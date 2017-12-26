소련 붕괴를 후회하는 러시아 국민의 수가 점점 늘어나고 있다
러시아 여론조사기관 레바다센터의 설문 결과에 따르면 러시아 국민 58%가 소련(소비에트 연합)의 붕괴를 후회하고 있다. 2009년 이후 최고 수치다.
모스크바타임스 보도에 따르면 소련 붕괴를 후회한다는 국민의 수치는 2000년도에 75%로 절정에 달했다가 2012년에는 49%로 떨어졌고, 이후 지속적으로 다시 상승해왔다.
붕괴한 소련을 그리워하는 가장 첫 번째 이유는 54%가 꼽은 단일 경제체제였다. 다음으로는 강대국의 지위(36%), 상호간의 신뢰(34%), 가족의 유대관계(26%) 등이었다.
다만 소련을 그리워한다는 답변을 한 사람의 대부분은 소련 시절을 직접 겪은 세대였다. 18세에서 24세 사이의 조사 대상 중 소련의 붕괴를 후회한다는 답변을 내놓은 사람은 단 20%에 불과했다.
이번 설문조사는 지난 11월 24일부터 28일까지 러시아 48개 지역의 1,600명을 대상으로 실시됐다.
