전 미국 대통령 버락 오바마가 새해 마지막 날을 맞아 2017년에 가장 즐겨 읽은 책 목록과 가장 즐겨 들은 음악 목록을 공유했다.

오바마는 페이스북에 다음과 같이 적었다. "난 그해에 내가 즐겨 읽은 독서 및 음악 목록을 여러분과 공유하는 전통을 대통령 임기 때 시작했다. 감명을 준 작품을 기억하는 기회이자, 그런 기쁨을 안겨준 작가와 아티스트들을 조명하는 기회였다. 이젠 시간이 좀 더 많아졌다. 2017년에 가장 즐겼던 책과 음악을 이번에도 공유한다. 나를 춤추게 한 음악, 나에게 영감을 준 책이 포함된 2017년 목록이다. 여러분도 이 훌륭한 작품들을 즐길 수 있기 바란다. 건강하고 행복한 새해를 기원하며..."

아래는 오바마의 2017년 독서 및 음악 목록이다.

오바마가 2017년에 가장 즐겨 읽은 책 (*번역 도서가 현재 없음):

The Power by Naomi Alderman Grant by Ron Chernow Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City by Matthew Desmond Janesville: An American Story by Amy Goldstein Exit West by Mohsin Hamid Five-Carat Soul by James McBride Anything Is Possible by Elizabeth Strout Dying: A Memoir by Cory Taylor A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles Sing, Unburied, Sing by Jesmyn Ward Coach Wooden and Me by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Basketball (and Other Things) by Shea Serrano

오바마가 2017년에 가장 즐겨 들은 음악

Mi Gente by J Balvin & Willy William

Havana by Camila Cabello (feat. Young Thug)

Blessed by Daniel Caesar

The Joke by Brandi Carlile

First World Problems by Chance The Rapper (feat. Daniel Caesar)

Rise Up by Andra Day

Wild Thoughts by DJ Khaled (feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller)

Family Feud by Jay-Z (feat. Beyoncé)

Humble by Kendrick Lamar

La Dame et Ses Valises by Les Amazones d’Afrique (feat. Nneka)

Unforgettable by French Montana (feat. Swae Lee)

The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness by The National

Chanel by Frank Ocean

Feel It Still by Portugal. The Man

Butterfly Effect by Travis Scott

Matter of Time by Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings

Little Bit by Mavis Staples

Millionaire by Chris Stapleton

Sign of the Times by Harry Styles

Broken Clocks by SZA

Ordinary Love (Extraordinary Mix) by U2

Born in the U.S.A. by Bruce Springsteen