럼프 대통령은 자신의 트위터에 의견을 표했다.

트럼프는 "나는 그것보다 더 강하고 큰 핵버튼이 있다고 김정은에게 전해달라"며 "언제든 가동할 준비가 되어있다"고 설명했다.

한편 트럼프의 집무실에는 빨간색 버튼이 있다. 이 버튼을 누르면 백악관 직원이 '다이어트 콜라'를 갖고 들어온다.


