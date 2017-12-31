Looking out over downtown Seoul and the Han River.

A view over South Korea's capital city, with the circular Seoul Arts Centre visible in the foreground, and N Seoul Tower on Namsan Mountain in the distance.

Cityscape of Songpagu district in Seoul at night. Motion blurred traffic lights, illuminated skyscrapers and Lotte world tower. Seoul, South Korea, Asia. Aerial view with 10 mm ultra wide angle 42 MP Sony A7RII.

Seoul seen across the River Han from the Gangnam side, with N Seoul Tower on top of Namsan Mountain in the distance, on the horizon.

Bongeunsa Temple in Seoul - South Korea. Night view of the illuminated temple in the summer.

Seoul, South Korea Skyline

Seou, South Korea city skyline at twilight.

Seoul Skyline at night

Gyeongbokgung Palace at night in seoul,Korea.

Aerial view of famous crowded Crossing at Downtown Gangnam Station at night with traffic and surrounding tall skyscrapers. New Voigtlander Helinar 10mm Ultra Wide Angle, Unique Perspective, 42MP shot from aerial perspective. Gangnam District, Seoul, South Korea

Bongeunsa Temple in the Gangnam District of Seoul, Korea.

Business district in the heart of Seoul, South Korea capital city.

Gyeongbokgung Palace At Twilight Sunset In South Korea, with the name of the palace 'Gyeongbokgung' on a sign

Sunset over Seoul skyline shot from the Namsan mountain in the heart of South Korea capital city.

Busan, South Korea city skyline in the Haeundae waterfront district.

Seoul, South Korea - February 14, 2013: People enjoy the Myeong-Dong district at night. The location is one of the premiere districts for shopping and nightlife in the city.

Seoul, South Korea - February 14, 2013: Crowds pass under the Myeong-Dong neon lights. The location is the premiere district for shopping in the city.

Reflections in pond in front of Gyeonghoeru Pavilion, Gyeongbokgung Palace.

Korea,Sunset of Seoul City Skyline

office buildings and streetscape around Gangnam Station, Seoul ; Samsung Headquarters(left building) and GT Tower(wavy building)