비타민 E가 함유된 오일을 조심해서 사용해야 하는 이유
비타민 E는 장점이 많다. 면역체계 강화와 뇌졸중 예방에 좋으며 일부 암에도 효과가 있다. 게다가 피부 미용에도 좋다. 비타민 E는 건강한 머리카락과 손톱과 피부(이 여성의 백설 같은 피부를 보시라)를 도모한다. 그러나 비타민 E 성분을 많이 함유한 품목이라고 무조건 좋은 것은 아니다.
피부미용 전문가들은 비타민 E의 장점을 대체로 높이 평가하지만, 주의가 필요하다는 점도 강조한다. 셀러브리티 전문미용사 조애나 바르가스의 말이다. "비타민 E는 좀 까다로운 성분이다. 매우 훌륭한 산화방지제지만, 대신 무겁다. 따라서 피부에 문제가 있다면 비타민 E 때문에 더 나빠질 수 있다. 사실 비타민 E는 미용 제품에 늘 함유되어온 성분이다. 다만 함량이 최근에 많이 바뀐 것 같다."
뉴욕에서 성형외과를 운영하는 스태퍼드 브루만드 박사는 이 슈퍼 비타민의 진화를 다음과 같이 설명했다. "비타민 E는 8가지 화학적 형태로 존재한다(alpha-, beta-, gamma-, and delta- tocopherol 와 alpha-, beta-, gamma-, and delta –tocotrienol). 이 중에 인간이 사용할 수 있는 성분은 토코페롤(tocopherol) 뿐이다. 8가지 성분을 다 가진 비타민 E 품목은 드물다. 그리고 일부엔 완두 성분이 들어있다."
피부과 전문의 엘리자베스 탄지 박사는 무조건 '자연산' 제품이면 좋다는 인식이 문제라고 한다. '자연 유'이므로 건성 피부나 습진 치료에 만병통치 역할을 할 거라고 믿는 사람들이 있다는 것이다. "오일로 피부를 촉촉하게 하는 효과는 있겠지만, 그렇다고 비타민 E가 꼭 필요한 건 아니다... 오히려 알레르기를 일으키는 원인이 될 수도 있다."
그럼 비타민 E를 어떻게 활용해야 건강과 미용에 도움이 될까?
밤에 사용한다. 브루만드 박사의 말이다. "비타민 E 오일은 두껍고 미끌미끌하다. 따라서 잠들기 직전에 사용하는 게 좋다. 나이트크림이나 모이스처라이저 형태를 추천한다."
비타민 C와 함께 사용한다. 브루만드 박사는 "비타민 C에 비타민 E를 더해 자외선 차단제 효과를 볼 수 있다."라며 "비타민 E는 노화의 주요 원인인, 몸이 배출하는 자유기(free radicals) 활성화를 막는다. 자유기 방지에 성공하면 주름 대신 젊고 건강한 피부를 기대할 수 있다."라고 설명했다.
바르가스는 "비타민 E엔 모든 사람이 필요로 하는 기초 산화방지제 성분이 들어있다. 누구나 환경 스트레스에 노출돼 있다. 비타민 E는 태양과 공해로 인한 세포 돌연변이 같은 환경 스트레스를 예방한다. 소염제 역할까지 하는 비타민 E는 피부를 안정시키고 수화하는 데도 좋다."
미백크림 대신 사용한다. 브루만드는 "자유기는 상처 회복에도 나쁘다. 비타민 E를 다친 곳에 바르면 치료 효과도 높아지고 피부 상태도 나아진다."라고 말했다.
극건성 피부에 사용한다. 브루만드의 말이다. "한 연구에 의하면 비타민 E는 두피 혈액순환에도 좋다. 혈액순환이 순간적으로 빨라지면서 모공이 튼튼해지고 더 건강해진다. 비타민 E는 건조하고 잘 끊어지는 머리카락 수화와 보습에도 탁월하다."
바르가스는 비타민 E를 건조한 손톱과 입술에 바르는 것도 좋다고 한다.
당신은 비타민 E를 어떻게 사용하고 있는가?
