트럼프는 아무래도 여전히 '기후'와 '날씨'를 구분하지 못하는 것 같다. 전혀.
다음은 초등학교 5학년을 대상으로 하는 '천재학습백과' 사회 과목에 등장하는 만화다. 제목은 '날씨와 기후는 같은 것일까?'다.
이 만화에 등장하는 '대로'는 "날씨는 추운데 기후는 더워지고 있다니? 그게 말이 돼?"라며 누나에게 따져 묻는다.
도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령도 이와 비슷한 의문을 품고 있는 것으로 보인다. 제45대 미국 대통령, 도널드 존 트럼프.
오 디어.
28일 밤, 트럼프 대통령은 트윗 하나를 올렸다.
In the East, it could be the COLDEST New Year’s Eve on record. Perhaps we could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming that our Country, but not other countries, was going to pay TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS to protect against. Bundle up!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2017
동부지역은 기록적으로 가장 추운 새해 전날이 될 수 있다고 한다. 다른 국가들은 안 그러는데 우리나라가 수조달러를 내가며 맞서려고 했던 그 잘난 지구 온난화를 좀 활용하면 될 것 같다. 따뜻하게 입기를!
이 트윗을 보면 트럼프 대통령은 여전히 기후와 날씨를 전혀 구분하지 못하는 것처럼 보인다. 뉴욕타임스(NYT)는 친절하게도 "트럼프가 좋아할 법한 비유"를 활용해 기후와 날씨의 차이를 이렇게 설명했다.
"...날씨는 오늘 당신의 주머니에 있는 돈이고 기후는 전체 재산이다. 뜻밖의 횡재로 몇백달러를 거머쥔 가난한 사람이 갑자기 부자가 되는 게 아닌 것처럼 어느날 지갑을 깜박한 억만장자가 가난해지는 것도 아니다. 중요한 건 오랜 기간 동안 무슨 일이 벌어지느냐 하는 점이다." (뉴욕타임스 12월28일)
이어지는 NYT의 '팩트폭행'은 다음과 같았다.
목요일, 미국 일부 지역은 평년 기온보다 대략 화씨 15도에서 30도 더 추웠다. 그러나 세계 전체로 보면, 1979년부터 2000년까지의 평균 기온보다 화씨 0.9도 더 따뜻했다. (뉴욕타임스 12월28일)
잘 알려져 있는 것처럼, 트럼프 대통령은 그 모든 객관적 증거와 과학적 연구에도 불구하고 기후변화와 지구온난화는 "사기"라고 믿고 있는 인물 중 하나다.
뿐만 아니라 그가 기후와 날씨를 구분하지 못한다는 증거는 매우 많다. 한파가 몰아칠 때마다 그는 기후변화와 지구온난화를 조롱하곤 했다.
The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2012
지구온난화라는 개념은 중국 정부가 미국 제조업 경쟁력을 떨어뜨리기 위한 목적으로 자신들을 위해 만들어낸 것이다.
Another freezing day in the Spring - what is going on with "global warming"? Good move changing the name to "climate change" - sad!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 3, 2013
또 한 번의 매우 추운 봄날이다. "지구온난화"에서는 대체 무슨 일이 벌어지고 있는 건가? 이름을 "기후변화"로 바꾸다니 훌륭한 조치다. 슬프다!
Ice storm rolls from Texas to Tennessee - I'm in Los Angeles and it's freezing. Global warming is a total, and very expensive, hoax!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2013
눈폭풍이 텍사스부터 테네시까지 몰아치고 있다. 나는 지금 로스앤젤레스에 있는데 얼어 죽겠다. 지구온난화는 완전한, 그리고 매우 비싼 헛소리다!
This very expensive GLOBAL WARMING bullshit has got to stop. Our planet is freezing, record low temps,and our GW scientists are stuck in ice
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2014
이 매우 비경제적인 지구온난화 헛소리는 멈춰야 한다. 우리 지구는 얼어 죽을 지경이고, 기온은 기록적으로 떨어졌으며, 우리 지구온난화 과학자들은 얼음 속에 갇혀 있다.
NBC News just called it the great freeze - coldest weather in years. Is our country still spending money on the GLOBAL WARMING HOAX?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2014
NBC뉴스는 방금 이걸 대-한파로 규정했다. 우리나라는 아직도 그 지구온난화 거짓말에 돈을 쓰고 있나?
Any and all weather events are used by the GLOBAL WARMING HOAXSTERS to justify higher taxes to save our planet! They don't believe it $$$$!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2014
지구온난화 거짓말쟁이들은 모든 날씨나 사건을 동원해 지구를 지키기 위해서 높은 세금을 물려야 한다는 주장을 정당화하고 있다! 자기들도 믿지 않는다! $$$$!
The weather has been so cold for so long that the global warming HOAXSTERS were forced to change the name to climate change to keep $ flow!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2014
날씨가 어찌나 오랫동안 추웠던지 지구온난화 거짓말쟁이들이 자금 흐름이 끊기지 않도록 하기 위해 이름을 기후변화로 바꿀 수밖에 없었던 모양이다!
Snowing in Texas and Louisiana, record setting freezing temperatures throughout the country and beyond. Global warming is an expensive hoax!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2014
텍사스와 루이지애나에 눈이 오고 있고 기록적인 한파가 온 나라를 강타하고 있다. 지구온난화는 값비싼 거짓말이다!
Massive record setting snowstorm and freezing temperatures in U.S. Smart that GLOBAL WARMING hoaxsters changed name to CLIMATE CHANGE! $$$$
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2014
엄청난 기록을 세운 눈폭풍과 한파가 미국을 덮치고 있다. 지구온난화 거짓말쟁이들은 똑똑하게도 이름을 기후변화로 바꿨다! $$$$
They only changed the term to CLIMATE CHANGE when the words GLOBAL WARMING didn't work anymore. Come on people, get smart!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2014
그들은 지구온난화라는 단어가 더 이상 통하지 않자 기후변화라는 용어로 바꿔버렸다. 사람들이 똑똑해지길!
Tremendous cold wave hits large part of U.S. Lucky they changed the name from global warming to climate change - G.W. just doesn't work!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2014
엄청난 한파가 미국 대부분을 강타한다. 그들이 지구온난화에서 기후변화로 이름을 바꿔서 다행이다. 지구온난화는 안 통한다!
역시나 파리 기후변화협정을 홀로 탈퇴하고 기후변화 대책을 완전히 뒤집고 기후변화를 부정하는 인물들을 줄줄이 고위직에 임명한 트럼프 대통령 답다.
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks while delivering remarks on his recent 11-day Asia trip in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. Trump said Chinese President Xi Jinping recognizes that a nuclear North Korea is a grave threat to China, and we agreed we would not accept a freeze-for-freeze agreement. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to deliver remarks on his recent 11-day Asia trip in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. Trump said Chinese President Xi Jinping recognizes that a nuclear North Korea is a grave threat to China, and we agreed we would not accept a freeze-for-freeze agreement. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
US President Donald Trump arrives to deliver remarks on November 15, 2017 in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington,DC. / AFP PHOTO / Nicholas Kamm (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 15: US President Donald Trump walks up to speak about his 12-day trip to Asia, fair trade, and the economy, at the White House on November 15, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 15: US President Donald Trump walks up to speak about his 12-day trip to Asia, fair trade, and the economy, at the White House on November 15, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks while delivering remarks on his recent 11-day Asia trip in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. Trump said Chinese President Xi Jinping recognizes that a nuclear North Korea is a grave threat to China, and we agreed we would not accept a freeze-for-freeze agreement. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
US President Donald Trump delivers remarks on November 15, 2017 in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington,DC. / AFP PHOTO / Nicholas Kamm (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump delivers remarks on November 15, 2017 in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington,DC. / AFP PHOTO / Nicholas Kamm (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks while delivering remarks on his recent 11-day Asia trip in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. Trump said Chinese President Xi Jinping recognizes that a nuclear North Korea is a grave threat to China, and we agreed we would not accept a freeze-for-freeze agreement. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 15: US President Donald Trump speaks about his 12-day trip to Asia, fair trade, and the economy, at the White House on November 15, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks while delivering remarks on his recent 11-day Asia trip in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. Trump said Chinese President Xi Jinping recognizes that a nuclear North Korea is a grave threat to China, and we agreed we would not accept a freeze-for-freeze agreement. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
US President Donald Trump delivers remarks on November 15, 2017 in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington,DC. / AFP PHOTO / NICHOLAS KAMM (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 15: US President Donald Trump speaks about his 12-day trip to Asia, fair trade, and the economy, at the White House on November 15, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 15: US President Donald Trump speaks about his 12-day trip to Asia, fair trade, and the economy, at the White House on November 15, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks while delivering remarks on his recent 11-day Asia trip in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. Trump said Chinese President Xi Jinping recognizes that a nuclear North Korea is a grave threat to China, and we agreed we would not accept a freeze-for-freeze agreement. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks while delivering remarks on his recent 11-day Asia trip in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. Trump said Chinese President Xi Jinping recognizes that a nuclear North Korea is a grave threat to China, and we agreed we would not accept a freeze-for-freeze agreement. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks while delivering remarks on his recent 11-day Asia trip in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. Trump said Chinese President Xi Jinping recognizes that a nuclear North Korea is a grave threat to China, and we agreed we would not accept a freeze-for-freeze agreement. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks while delivering remarks on his recent 11-day Asia trip in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. Trump said Chinese President Xi Jinping recognizes that a nuclear North Korea is a grave threat to China, and we agreed we would not accept a freeze-for-freeze agreement. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks while delivering remarks on his recent 11-day Asia trip in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. Trump said Chinese President Xi Jinping recognizes that a nuclear North Korea is a grave threat to China, and we agreed we would not accept a freeze-for-freeze agreement. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks while delivering remarks on his recent 11-day Asia trip in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. Trump said Chinese President Xi Jinping recognizes that a nuclear North Korea is a grave threat to China, and we agreed we would not accept a freeze-for-freeze agreement. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks while delivering remarks on his recent 11-day Asia trip in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. Trump said Chinese President Xi Jinping recognizes that a nuclear North Korea is a grave threat to China, and we agreed we would not accept a freeze-for-freeze agreement. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks while delivering remarks on his recent 11-day Asia trip in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. Trump said Chinese President Xi Jinping recognizes that a nuclear North Korea is a grave threat to China, and we agreed we would not accept a freeze-for-freeze agreement. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks while delivering remarks on his recent 11-day Asia trip in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. Trump said Chinese President Xi Jinping recognizes that a nuclear North Korea is a grave threat to China, and we agreed we would not accept a freeze-for-freeze agreement. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks while delivering remarks on his recent 11-day Asia trip in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. Trump said Chinese President Xi Jinping recognizes that a nuclear North Korea is a grave threat to China, and we agreed we would not accept a freeze-for-freeze agreement. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 15: US President Donald Trump takes a drink of water while speaking about his 12-day trip to Asia, fair trade, and the economy, at the White House on November 15, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
U.S. President Donald Trump takes a drink of water while delivering remarks on his recent 11-day Asia trip in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. Trump said Chinese President Xi Jinping recognizes that a nuclear North Korea is a grave threat to China, and we agreed we would not accept a freeze-for-freeze agreement. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
US President Donald Trump drinks water from a bottle as he delivers remarks on November 15, 2017 in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, DC. At right is a portrait of first US president George Washington. / AFP PHOTO / NICHOLAS KAMM (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump drinks water from a bottle as he delivers remarks on November 15, 2017 in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, DC. At right is a portrait of first US president George Washington. / AFP PHOTO / NICHOLAS KAMM (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)
U.S. President Donald Trump reaches for a bottle of water while delivering remarks on his recent 11-day Asia trip in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. Trump said Chinese President Xi Jinping recognizes that a nuclear North Korea is a grave threat to China, and we agreed we would not accept a freeze-for-freeze agreement. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
U.S. President Donald Trump looks for a water bottle while delivering remarks on his recent 11-day Asia trip in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. Trump said Chinese President Xi Jinping recognizes that a nuclear North Korea is a grave threat to China, and we agreed we would not accept a freeze-for-freeze agreement. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 15: US President Donald Trump speaks about his 12-day trip to Asia, fair trade, and the economy, at the White House on November 15, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump delivers remarks on November 15, 2017 in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington,DC. / AFP PHOTO / Nicholas Kamm (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump delivers remarks on November 15, 2017 in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington,DC. / AFP PHOTO / Nicholas Kamm (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump delivers remarks on November 15, 2017 in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington,DC. / AFP PHOTO / Nicholas Kamm (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump delivers remarks on November 15, 2017 in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington,DC. / AFP PHOTO / Nicholas Kamm (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)
Traders work on the floor at the closing bell of the Dow Industrial Average at the New York Stock Exchange on November 15, 2017 in New York, as US President Donald Trump delivers a televised statement from the White House. / AFP PHOTO / Bryan R. Smith (Photo credit should read BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP/Getty Images)
A live feed of President Donald Trump speaking is projected on the floor at the closing bell of the Dow Industrial Average at the New York Stock Exchange on November 15, 2017 in New York. / AFP PHOTO / Bryan R. Smith (Photo credit should read BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP/Getty Images)
U.S. President Donald Trump gestures after delivering remarks on his recent 11-day Asia trip in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. Trump said Chinese President Xi Jinping recognizes that a nuclear North Korea is a grave threat to China, and we agreed we would not accept a freeze-for-freeze agreement. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
US President Donald Trump delivers remarks on November 15, 2017 in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington,DC. / AFP PHOTO / Nicholas Kamm (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)
A live feed of President Donald Trump speaking is projected on the floor at the closing bell of the Dow Industrial Average at the New York Stock Exchange on November 15, 2017 in New York. / AFP PHOTO / Bryan R. Smith (Photo credit should read BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP/Getty Images)