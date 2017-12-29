이 학생은 2017년이 최악은 아니라는 사실을 증명하고 싶었다
2017년은 부정적인 뉴스로 가득했던 한 해였다. 세계 각지에서 테러 사건이 발생했고, 많은 스타들이 안타깝게 우리 곁을 떠나간 한 해이기도 했다. 이에 미국 아이오와대학교에 대학 중인 한 학생이 위로에 나섰다.
제이콥 앳킨스(20)는 올해가 최악은 아니었다는 걸 증명하기로 했다. 끔찍한 뉴스가 쏟아진 한 해 동안 긍정적인 뉴스도 있었다는 사실을 알리기로 한 것이다.
Since I’m bored and 2017 was full of negative news stories, I’ve found some positive stories you probably didn’t hear about.
A thread:
— Jacob Atkins (@atkins_jacob1) December 21, 2017
지금 심심하고, 2017년은 부정적인 뉴스로 가득했던 한 해였기 때문에 여러분이 들어보지 못했을 긍정적인 소식들을 찾아봤다.
앳킨스는 눈표범이 더 이상 멸종 위기종으로 분류되지 않고, 미국 내 범죄율이 2.7% 감소했다는 소식을 예로 들었다. 아래는 그가 모은 긍정적인 뉴스들.
Scientists have found a way to successfully rebreed sections of the Great Barrier Reef. pic.twitter.com/VJUZuHapSH
— Jacob Atkins (@atkins_jacob1) December 21, 2017
과학자들이 그레이트 배리어 리프 일부분을 재이식하는 데 성공하다.
Once Amazon’s new headquarters is finished it will include space to shelter 200 homeless people. pic.twitter.com/8ki9aCmKlT
— Jacob Atkins (@atkins_jacob1) December 21, 2017
아마존의 신사옥이 다 지어지고 나면, 노숙자 200명이 묵을 곳을 얻게 될 것이다.
The snow leopard has been taken off the endangered species list. pic.twitter.com/nryfZ7EN45
— Jacob Atkins (@atkins_jacob1) December 21, 2017
눈표범이 멸종 위기종에서 제외됐다.
HIV/AIDS is no longer the leading cause of death in Africa. pic.twitter.com/x3tfXjPzPS
— Jacob Atkins (@atkins_jacob1) December 21, 2017
HIV/에이즈는 더 이상 아프리카인들의 가장 큰 사망 원인이 아니다.
Honey bee populations have increased by 27%. Researchers have also found an insecticide that doesn’t kill bees. pic.twitter.com/L1NSXIRw6A
— Jacob Atkins (@atkins_jacob1) December 21, 2017
꿀벌 개체 수가 27% 증가했다. 연구진은 꿀벌을 죽이지 않는 살충제도 개발해냈다.
A shoe company in Argentina makes shoes from recycled tires and employs only women from rural areas. pic.twitter.com/KsIpbarlXj
— Jacob Atkins (@atkins_jacob1) December 21, 2017
아르헨티나의 한 신발 제조 업체는 폐타이어를 재활용해 신발을 만들고 시골에 사는 여성들만 고용한다.
Conservationists agreed to plant 73 million trees over the next 6 years in the Amazon rainforest. New Zealand’s next prime minster wants to plant 100 million trees next year. pic.twitter.com/VkrPiun0Hx
— Jacob Atkins (@atkins_jacob1) December 21, 2017
환경 보호 활동가들이 앞으로 6년 동안 아마존 밀림에 7천3백만 그루의 나무를 심겠다고 발표했다. 뉴질랜드의 신임 총리 역시 내년 1억 그루의 나무를 심을 계획이라고 밝혔다.
Even though it doesn’t seem like it, crime has decreased by 2.7% this year. pic.twitter.com/066fy2ksNq
— Jacob Atkins (@atkins_jacob1) December 21, 2017
그렇게 보이지는 않지만, 범죄율이 2.7%나 감소했다.
Child labor rates have declined by half since 2000. pic.twitter.com/f5RkRHl5f0
— Jacob Atkins (@atkins_jacob1) December 21, 2017
아동 노동이 2000년도에 비해 절반으로 줄었다.
In Lexington Kentucky, people who get parking tickets can pay them off by donating canned goods to the local food banks. pic.twitter.com/z7mu5qJnbT
— Jacob Atkins (@atkins_jacob1) December 21, 2017
켄터키주 렉싱턴에서는 주차 위반 벌금 대신 지역 푸드뱅크에 통조림을 기부할 수 있다.
Last story, probably heard of it but I like it. At the end of the 1st quarter of football games the University of Iowa fans stand and wave to the kids in the children’s hospital across the street. pic.twitter.com/dALmeP3BFy
— Jacob Atkins (@atkins_jacob1) December 21, 2017
마지막으로 여러분이 이미 들어봤을지 모르지만 내가 정말 좋아하는 이야기를 소개한다. 미식축구 경기의 1쿼터가 끝날 때면 아이오와대학교 학생들은 모두 자리에서 일어나 경기장 건너편의 소아병원 환자들을 향해 손을 흔들곤 한다.
앳킨스의 트윗은 24만 개 가까운 '좋아요'를 받으며 인기를 끌고 있다. 그는 자신의 트윗이 화제가 되자 내년에도 긍정적인 뉴스 모음으로 돌아오겠다고 밝혔다. 그러면서 출처를 밝히라는 지적에는 "여러분이 갑자기 교수 행세를 해서 내년에는 형식까지 맞춰서 출처를 밝히겠다."라고 답한 바 있다.
Because this thread did numbers, I’m doing a 2018 edition next year... with the sources since some of y’all became professors and want citations in MLA format.
— Jacob Atkins (@atkins_jacob1) December 22, 2017