Iranian students protest at the University of Tehran during a demonstration driven by anger over economic problems, in the capital Tehran on December 30, 2017.Students protested in a third day of demonstrations, videos on social media showed, but were outnumbered by counter-demonstrators. / AFP PHOTO / STR (Photo credit should read STR/AFP/Getty Images) | STR via Getty Images
이란 반정부 시위로 인한 소요 사태가 3일째 계속되면서 전국으로 번지고 있다. 시위와 집회가 강력히 통제되는 이란에서 이처럼 전국적인 반정부 시위가 벌어진 것 자체가 이례적인 일이다.
경제난에 대한 불만과 비리 의혹으로 촉발된 이번 반정부 시위는 2009년 마흐무드 아흐마디네자드 당시 대통령이 재선에 성공한 뒤 벌어진 시위 이후 8년 만에 가장 큰 규모의 시위다.
30일(현지시각) 시위는 특히 수도 테헤란과 이란 제2의 도시 마슈하드를 비롯한 이란 전역에서 벌어진 친정부 관제 시위와 동시에 열렸다. 관영 TV에 따르면, 이날 이란 도시와 마을 1200여곳에서 친정부 시위가 열렸다. 2009년 시위를 성공적으로 진압한 것을 기념하는 집회였다.
반면 주요 테헤란을 비롯한 도시에서는 8년 만에 처음으로 반정부 시위가 열려 시위대와 경찰이 충돌했다. 테헤란대학교 인근에서 열린 이날 시위에서는 경찰이 최루탄을 쏘며 시위에 나선 학생들을 진압했다. 학생들은 "독재자에게 죽음을!"이라는 구호를 외쳤다.
TEHRAN, IRAN - DECEMBER 30 : People gather to protest over high cost of living in Tehran, Iran on December 30, 2017. (Photo by Stringer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
TEHRAN, IRAN - DECEMBER 30 : People gather to protest over high cost of living in Tehran, Iran on December 30, 2017. (Photo by Stringer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
People protest in Tehran, Iran December 30, 2017 in this picture obtained from social media. REUTERS. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
People protest in Tehran, Iran December 30, 2017 in this still image from a video obtained by REUTERS. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.
People protest in Tehran, Iran December 30, 2017 in this still image from a video obtained by REUTERS. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.
TEHRAN, IRAN - DECEMBER 30 : People gather to protest over high cost of living in Tehran, Iran on December 30, 2017. (Photo by Stringer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
TEHRAN, IRAN - DECEMBER 30 : People gather to protest over high cost of living in Tehran, Iran on December 30, 2017. (Photo by Stringer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
Iranian students run for cover from tear gas at the University of Tehran during a demonstration driven by anger over economic problems, in the capital Tehran on December 30, 2017.
Students protested in a third day of demonstrations, videos on social media showed, but were outnumbered by counter-demonstrators. / AFP PHOTO / STR (Photo credit should read STR/AFP/Getty Images)
Iranian students scuffle with police at the University of Tehran during a demonstration driven by anger over economic problems, in the capital Tehran on December 30, 2017.
Students protested in a third day of demonstrations, videos on social media showed, but were outnumbered by counter-demonstrators. / AFP PHOTO / STR (Photo credit should read STR/AFP/Getty Images)
Iranian students run for cover from tear gas at the University of Tehran during a demonstration driven by anger over economic problems, in the capital Tehran on December 30, 2017.
Students protested in a third day of demonstrations, videos on social media showed, but were outnumbered by counter-demonstrators. / AFP PHOTO / STR (Photo credit should read STR/AFP/Getty Images)
TOPSHOT - An Iranian woman raises her fist amid the smoke of tear gas at the University of Tehran during a protest driven by anger over economic problems, in the capital Tehran on December 30, 2017.
Students protested in a third day of demonstrations sparked by anger over Iran's economic problems, videos on social media showed, but were outnumbered by counter-demonstrators. / AFP PHOTO / STR (Photo credit should read STR/AFP/Getty Images)
Iranian students protest at the University of Tehran during a demonstration driven by anger over economic problems, in the capital Tehran on December 30, 2017.
Students protested in a third day of demonstrations, videos on social media showed, but were outnumbered by counter-demonstrators. / AFP PHOTO / STR (Photo credit should read STR/AFP/Getty Images)
Iranian students protest at the University of Tehran during a demonstration driven by anger over economic problems, in the capital Tehran on December 30, 2017.
Students protested in a third day of demonstrations sparked by anger over Iran's economic problems, videos on social media showed, but were outnumbered by counter-demonstrators. / AFP PHOTO / STR (Photo credit should read STR/AFP/Getty Images)
이번 시위는 28일 마슈하드에서 처음 시작됐다. 수만명의 시민들은 하산 로하니 대통령이 경제난과 물가 폭등, 실업 문제를 해결하지 못하고 있다고 비판했다. 마슈하드가 보수 성향이 짙은 도시라는 점 때문에 애초 이 시위는 개혁 성향인 로하니 대통령을 압박하기 위해 조직된 것이라는 분석이 나오기도 했다.
그러나 시위가 빠르게 전국적으로 번지면서 시위 양상은 복잡해졌다. 시위대는 아야톨라 알리 하메네이 최고지도자에 대한 불만을 표출하기도 했고, 이란 군부의 시리아 개입 등을 비판하기도 했다. 기득권층에 대한 반발을 담은 구호도 등장했다. 일부 여성들은 히잡 착용 의무화를 폐지하라고 외쳤다.
시위대의 구성도 다양해졌다. 로하니 대통령에 비판적 의견을 지닌 보수파, 경제적 어려움을 겪고 있는 서민층과 실업난에 시달리고 있는 청년층, 개혁을 원하는 급진파 등이 섞여 있는 것.
이 시위가 앞으로 어떻게 전개될 것인지 예측하기는 어렵다. 정치적으로는 로하니 대통령에 대한 보수파와 개혁파의 입장이 엇갈리고, 경제난 원인에 대해서도 서로 다른 목소리를 내고 있기 때문.
이란 내무부 장관은 "불법 집회에 참여하지 말 것을 시민들에게 요청한다"며 강경 대응을 예고했다. 주요 관영 언론에서는 이번 시위에 대한 보도가 금지됐다.