"이제 일하러 간다"던 트럼프가 이틀째 골프장에 나타났다
크리스마스 휴일이 끝나가던 25일 늦은 밤, 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령은 트윗 하나를 올렸다. 그 유명한 레토릭만 빼면, 휴일 저녁에 제법 어울리는 내용이었다.
I hope everyone is having a great Christmas, then tomorrow it’s back to work in order to Make America Great Again (which is happening faster than anyone anticipated)!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 25, 2017
모두 훌륭한 크리스마스를 보내고 있기를 바란다. 내일부터는 다시 미국을 다시 위대하게 만들기(누구도 예상하지 못한 빠른 속도로 벌어지고 있는 일이다) 위해 이제 일하러 간다!
그러나 "이제 일하러 간다"던 트럼프는 26일 오전 9시, 플로리다주 웨스트팜비치에 위치한 마라라고 리조트 골프장에 나타났다. 트럼프는 자신이 소유한 이곳을 "남부 백악관"으로 지칭한 바 있다.
다음날인 27일에도, 그는 같은 시각 골프장에 모습을 드러냈다.
트럼프가 26일 골프를 치는 모습은 CNN 카메라에도 잡혔다. 그러나 백악관은 트럼프가 27일에도 골프를 쳤는지에 대해서는 확인해주길 거부했다.
Trump on the golf course today, captured by CNN cameras https://t.co/hctg9sO23e
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 26, 2017
지난 여름, 트럼프가 17일 동안 일명 "일하는 휴가"를 자신의 또다른 골프장에서 보낸 것을 생각해보면 그리 놀랄 일은 아닌지도 모른다.
NBC뉴스에 따르면, 26일은 트럼프가 취임 이후 자신이 소유한 골프장에서 보낸 86번째 하루였다. 골프장을 포함해 자신이 소유한 부동산에서 보낸 날로 따지면 112일째다.
President Trump has arrived at his south Florida golf club again this morning, marking his 86th day at a Trump golf property, and his 112th day at a Trump property since taking office. https://t.co/GGu3g5s1Jp pic.twitter.com/xzG1iMEb1c
— NBC News (@NBCNews) December 27, 2017
워싱턴포스트도 이와 비슷한 통계를 소개했다. (12월31일 기준)
이에 따르면, 트럼프는 재임 기간 중 3분의 1을 자신이 소유한 부동산(리조트, 골프장, 호텔 등)에서 보냈다.
* 재임 기간 : 346일
* 본인 소유 부동산에서 하루종일 또는 하루 중 일부를 보낸 날 : 112일
* 재임 기간 중 본인 소유 부동산에서 보낸 날의 비율 : 32.4%
* 트럼프가 골프를 친 것으로 추정되는 날 (12월27일 포함) : 69일
* 재임기간 중 골프를 친 날의 비율 : 19.9%
이 집계에 따르면 올해 말 취임 51주째를 기준으로, 다음과 같은 수치도 나온다.
* 트럼프 브랜드 부동산을 방문하지 않은 주말 : 12번
* 트럼프 브랜드 부동산을 방문한 주말의 비율 : 76.5%
* 토요일 밤 백악관에 있었던 날 : 51일 중 23일
트럼프가 자신이 소유한 부동산에서 시간을 보내고 자신이 소유한 골프장에서 골프 라운딩을 하는 데 얼만큼의 세금이 들어갔는지는 알 길이 없다. 모두 비공개 자료들이기 때문.
다만 NBC는 "에어포스원(전용기) 이용 비용을 비롯해 백악관 비밀경호국, 공군, 지역 보안관, 연안경비대 및 다른 기관들의 운영 비용을 포함하면 수백만 달러의 세금이 소요될 수 있다"고 전했다. 지난 8월에는 비밀경호국 예산이 고갈됐다는 소식도 전해진 바 있다.
트럼프의 방문 덕분에 트럼프 본인이 소유한 시설들이 얼만큼의 수익을 얻고 있는지도 확인할 방법이 없다.
사진은 8월13일, 트럼프 대통령의 주말 마라라고 리조트 방문을 위해 웨스트팜비치 공항에 착륙한 에어포스원의 모습.
한편 널리 알려진 것처럼, 트럼프는 버락 오바마 대통령 재임 시절 오바마의 골프 라운딩을 여러 차례 비판한 바 있다.
(* 다음은 수없이 많은 '오바마 골프 비판' 트윗 중 하나)
Can you believe that,with all of the problems and difficulties facing the U.S., President Obama spent the day playing golf.Worse than Carter
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2014
미국이 마주한 문제와 어려움들이 있는데 오바마 대통령이 하루종일 골프를 쳤다는 걸 여러분 믿으시겠습니까. 카터(전 대통령)보다 더 최악이군요.
선거운동 기간에는 "골프를 칠 시간은 없을 것"이라고 말하기도 했다.
Trump in 2016: 'I don't have time' for golf - CNN
-
