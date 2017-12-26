Korea
소련 붕괴를 후회하는 러시아 국민의 수가 점점 늘어나고 있다

 |  작성자 김도훈
SOVIET
Demonstrators react in front of a portrait of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin during a rally held by Russian Communist party to mark the Red October revolution's centenary in central Moscow, Russia November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin | Sergei Karpukhin / Reuters
러시아 여론조사기관 레바다센터의 설문 결과에 따르면 러시아 국민 58%가 소련(소비에트 연합)의 붕괴를 후회하고 있다. 2009년 이후 최고 수치다.

모스크바타임스 보도에 따르면 소련 붕괴를 후회한다는 국민의 수치는 2000년도에 75%로 절정에 달했다가 2012년에는 49%로 떨어졌고, 이후 지속적으로 다시 상승해왔다.

붕괴한 소련을 그리워하는 가장 첫 번째 이유는 54%가 꼽은 단일 경제체제였다. 다음으로는 강대국의 지위(36%), 상호간의 신뢰(34%), 가족의 유대관계(26%) 등이었다.

soviet

다만 소련을 그리워한다는 답변을 한 사람의 대부분은 소련 시절을 직접 겪은 세대였다. 18세에서 24세 사이의 조사 대상 중 소련의 붕괴를 후회한다는 답변을 내놓은 사람은 단 20%에 불과했다.

이번 설문조사는 지난 11월 24일부터 28일까지 러시아 48개 지역의 1,600명을 대상으로 실시됐다.


  • Sovfoto via Getty Images
    "소비에트에 권력을! 민중에게 평화를! 농민에게 토지를!" 1920년.
  • Sovfoto via Getty Images
    "위대한 노동으로 계획을 이룰 것이다." 구스타프 클루치스의 구성주의 포스터, 1930년.
  • Sovfoto via Getty Images
    "우리는 당신들과 연대합니다, 베트남!" 1970년대.
  • Sovfoto via Getty Images
    "모든 노동자는 소비에트로 온다!" 구성주의, 1920년대.
  • Sovfoto via Getty Images
    "우리는 조국의 태양 아래 자란다." 보리스 파르메이브, 1970년대.
  • Sovfoto via Getty Images
    "진실된 길을 따르라, 동지여!" 1920년대.
  • Sovfoto via Getty Images
    "소비자협동조합 조직이 적군(Red Army)을 강하게 한다." 1920년.
  • Sovfoto via Getty Images
    "다음은 브랑겔(러시아 내전 당시 백군의 근거지)이다!" 1920년.
  • Sovfoto via Getty Images
    "노동자여, 빈 틈 없이 경계하라!" 반 나치 포스터.
  • Sovfoto via Getty Images
    "세계의 파시즘을 타도하자!" 1928년.
  • Sovfoto via Getty Images
    "사회주의 혁명이여 영원하라!"
  • Sovfoto via Getty Images
    "'산업 계획'을 위해" / "'5개년 계획'을 4년 안에 달성하기 위해" / "종교에 저항하며" 1930년대.
  • Sovfoto via Getty Images
    "10월 혁명이 세계의 혁명이 되도록 - 3차 공산당 국제 동명이여 영원하라!" 1920년대.
  • Sovfoto via Getty Images
    "우리의 집단 농장으로 오라, 동지여!" 1931년.
  • Sovfoto via Getty Images
    "콤소몰(공산주의 청년 동맹)이 5개년 계획의 특별 부대다." 1930년대.
  • Sovfoto via Getty Images
    "앞으로, 공산주의의 승리를 향해!" 레닌그라드에 걸렸던 레닌, 엥겔스, 맑스의 포스터. 1960년.
  • Sovfoto via Getty Images
    "자본을 죽이거나, 자본의 날카로운 굽에 밟혀 죽거나!" 1919년.
  • Sovfoto via Getty Images
    "프롤레타리아여, 단결하라!" 1921년.
  • Sovfoto via Getty Images
    "군인들이여! 역사는 군사 기술에 대한 높은 지식을 요구한다." 1950년.
  • Sovfoto via Getty Images
    "프롤레타리아 10계명" 1930년.
  • Sovfoto via Getty Images
    "어머니의 땅이 부른다!" 세계 제 2차 대전 포스터.
  • Sovfoto via Getty Images
    "공산주의 청년들이여, 트랙터로 가라! 봄의 수확을 위한 특별 부대로!" 1930년대.
  • Sovfoto via Getty Images
    "우리는 통합을 위해 행진한다." 부로프.
  • Sovfoto via Getty Images
    "자원 부대에 등록했는가?" 러시아 내전 포스터.
  • Sovfoto via Getty Images
    "총으로 우리는 적을 무찌를 것이다, 열심히 일해 우리는 빵을 얻을 것이다. 일터로 가라, 동지들이여!" 1920년대.
  • Sovfoto via Getty Images
    제 4회 공산당 회의 포스터, 1922년.
  • Sovfoto via Getty Images
    5개년 계획을 홍보하는 포스터, 드니 돌고루코프. 1928년.
  • Sovfoto via Getty Images
    "우리는 모스크바를 지킬 것이다!" 세계 제 2차 대전 포스터.
  • Sovfoto via Getty Images
    "너는 어떻게 전방을 지원했는가?" 세계 제 2차 대전 포스터.
  • Sovfoto via Getty Images
    "우리는 평화로운 사람들이다, 그러나 무장한 기차가 항상 준비돼 있다!" 1950년대.
  • Sovfoto via Getty Images
    "농민 여성이여, 집단 농장으로!" 1930년.
  • Sovfoto via Getty Images
    5개년 계획 홍보 포스터. 1930년대.
  • Sovfoto via Getty Images
    "베를린에 승리의 깃발을 꽂자!" 세계 제 2차 대전 포스터.
  • A soviet wold war 2 poster from 1941, 'forward! victory is near!'.
    Sovfoto via Getty Images
    "앞으로! 승리가 코앞이다!" 세계 제 2차 대전 포스터.
  • Sovfoto via Getty Images
    "살인자들을 멈춰라." 반미 포스터, 1970년.

