(L-R) CJ Group chairman Sohn Kyung-Shik, LG Group chairman Koo Bon-Moo, Hanhwa Group chairman Kim Seung-Youn, SK Group chairman Chey Tae-Won, Samsung Group's heir-apparent Lee Jae-Yong, Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-Bin, Hanjin Group chairman Cho Yang-Ho and Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Chung Mong-Koo take an oath during a parliamentary probe into a scandal engulfing President Park Geun-Hye at the National Assembly in Seoul on December 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jung Yeon-Je/Pool?

Lee Jae-yong (C), vice chairman of Samsung Electronics, arrives to be questioned as a suspect in a corruption scandal that led to the impeachment of President Park Geun-Hye, at the office of the independent counsel in Seoul on February 13, 2017. REUTERS/Jung Yeon-Je/Pool

Samsung Group's heir-apparent Lee Jae-yong (L) answers a question as Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-Bin (R) listens during a parliamentary probe into a scandal engulfing President Park Geun-Hye at the National Assembly in Seoul on December 6, 2016. The publicity-shy heads of South Korea's largest conglomerates faced their worst nightmare on December 6, as they were publicly grilled about possible corrupt practises before an audience of millions. REUTERS/Jung Yeon-Je/Pool?

(L-R) SK Group chairman Chey Tae-Won, Samsung Group's heir-apparent Lee Jae-yong and Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-Bin take an oath during a parliamentary probe into a scandal engulfing President Park Geun-Hye at the National Assembly in Seoul on December 6, 2016. The publicity-shy heads of South Korea's largest conglomerates faced their worst nightmare on December 6, as they were publicly grilled about possible corrupt practises before an audience of millions. REUTERS/Jung Yeon-Je/Pool

Samsung Group's heir-apparent Lee Jae-yong (R) answers a question as SK Group chairman Chey Tae-Won (L) listens to during a parliamentary probe into a scandal engulfing President Park Geun-Hye at the National Assembly in Seoul on December 6, 2016. The publicity-shy heads of South Korea's largest conglomerates faced their worst nightmare on December 6, as they were publicly grilled about possible corrupt practises before an audience of millions. REUTERS/Jung Yeon-Je/Pool?

Samsung Group's heir-apparent Lee Jae-yong answers a question during a parliamentary probe into a scandal engulfing President Park Geun-Hye at the National Assembly in Seoul on December 6, 2016.The publicity-shy heads of South Korea's largest conglomerates faced their worst nightmare on December 6, as they were publicly grilled about possible corrupt practises before an audience of millions. REUTERS/Jung Yeon-Je/Pool

SEOUL, Feb. 16, 2017 : Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong (Front) enters a Seoul court for hearings in Seoul, South Korea, on Feb. 16, 2017. The heir apparent of Samsung Group, South Korea's largest family-run conglomerate, on Thursday appeared in hearings at a Seoul court, which will decide whether to issue an arrest warrant for him sought by prosecutors. (Xinhua/Lee Sang-ho via Getty Images)

SEOUL, Feb. 16, 2017 : Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong enters a Seoul court for hearings in Seoul, South Korea, on Feb. 16, 2017. The heir apparent of Samsung Group, South Korea's largest family-run conglomerate, on Thursday appeared in hearings at a Seoul court, which will decide whether to issue an arrest warrant for him sought by prosecutors. (Xinhua/Lee Sang-ho via Getty Images)

A protester carries a placard showing an image of Samsung heir Lee Jae-Yong during an anti-government protest in Seoul on January 21, 2017. Tens of thousands of protestors braved icy weather and slippery roads for a rally in Seoul on January 21, demanding impeached President Park Geun-Hye's removal and the Samsung heir's arrest for corruption. / AFP / Ed JONES (Photo credit should read ED JONES/AFP/Getty Images)

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - JANUARY 18: Samsung vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong (C) leaves the Seoul Central District Court after the hearing on his arrest warrant in Seoul, South Korea on January 18, 2017. (Photo by Kim Jong Hyun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - JANUARY 18: Press members demand for a statement from Samsung vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong out of the Seoul Central District Court after the hearing on his arrest warrant in Seoul, South Korea on January 18, 2017. (Photo by Kim Jong Hyun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - JANUARY 18: Lee Jae-Yong, vice chairman of Samsung, leaves after attending a court hearing at the Seoul Central District Court on January 18, 2017 in Seoul, South Korea. An arrest warrant for issued for Lee, Samsung's de facto leader, on charges of bribery in connection with the scandal that has led to President Park Geun-hye's impeachment. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

Samsung Group's heir-apparent Lee Jae-Yong (C) leaves for a waiting facility after attending a court hearing on whether he will be issued with an arrest warrant at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul on January 18, 2017. The heir apparent to the Samsung business empire appeared at a South Korean court on January 18 as a judge began deliberating whether to formally arrest him over his alleged role in a snowballing corruption scandal engulfing President Park Geun-Hye. / AFP / JUNG Yeon-Je (Photo credit should read JUNG YEON-JE/AFP/Getty Images)

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - JANUARY 18: Lee Jae-Yong, vice chairman of Samsung, arrives at the Seoul Central District Court on January 18, 2017 in Seoul, South Korea. An arrest warrant for issued for Lee, Samsung's de facto leader, on charges of bribery in connection with the scandal that has led to President Park Geun-hye's impeachment. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - JANUARY 12: Lee Jae-Yong, vice chairman of Samsung arrives at the office of the independent counsel on January 12, 2017 in Seoul, South Korea. The independent counsel team investigating the peddling scandal involving South Korean President Park Geun-hye and her confidant Choi Soon-sil summoned Samsung Group Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong for questioning on charges of perjury as he allegedly lied about the money Samsung donated to Choi through multiple channels in the parliamentary hearings last month. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - DECEMBER 06: Lee Jae-Yong, vice chairman of Samsung answers questions during a parliamentary hearing of the probe in Choi Soon-sil gate at the National Assembly on December 6, 2016 in Seoul, South Korea. South Korea started the parliament hearing with leaders of nine South Korean conglomerates including Samsung, Hyundai and Lotte over the tens of millions of dollars given to foundations controlled by Ms Park's friend Choi Soon-sil, the woman at the center of the scandal. (Photo by Jeon Heon-Kyun-Pool/Getty Images)

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - DECEMBER 06: (front L-R) Sohn Kyung-Shik, chairman of CJ Group, Koo Bon-Moo, chairman of LG Group, Kim Seung-Yeon, CEO of Hanhwa Group, Chey Tae-Won, chairman of SK Corporation, Lee Jae-Yong, vice chairman of Samsung, Shin Dong-Bin, chairman of Lotte Group, Cho Yang-Ho, chairman of Hanjin Group and Chung Mong-Koo, chairman of Hyundai Motor Group, attends a parliamentary hearing over the Choi Soon-sil gate probe at the National Assembly on December 6, 2016 in Seoul, South Korea. South Korea started the parliament hearing with leaders of nine South Korean conglomerates including Samsung, Hyundai and Lotte over the tens of millions of dollars given to foundations controlled by Ms Park's friend Choi Soon-sil, the woman at the center of the scandal. (Photo by Jeon Heon-Kyun-Pool/Getty Images)

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - DECEMBER 06: Lee Jae-Yong, vice chairman of Samsung leaves to adjourn for lunch during a parliamentary hearing over the Choi Soon-sil gate probe at the National Assembly on December 6, 2016 in Seoul, South Korea. South Korea started the parliament hearing with leaders of nine South Korean conglomerates including Samsung, Hyundai and Lotte over the tens of millions of dollars given to foundations controlled by Ms Park's friend Choi Soon-sil, the woman at the center of the scandal. (Photo by Jeon Heon-Kyun-Pool/Getty Images)

Samsung Group's heir-apparent Lee Jae-Yong (L) answers a question as Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-Bin (R) listens to during a parliamentary probe into a scandal engulfing President Park Geun-Hye at the National Assembly in Seoul on December 6, 2016. The publicity-shy heads of South Korea's largest conglomerates faced their worst nightmare on December 6, as they were publicly grilled about possible corrupt practises before an audience of millions. / AFP / POOL / JUNG YEON-JE (Photo credit should read JUNG YEON-JE/AFP/Getty Images)