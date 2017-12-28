울타리 틈새로 '트럼프 골프'를 촬영하던 CNN 카메라 앞을 수상한 트럭이 가로막았다 (영상)
도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령의 골프 라운딩 모습을 포착하려던 CNN 취채진 앞에 수상쩍은 트럭이 나타나 시야를 가려버리는 일이 벌어졌다. 백악관 비밀경호국은 연루 의혹을 부인했다.
27일 CNN에 따르면, CNN을 비롯해 ABC, CBS 등 미국 언론사들의 사진·영상기자들은 이날 플로리다주에 위치한 트럼프 소유의 마라라고 리조트 인근에 촬영 장비를 설치해놓고 트럼프 대통령의 모습이 포착되기를 기다렸다. 크리스마스 휴일이 끝나갈 무렵 "이제 일하러 간다"던 트럼프 대통령은 전날 이곳에 도착해 골프를 즐겼다.
기자들은 리조트 내 골프 코스가 엿보이는 울타리 틈새 인근에 자리를 잡았다. 바로 전날, CNN이 골프를 즐기는 트럼프 대통령의 모습을 담은 영상을 이미 내보낸 터였다. CNN은 지난 토요일부터 매일 이곳에 자리를 잡고 있었다고 한다.
그런데 취재진 앞에 갑자기 흰색 트럭이 나타났다. 이어 이 트럭은 골프 코스가 엿보이던 바로 그 틈새 지점에 정차했다. 기자들이 카메라를 옮기자 이 트럭도 따라 움직였다고 CNN은 전했다.
백악관 비밀경호국 대변인은 "비밀경호국은 경호와 수사 임무를 수행중이며, 대통령의 골프 스윙에 대한 언론들의 시야를 가리기 위해 차량을 동원하지 않았다"고 밝혔다.
이 리조트가 위치한 팜비치 카운티의 보안 당국 역시 "트럭으로 대통령을 가리라고 지시한 적이 없다"고 밝혔다.
백악관에도 이 수상한 트럭의 정체에 대해 물었지만 답을 듣지는 못했다고 CNN은 덧붙였다.
한편 이날은 트럼프 대통령이 취임 이후 자신이 소유한 골프장에서 보낸 87일째 되는 날이었다.
