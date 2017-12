A picture taken on December 6, 2017 shows a giant US flag screened alongside Israel's national flag by the Jerusalem municipality on the walls of the old city.US President Donald Trump recognized the disputed city of Jerusalem as Israel's capital on December 6, 2017, and kicked off the process of relocating the US embassy there from Tel Aviv.The old city lies in the eastern part of Jerusalem which was under Jordanian control from Israel's creation in 1948 until Israeli forces captured it during | AHMAD GHARABLI via Getty Images