버락 오바마가 가장 즐겨 읽은 2017년 독서 목록
전 미국 대통령 버락 오바마가 새해 마지막 날을 맞아 2017년에 가장 즐겨 읽은 책 목록과 가장 즐겨 들은 음악 목록을 공유했다.
오바마는 페이스북에 다음과 같이 적었다. "난 그해에 내가 즐겨 읽은 독서 및 음악 목록을 여러분과 공유하는 전통을 대통령 임기 때 시작했다. 감명을 준 작품을 기억하는 기회이자, 그런 기쁨을 안겨준 작가와 아티스트들을 조명하는 기회였다. 이젠 시간이 좀 더 많아졌다. 2017년에 가장 즐겼던 책과 음악을 이번에도 공유한다. 나를 춤추게 한 음악, 나에게 영감을 준 책이 포함된 2017년 목록이다. 여러분도 이 훌륭한 작품들을 즐길 수 있기 바란다. 건강하고 행복한 새해를 기원하며..."
오바마가 2017년에 가장 즐겨 읽은 책 (*번역 도서가 현재 없음):
The Power by Naomi Alderman
Grant by Ron Chernow
Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City by Matthew Desmond
Janesville: An American Story by Amy Goldstein
Exit West by Mohsin Hamid
Five-Carat Soul by James McBride
Anything Is Possible by Elizabeth Strout
Dying: A Memoir by Cory Taylor
A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles
Sing, Unburied, Sing by Jesmyn Ward
Coach Wooden and Me by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Basketball (and Other Things) by Shea Serrano
오바마가 2017년에 가장 즐겨 들은 음악
Mi Gente by J Balvin & Willy William
Havana by Camila Cabello (feat. Young Thug)
Blessed by Daniel Caesar
The Joke by Brandi Carlile
First World Problems by Chance The Rapper (feat. Daniel Caesar)
Rise Up by Andra Day
Wild Thoughts by DJ Khaled (feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller)
Family Feud by Jay-Z (feat. Beyoncé)
Humble by Kendrick Lamar
La Dame et Ses Valises by Les Amazones d’Afrique (feat. Nneka)
Unforgettable by French Montana (feat. Swae Lee)
The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness by The National
Chanel by Frank Ocean
Feel It Still by Portugal. The Man
Butterfly Effect by Travis Scott
Matter of Time by Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings
Little Bit by Mavis Staples
Millionaire by Chris Stapleton
Sign of the Times by Harry Styles
Broken Clocks by SZA
Ordinary Love (Extraordinary Mix) by U2
Born in the U.S.A. by Bruce Springsteen
*허프포스트US의 글을 번역, 편집한 것입니다.