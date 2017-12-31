오늘 서울 보신각·잠실·강남에서 열리는 새해맞이 행사들 (교통통제 상황)
사진은 2017년 1월1일, '2016 제야의 종' 타종 행사가 열린 서울 보신각에 모인 인파들.
2017년 마지막날인 31일 서울 종로 보신각에서 서울시 주관으로 '제야(除夜)의 종' 타종 행사가 열린다. 타종행사에는 10만명 이상의 시민들이 운집할 것으로 예상된다.
이에 따라 이날 오후 11시부터 1일 오전 1시30분까지 종로(세종로터리↔종로2가로터리), 우정국로 (안국로터리↔광교), 남대문로(광교↔을지로1가로터리), 청계천로(청계광장↔삼일교) 양방향 전차로가 통제된다.
경찰은 이 주변을 지날 경우 율곡로·사직로·삼일대로·을지로·남대문로 등으로 우회해 줄 것을 당부했다.
서울시는 시민들의 교통편의를 위해 지하철과 버스의 막차시간을 2시간 연장한다. 지하철은 1일 오전 2시까지 연장운행되며 운행횟수도 총 162회 늘려 운행한다. 다만 경기·인천행 막차는 자정 전에 떠난다.
한편 이번 타종행사에는 영화 '아이 캔 스피크'의 실제 주인공인 위안부 피해자 이용수 할머니(89), 글로벌 정보분석기업 클래리베이트 애널리틱스가 선정한 세계 상위 1% 연구자인 박은정 경희대 동서의학대학원 교수(50)가 참여한다.
세월호 참사 실종자 수색작업 후유증으로 세상을 떠난 고 김관홍 잠수사의 부인 김혜연씨(39), '낙성대역 묻지마 폭행' 사건 당시 부상을 당하면서도 시민을 구한 곽경배 데일리게임 편집장(41)도 합류한다.
폐지수거 노인을 위한 손수레와 광고수익을 제공한 박무진씨(26), 인종 편견을 뛰어넘은 유망 패션모델 한현민군(17), 세운상가 기술장인 나호선씨(60), 보신각에서 식품가게를 37년째 운영해온 신종균씨(61), 반려견 행동전문가 강형욱씨(33), 서은송 서울시 청소년명예시장(20)도 타종자로 선정됐다.
이들은 박원순 서울시장, 양준욱 서울시의회의장, 조희연 서울시교육감, 이주민 서울경찰청장, 김영종 종로구청장과 33번 종을 울린다.
이외에도 새해맞이 행사가 열리는 송파 잠실로(석촌호수북로터리↔KT 삼거리)와 강남 영동대로(코엑스사거리↔삼성역 사거리)의 교통도 통제된다. 31일 현재 두 도로 모두 통제 중으로 잠실로는 1일 오전 9시까지, 영동대로는 1일 오전 6시까지 통제될 예정이다.
자세한 교통통제상황은 서울지방경찰청 교통정보 안내전화(02-700-5000), 교통정보센터 홈페이지(www.spatic.go.kr), 스마트폰 앱(서울교통상황)을 통해 확인할 수 있다.
