L.A 밤하늘에 기괴한 비행물체가 날아다녔다(영상)

I have no idea what this was but everyone including me in Woodland Hills, CA pulled over to the side of the road to take pictures and video and to discuss whether we just saw a UFO or not.This is the video I shot of the aftermath of what were a lot of lights and smoke in the sky. pic.twitter.com/pqLi9FCMNH

— Stephen Cooper (@SteveCooperEsq) December 23, 2017