로스앤젤레스타임스 표지에 트위터리안들의 비난이 쏟아진 이유
로스앤젤레스타임스가 지난 22일(현지시각) 백인 여성만 조명한 표지로 트위터리안들의 비난을 받고 있다. 이번 커버 스토리의 주제는 여성들에게 힘을 실어주는 여배우들이었다.
It shouldn’t be necessary to point out the obvious, but clearly it’s necessary to point out the obvious. pic.twitter.com/FQjLkBiaMy
— Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) December 22, 2017
no editor on that entire staff said "oh, huh, wait a sec?" Not in discussions about the photo, not in booking the photo, not the day of the photo shoot, not looking at proofs, not sending it over for a final look before publication? Dozens of places to stop and reconsider.
— Laura Lorson (@prairielaura) December 22, 2017
편집부에서 일하는 직원 중 단 한 명도 '잠깐만, 이상한데?'라고 말하지 않았다는 말이야? 사진을 찍기 전이나 촬영 당일, 사진을 다시 보던 중에도? 심지어 인쇄소에 보내기 전에도?! 잠시 멈추고 생각할 시간은 넘치고 넘쳤다.
이번 표지 기사는 유명 여배우들이 여성으로서 할리우드에서 느끼는 감정 등을 다뤘다. 표지에 등장한 건 제시카 차스테인, 마고 로비, 다이앤 크루거, 케이트 윈슬렛 등 백인 여성들이었다.
뉴욕 포드햄대학교의 영문학 교수인 스콧 폴슨 브라이언트는 '아이러니'의 뜻을 살펴보는 게 좋겠다고 타임스에 조언했다. 그러면서 차스테인의 머리색이 유일한 '다양성 요소'냐고 농담하기도 했다.
i guess the redhead is the diversity offering?
hey, @LATimes, i can think of one way that we can "change the way many stories are told"...look up irony in the dictionary before you write your cover lines. pic.twitter.com/X2b7uTvzUn
— scott poulson-bryant (@SPBPHD) December 21, 2017
빨간 머리가 유일한 다양성 요소인가 보지?
어이, LA타임스. "이야기가 전해지는 방식을 바꿀 수 있는 방법"이 하나 있는 데 말이야. 표지 기사를 쓰기 전에 사전에서 '아이러니'의 뜻을 찾아보는 게 어때?
로스앤젤레스타임스가 오스카상 후보에 오른 배우만을 찾고 있던 게 아니라면, 그들이 포함할 수 있었던 유색인종 배우들은 이렇게나 많았다. 칠레 출신의 트랜스젠더 배우 다니엘라 베가와 '베아트리스 앳 디너'에 출연한 셀마 헤이엑, 또는 옥타비아 스펜서나 홍 차우 역시 표지에 다양성을 더할 수 있었다.
Four of the last 8 winners of Best Actress in a "Supporting" role are African American. Viola, Lupita, Octavia & Monique.
— Norma Wine (@NormaWine1) December 22, 2017
지난 8년간 여우조연상을 받은 배우들 중 네 명은 흑인이다. 비올라, 루피타, 옥타비아와 모니크.
트위터리안들은 유색인종 배우를 표지에 등장시키지 않은 LA타임스뿐만 아니라 문제의 심각성을 알아차리지 못한 표지 모델들에 대해서도 분노했다.
It is almost 2018. If you're a white woman and someone asks you to pose for a group picture, for a magazine cover, with only other white women, YOU SAY NO. https://t.co/XYn1xq9j96
— Kate Harding (@KateHarding) December 22, 2017
2018년이 코앞이다. 만약 당신이 백인 여성이고 다른 백인 여성들과 함께 잡지 표지 사진을 찍자는 제의가 들어온다면, 그땐 그냥 거절하는 게 답이다.
You mean other white actresses? It's time white actresses speak up when their WOC colleagues are ignored. #SolidarityIsForWhiteWomen
— Small Screen Girl (@KiraJW) December 22, 2017
제시카 차스테인과 시얼샤 로넌이 다른 배우들과 자기 생각을 밝히다.
아, 혹시 다른 '백인' 배우들을 의미하는 건가? 유색인종인 동료 여배우들이 무시당할 때 백인 여성들이 목소리를 내다.
What is wrong with people? Not ONE of these talented and smart women stood up and said, 'hey, something's missing in this photo?' Really?
— rebekah sager (@Rebekah_Sager) December 22, 2017
도대체 무슨 생각이었을까? 이 능력있고 똑똑한 여성 중 단 한명도 '무언가 빠졌다'는 생각을 하지 못한 건가?
작가 겸 라디오 프로듀서인 레베카 캐롤은 여성 인권 향상을 위해 목소리를 내왔던 차스테인을 비판하고 나섰다.
Honestly @jes_chastain as an outspoken voice for equality how do you pose for a photo like this and not feel absolutely mortified by the blatant exclusion? How is it possible to not understand the msg this photo sends? pic.twitter.com/nb8caRfVL6
— Rebecca Carroll (@rebel19) December 22, 2017
제시카 차스테인은 도대체 무슨 생각으로 유색인종 배우를 대놓고 뺀 이런 사진을 찍은 건가? 당신은 성평등을 항상 공개적으로 지지해오지 않았나. 이 사진이 전하는 메시지가 뭔지 어떻게 모를 수 있었을까?
It is literally the antithesis of "a shift in focus" -- this is literally The Same Focus on White Women in Hollywood.
— Rebecca Carroll (@rebel19) December 22, 2017
이건 "초점 변화"에 정확하게 반대되는 사진이다. 할리우드의 백인 여성들을 조명했을 뿐이다.
한편, 차스테인은 캐롤의 비판에 아무런 입장도 내놓지 않은 상태다. 아이러니하게도, 차스타인이 최근 포드 모터스 공장에서 성추행당하는 소수인종 여성들에 대한 뉴욕타임스 기사를 리트윗한 바 있다.
A lot of attention is on actresses but what about the unseen women?#whataboutthem #whataboutus https://t.co/NRDN5QX12K
— Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) December 21, 2017
배우들은 많은 주목을 받는다. 하지만 보이지 않는 여성들은 어떤가?
허프포스트US의 'Twitter Skewers Los Angeles Times — And Stars — For All-White Actress Cover'를 번역, 편집한 것입니다.